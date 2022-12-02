ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Which life stages are children at their ‘costliest’ for parents?

By NewsChain Lifestyle
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Xf45b_0jUqoTSD00
Lifestyle

Raising a family is expensive – and as many parents know, there are particular ‘pinchpoint’ years when the costs are particularly high.

During the pre-school years, childcare costs may eat up huge chunks of parents’ pay. And the teenage years – when kids may start to take up new, expensive hobbies and need money for socialising and gadgets – can also put family budgets under additional strain.

These pinchpoint years soon add up. NatWest Premier estimates that, overall, the cost of raising a child can breach £200,000 over the first 21 years of their life.

In a survey, NatWest Premier found nearly a quarter (23%) of parents expect their children to be at their costliest age between four and six, while a similar proportion (24%) worry about the costs of their child’s higher education.

Furthermore, more than half (52%) of parents admit they wish they had been better prepared for the cost of raising a child.

Mother-of-three Vicky Borman, 43, knows only too well how the bills can mount up. “Expensive children are probably my specialist subject,” she says.

Borman, who runs an Airbnb in St Neots, Cambridgeshire, says raising her three sons has become steadily pricier as they enter their teenage years, thanks to a refusal to share designer clothes and the need to buy adult-sized shoes.

“You have a new baby and they are very expensive, and you buy everything, but actually I’ve found it has got worse since then,” says Borman, who stayed at home when the children were younger, looking after her sons who are now aged between 10 and 17.

Her husband Jamie, a plasterer, made the bulk of the money then, but she soon found that costs increased and Borman took on an Airbnb to help make their funds stretch.

“When they were little, they were happy with hand-me-downs,” she says of shopping for her sons. “They shared the same cot and the Moses basket, but now we’ve reached the teen years there is no sharing anything. I buy them designer clothes, but when one grows out of it, the next one won’t wear it – they have to have a new top.

“Then there are the shoes. My oldest is nearly 6ft – twice the size of me – and I have to buy adult shoes.” Mobile phones and driving lessons are also among the expenses adding to their parental costs.

Pharmacy worker Remi Hawkes, 26, who lives on the Isle of Wight and has an 18-month-old son, is also finding costs a balancing act.

“It’s a juggle. You narrow down your options. I am taking more hours at work so I can afford for him to go to nursery. But then, it means that I’m spending less time with him,” says Hawkes. “There are so many everyday expenses, like food and clothes. They grow so quickly, so I’m always buying clothes for the changing season.

“The winter is going to be a challenge. Already, I’m getting an email saying, ‘Your bills going up by this much’ and I’m going to have to work more hours. I’m going to have to cut back on other things.”

Despite rising living costs, Hawkes is keen to ensure she is still able to plan for her son’s future.

“He’s got a savings account,” she says. “I’ve been putting £10 a week into that account. It’s one he can’t touch until he’s 18. So that is something.”

Both Borman and Hawkes say they’re keen that their children understand the value of money.

So, what could help make coping with the pinchpoint years a little easier?

While not always possible for everyone, planning ahead can be very helpful. Laura Newman, head of private client advice and investment at NatWest Premier, suggests considering cash savings accounts for shorter-term needs and investment accounts for the longer term.

“Think ahead for key milestones,” says Newman. “Earmark money that you might want for essential and also special occasions in your child’s life.

“Putting away £50 a month into a stocks and shares Isa offers potentially greater growth, where you have five years and longer to save,” she adds. “This will build up over time, meaning that you have a pot of money already invested available in the future, be that for planned future costs, such as education, or for any ‘treats’ such as driving lessons for your child’s 17th birthday.”

Newman says stocks and shares Isas are a tax-efficient way to save for the future. However, there are multiple options for savings accounts, so always ensure you research what is the best option for you and your family.

“A Junior Isa will help build up a nest egg for your child, but bear in mind the money becomes theirs when they turn 18, so it is important that accompanying this investment is a good conversation (on) the best use for the funds,” says Newman.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Kate thanks fan who spent a thousand dollars to meet her for seconds in Boston

The Princess of Wales has gone on a walkabout in Boston and thanked a woman who spent a thousand dollars travelling to meet the royal for a few seconds. Kate visited Harvard University to chat to experts in the early years development of children and came armed with a notebook full of handwritten notes.
newschain

Scott facing Dashel Drasher puzzle

Jeremy Scott was delighted with Dashel Drasher following his second to Noble Yeats in the Many Clouds Chase at Aintree – but is now left scratching his head over where to go next. The nine-year-old, who is a Grade One winner over an intermediate trip, was trying three miles...
newschain

Coroner makes recommendations following allergy sufferer’s death

A coroner has called for a robust system of recording serious cases of anaphylactic shock following the death of a woman who died after eating a Pret a Manger sandwich. Celia Marsh, 42, who had an acute dairy allergy, ate a super veg vegan wrap contaminated with milk from the sandwich chain’s Bath store.
The Independent

People ‘eating pet food and heating meals with candles’ due to cost of living crisis

People are eating pet food and trying to heat meals using candles as a result of the cost of living crisis, a community food project manager has said.UK inflation has reached a 41-year high, with the cost of food and non-alcoholic drinks soaring by 16.4 per cent in the year to October, in what has been the biggest rise since 1977.Added to soaring energy bills, households are being forced to make difficult choices between heating and eating - and it is claimed some have resorted to more extreme measures. “I’m still shocked by the fact that we have people...
New York Post

Dear Abby: My husband refuses to work

DEAR ABBY: Where do I begin? I’ve been a loyal reader of your column for years. I have been married to my current husband for 14 not-good years. He was diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure and cardiomyopathy seven years ago and hasn’t had a job since then. We have a daughter who will be 7 soon. I feel he could solve these problems by taking his medication and dieting. However, he insists his medical conditions keep him from working.  He doesn’t take care of our daughter and doesn’t do anything around the house. I take out the trash,...
The Independent

More young children die from Strep A infection

More young children have died after contracting Strep A infection.Health officials confirmed a youngster from St John’s School in Ealing, west London, had died from the bacterial infection, while the parents of a four-year-old boy from Buckinghamshire said he had died from Strep A.It comes after a pupil from Victoria primary school in Penarth, four miles south of Cardiff, also died.Last week, a six-year-old died after an outbreak of the same infection at a school in Surrey.Health officials are understood to have seen a slight rise in cases of Strep A, which can cause scarlet fever, though deaths and serious...
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Parents refuse vaccinated blood in operation to save baby

NEW ZEALAND (WTVO) — Parents of a four-year-old baby are being taken to court over their refusal to allow for life-saving heart surgery to proceed unless non-vaccinated blood is used. According to The Guardian, the baby boy has severe pulmonary valve stenosis and needs emergency surgery, but the infant’s parents say they are fearful the […]
newschain

Three teachers arrested amid Japan nursery abuse claims

Three teachers at a nursery school in central Japan have been arrested on suspicion of routinely abusing toddlers, including hitting their heads, holding them upside down and locking them up in a bathroom, in a case that has triggered outrage and allegations of a cover-up. The Shizuoka prefectural police said...
newschain

Waley-Cohen cool on King George bid for Noble Yeats

Owner Robert Waley-Cohen says he is “a bit astonished” that Noble Yeats has developed into a Cheltenham Gold Cup contender after all but ruling him out of a crack at the King George VI Chase at Kempton on Boxing Day. The seven-year-old, winner of last season’s Grand National,...
newschain

Harry & Meghan’s behind-the-scenes Netflix docuseries launch date unveiled

Netflix has confirmed Harry & Meghan, the Sussexes’ behind-the-scenes docuseries, will debut this week. Billed as a Netflix Global Event, the streaming giant has promised an “unprecedented and in-depth documentary series” over six episodes where the couple “share the other side of their high-profile love story”.
newschain

Coventry handed eviction notice by new Coventry Building Society Arena owners

Coventry have been handed an eviction notice by the new owners of the Coventry Building Society Arena. Frasers Group, owned by former Newcastle owner Mike Ashley, took over the stadium in November and the Sky Blues have been asked to leave. The Sky Bet Championship club are next due to...
newschain

10 go on trial over 2016 Brussels suicide attacks

More than six years after the deadliest peacetime attack on Belgian soil, the trial of 10 men accused over the suicide bombings at Brussels airport and a subway station began in earnest under high security on Monday. Among the accused is Salah Abdeslam, the only survivor among the Islamic State...
newschain

‘The very best’ – Gareth Southgate relishing French challenge

Gareth Southgate is looking forward to England’s test against the “very best” after beating Senegal to set up a mouth-watering World Cup quarter-final against reigning champions France. The European Championship runners-up overcame heightened expectations and a nervy start in Al Khor to triumph with ease against the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy