Effective: 2022-12-05 01:44:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-06 08:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Sierra Madre Range; Snowy Range WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM MST TUESDAY * WHAT...Periods of snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches, with locally higher amounts on west facing slopes and ridgetops. Lower amounts on the eastern side of the mountains. * WHERE...Sierra Madre Range and Snowy Range. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 8 AM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Strong winds could cause tree damage.

5 HOURS AGO