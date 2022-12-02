ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Sir Elton John announced for Glastonbury 2023

By The Newsroom
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LPR2w_0jUqoOHo00

Sir Elton John has been announced as a headline act for Glastonbury 2023.

The music event will return to Worthy Farm in Somerset from June 21 to 25, it was previously announced.

A tweet from Glastonbury announcing the news said: “We are incredibly excited to announce that the one and only @EltonOfficial will headline the Pyramid Stage on Sunday night at Glastonbury 2023, for what will be the final UK show of his last ever tour.”

This year saw Billie Eilish, Sir Paul McCartney and Kendrick Lamar headline, with Diana Ross performing in the traditional Sunday Legends slot.

Sir Paul’s Saturday headline slot on the Pyramid Stage saw the former Beatle become the festival’s oldest solo headliner, performing a week after he celebrated his 80th birthday.

On the Friday night, US singer Eilish became Glastonbury’s youngest ever solo headliner as she performed on the Pyramid Stage.

Last month, Sir Elton, 75, ended the North American leg of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour with a show at the Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

His show, Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium, was livestreamed on Disney+ and saw him duet with names including Dua Lipa, Kiki Dee and Brandi Carlile.

The final leg of Sir Elton’s tour will include dates in Australia, New Zealand and European shows next year.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Kate thanks fan who spent a thousand dollars to meet her for seconds in Boston

The Princess of Wales has gone on a walkabout in Boston and thanked a woman who spent a thousand dollars travelling to meet the royal for a few seconds. Kate visited Harvard University to chat to experts in the early years development of children and came armed with a notebook full of handwritten notes.
newschain

Coroner makes recommendations following allergy sufferer’s death

A coroner has called for a robust system of recording serious cases of anaphylactic shock following the death of a woman who died after eating a Pret a Manger sandwich. Celia Marsh, 42, who had an acute dairy allergy, ate a super veg vegan wrap contaminated with milk from the sandwich chain’s Bath store.
newschain

Harry & Meghan’s behind-the-scenes Netflix docuseries launch date unveiled

Netflix has confirmed Harry & Meghan, the Sussexes’ behind-the-scenes docuseries, will debut this week. Billed as a Netflix Global Event, the streaming giant has promised an “unprecedented and in-depth documentary series” over six episodes where the couple “share the other side of their high-profile love story”.
newschain

Coventry handed eviction notice by new Coventry Building Society Arena owners

Coventry have been handed an eviction notice by the new owners of the Coventry Building Society Arena. Frasers Group, owned by former Newcastle owner Mike Ashley, took over the stadium in November and the Sky Blues have been asked to leave. The Sky Bet Championship club are next due to...
newschain

Waley-Cohen cool on King George bid for Noble Yeats

Owner Robert Waley-Cohen says he is “a bit astonished” that Noble Yeats has developed into a Cheltenham Gold Cup contender after all but ruling him out of a crack at the King George VI Chase at Kempton on Boxing Day. The seven-year-old, winner of last season’s Grand National,...
newschain

Scott facing Dashel Drasher puzzle

Jeremy Scott was delighted with Dashel Drasher following his second to Noble Yeats in the Many Clouds Chase at Aintree – but is now left scratching his head over where to go next. The nine-year-old, who is a Grade One winner over an intermediate trip, was trying three miles...
newschain

Warren Gatland returns as Wales head coach in place of Wayne Pivac

Wayne Pivac has left his role as Wales head coach and been replaced by Warren Gatland. The Welsh Rugby Union confirmed Pivac’s departure following their review of Wales’ Autumn Nations Series campaign that included a home defeat against Georgia. Wales won just 13 of 34 Tests under Pivac’s...
newschain

Callum Wilson absent from England training due to minor muscle strain

Callum Wilson did not join England’s other non-starters at training on Monday due to a minor muscle strain. The Newcastle striker has made two substitute appears in Qatar and was an unused substitute in Sunday’s 3-0 World Cup last-16 win against Senegal. England’s starters worked inside the following...
newschain

Mighty Potter delivers impressive Drinmore success

Mighty Potter made a statement in the Bar One Racing Novice Chase at Fairyhouse to give Gordon Elliott his seventh win in the race. A dual Grade One winner over hurdles last season, he added his third top-table prize and first over fences when landing the two-and-a-half-mile Grade One by a cosy four and a half lengths.
newschain

Gareth Southgate expects ‘biggest test possible’ for England against France

Gareth Southgate says England face the biggest test possible after sweeping aside Senegal to set-up a mouthwatering World Cup quarter-final against reigning champions France. The European Championship runners-up overcame heightened expectations and a nervy start in Al Khor to triumph with ease against this year’s Africa Cup of Nations winners on Sunday evening.
newschain

England fans in dreamland as Three Lions set up France quarter-final clash

Ecstatic England fans were left dreaming of World Cup glory after another comprehensive 3-0 win set up a quarter-final clash with holders France. Despite a cagey opening 30 minutes against Senegal on Sunday, Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson calmed any England fears before Harry Kane’s goal on the stroke of half time saw beers and Santa hats thrown to the skies at fan parks across the nation.
newschain

‘A masterclass’ – Former England captains hail Ben Stokes after Pakistan opener

Former England captains Nasser Hussain and Michael Atherton were united in praise for Ben Stokes’ leadership during a sensational Test win in Pakistan. Stokes once again lived up to his ultra-aggressive ideals as he found a way to force an unlikely result on a stubbornly flat pitch in Rawalpindi, with the tourists scoring at a fierce rate in both innings to buy time in the game.
newschain

‘The very best’ – Gareth Southgate relishing French challenge

Gareth Southgate is looking forward to England’s test against the “very best” after beating Senegal to set up a mouth-watering World Cup quarter-final against reigning champions France. The European Championship runners-up overcame heightened expectations and a nervy start in Al Khor to triumph with ease against the...
newschain

Sainsbury’s pledges further £50m for cost-of-living price cuts

Sainsbury’s has said it will pump a further £50 million into its latest price-cutting push to support customers facing the soaring cost of living. Simon Roberts, chief executive of the supermarket chain, said the company is “doing everything we can to fight inflation”. The retailer’s latest...
newschain

Sudanese generals and pro-democracy group sign framework deal

Sudan’s ruling generals and the main pro-democracy group have signed a framework deal until elections but key dissenters stayed out of the agreement. Monday’s deal pledges to establish a new, civilian-led transitional government to guide the country to elections and offers a path forward in the wake of Sudan’s stalled transition to democracy following the October 2021 coup.
newschain

Liam Livingstone to miss rest of Pakistan tour with knee injury

Liam Livingstone has been ruled out of the rest of England’s first Test series in Pakistan since 2005 with a knee injury. The England all-rounder received his maiden Test cap from Michael Atherton ahead of the start of day one at Rawalpindi, but sustained an injury after the first innings, and has not bowled in the game.
newschain

Police investigate report of burglary at home of England star Raheem Sterling

Surrey Police have confirmed they are investigating a report of a burglary at the home of England forward Raheem Sterling. England manager Gareth Southgate said on Sunday night the Chelsea star had returned to the UK from the team’s World Cup camp in Qatar to be with his family.

Comments / 0

Community Policy