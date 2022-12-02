Read full article on original website
Jets' Elijah Moore: Quiet in Week 13 loss
Moore caught two of six targets for seven yards and added a 10-yard rush in Sunday's 27-22 loss to the Vikings. Moore had room to get his second foot down on an attempted sideline catch late in the first half, but he failed to do so on a play that would have put the Jets in field-goal range. A seven-yard gain by Ty Johnson on the ensuing play followed by a 60-yard Greg Zuerlein field goal made Moore's blunder inconsequential, but that play was emblematic of the second-year wide receiver's struggles in 2022. Moore's a distant third on the Jets' wide receiver depth chart behind Garrett Wilson and Corey Davis heading into a Week 14 trip to Buffalo.
Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown: Eclipses century mark again
St. Brown secured 11 of 12 targets for 114 yards and two touchdowns in the Lions' 40-14 win over the Jaguars on Sunday. He also rushed once for two yards. St. Brown unsurprisingly paced the Lions in catches, receiving yards and targets despite taking a couple of particularly hard hits on which he appeared to have the wind knocked out of him throughout the course of the game. The star second-year wideout bounced back to cap off his afternoon with a four-yard grab with just under three minutes remaining to seal his second multi-touchdown effort of the season. St. Brown carries a 76-830-6 line into a key home Week 14 matchup against the Vikings, with the touchdown tally a new career best.
Vikings' Akayleb Evans: Evaluated for concussion Sunday
Evans was evaluated for a concussion during Sunday's 27-22 win over the Jets, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports. Evans was making his return from a two-game absence due to a previous concussion. The 23-year-old recorded six tackles and a pass defended before exiting in the second half, and it's unclear if he was ever officially diagnosed with a concussion before the end of this Week 13 contest. It will be worth monitoring Evans' status heading into next Sunday's divisional matchup against Detroit.
Blue Jackets' Jakub Voracek: Diagnosed with a concussion
Voracek's upper-body injury is a concussion and Blue Jackets GM Jarmo Kekalainen doesn't expect him to return in the near future. Voracek hasn't been medically cleared to engage in hockey activities. He has a history of head injuries and his doctors want him to take some time off in the hopes that will cause his symptoms to go away. When Voracek's healthy, he's one of the Blue Jackets' top forwards and a pillar of their first power-play unit. The 33-year-old last played on Nov. 4.
Packers' Christian Watson: Continues scoring spree
Watson caught three of six targets for 48 yards and a touchdown, and rushed once for 46 yards and another score in Sunday's 28-19 win over the Bears. Watson is one of the league's hottest playmakers, as he's now scored eight times in his last four games. The rookie's first touchdown Sunday came on a crucial, 14-yard catch on fourth down to close the first half. Watson then sealed the game by going untouched on a 46-yard jet sweep with under two minutes left. With great size and blazing speed, the North Dakota State product has come into his own over the last month, but as the Packers now embark on their bye, he'll have to wait until Week 15's Monday night matchup versus the Rams to make his next appearance.
LOOK: Seahawks' Geno Smith, Kenneth Walker III point fingers at each other in sideline spat vs. Rams
The Seahawks have been one of the NFL's top offenses this year, thanks in large part due to the emergence of both quarterback Geno Smith and running back Kenneth Walker III. On Sunday against the rival Rams, however, the star teammates were not pleased with each other. Despite leading Los Angeles in the first half, Smith and Walker could be seen exchanging words -- and literally pointing fingers at each other -- in a moment of frustration.
Road-weary Pacers will have hands full vs. Warriors
The Golden State Warriors will get another opportunity to put on their dizzying passing display against a road-weary opponent when
Rams' Bryce Perkins: Not starting Sunday, but may play
Coach Sean McVay named John Wolford the Rams' starting quarterback for Sunday's game versus the Seahawks, but Perkins also has "a chance" play, Stu Jackson of the team's official site reports. While L.A.'s nominal No. 1 QB Matthew Stafford (neck) has cleared the concussion protocol, McVay ruled him out for...
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Leads team from deep in loss
Murray chipped in 18 points (6-17 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, five assists and two blocks in 33 minutes during Sunday's 121-106 loss to New Orleans. Murray tallied his 16th straight game in double figures and has now score 15 or more points 12 times this season. After missing all of last year, Murray looks to be finding his comfort zone. The Kentucky product is shooting nearly 40 percent from three and essentially replicating his 2020-21 contributions in rebounds, assists and steals.
College basketball rankings: Undefeated Mississippi State cracks the top 10 of the updated Top 25 And 1
Mississippi State remains unranked in the Associated Press Top 25 poll — but probably not for much longer. The Bulldogs should enter those rankings Monday considering they're now 8-0 with two wins over top-50 KenPom.com teams under first-year coach Chris Jans. How high will MSU be?. Not sure. But,...
Titans' Robert Woods: Another disastrous performance
Woods recorded one reception on five targets for six yards in Sunday's 35-10 loss to the Eagles. Woods finished tied for the team lead in targets, but he had a disastrous performance. His lone catch of the day came late in the second quarter in the short area of the field. Woods now has 16 or fewer receiving yards in four of his last five games.
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Reaches 20-point mark
Kane provided a goal and two assists in Chicago's 5-2 win against the Rangers on Saturday. Kane has been held off the scoresheet only once in his last six games. Through 23 contests this season, he's contributed four goals and 20 points. The 34-year-old is still one of the league's top forwards, and he's a mainstay on Chicago's first line and top power-play unit.
Jets' Corey Davis: Clear WR2 after Wilson in Week 13
Davis caught five of 10 targets for 85 yards in Sunday's 27-22 loss to the Vikings. Davis was the intended receiver on Mike White's first-quarter interception, which came after the ball was tipped up in the air. The veteran wide receiver also failed to come up with the ball on a 4th-and-2 target late in the first half, but he made amends in the fourth quarter, coming down with a contested catch and turning up the field for a 31-yard gain on a 4th-and-10 play. Garrett Wilson led the team in both targets (15) and receiving yards (162), but Davis finished second in both categories, and White has shown that he's capable of feeding multiple receivers effectively heading into a Week 14 trip to Buffalo.
UMass Lowell takes down Sacred Heart 70-59
FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) Everette Hammond and Cam Morris III had 18 points apiece in UMass Lowell's 70-59 victory against Sacred Heart on Saturday. Hammond also contributed 11 rebounds and three steals for the River Hawks (8-1). Morris III was 8 of 9 from the floor and added 11 rebounds and three blocks. Max Brooks shot 5 of 9 from the field to finish with 10 points. It was the sixth victory in a row for the River Hawks.
Orioles' Kyle Gibson: Signs with Orioles
Gibson signed a one-year deal with the Orioles on Saturday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports. Gibson has been eating innings at the big-league level for a full decade, but how much remains in the tank ahead of his age-35 season is unclear. His 5.05 ERA last season means he's finished above 5.00 in that category in two of the last three seasons, though he did post a 3.71 ERA in 2021 and hasn't seen a big drop in velocity. His 20.1 percent strikeout rate in 2022 was below average as usual, though allowing plenty of contact isn't quite as dangerous as it used to be in Baltimore now that the left-field fence has been pushed back. The veteran righty should have a good shot at a spot near the back of the Orioles' rotation to open the year, but his age means the bottom could fall out at any time without much warning.
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Ejected from Saturday's game
Gobert was assessed a flagrant-2 foul and ejected with 9:22 left in the second quarter of Saturday's game against the Thunder, Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman reports. Gobert was handed the ejection after officials deemed that he intentionally tripped the Thunder's Kenrich Williams. With Gobert done for the day, Naz Reid will likely serve as the Timberwolves' primary option at center. Gobert will end Saturday' with six points (3-3 FG, 0-2 FT) and four rebounds across nine minutes.
Giants' Kenny Golladay: Added to injury report
Golladay was added to the injury report Saturday with an illness and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Commanders, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports. The Giants are already dangerously thin at wide receiver and the likes of Darius Slayton (illness) and Richie James (knee)...
Texans' Derek Stingley: Unavailable Sunday
Stingley (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Browns. Stingley was unable to practice this week and will be unable to suit up for a second consecutive game. Desmond King and Tavierre Thomas should see increased roles in the Texans' secondary against Cleveland.
Titans' Derrick Henry: Limited by game script
Henry rushed the ball 11 times for 30 yards in Sunday's 35-10 loss to the Eagles. He added two receptions for eight yards. Henry saw seven of his 11 rushes in the first half, as the Titans were down multiple scores for the entirety of the last two quarters. He was limited to a season low in carries as a result and was held to under 40 rushing yards for the second consecutive game. Henry has also failed to reach the end zone in three of his last four contests, which, combined with his lack of involvement as a pass catcher, has highlighted his relatively fragile floor.
Seahawks' Kenneth Walker: Not returning Sunday
Walker (ankle) has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's contest at the Rams, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports. Walker was examined in the middle of the second quarter and eventually was deemed to have a right ankle injury, which won't allow him to log any more Week 13 action. Prior to his exit, he had three carries for 36 yards and didn't haul in his only target. With Travis Homer (illness) inactive and Rashaad Penny (ankle/fibula) on injured reserve, the Seahawks backfield has been whittled down to DeeJay Dallas and Tony Jones.
