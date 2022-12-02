Effective: 2022-12-05 03:28:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-05 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: North Snowy Range Foothills; South Laramie Range HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THIS MORNING * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...North Snowy Range Foothills and South Laramie Range. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Monday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

