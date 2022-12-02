Read full article on original website
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Sierra Madre Range, Snowy Range by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-05 01:44:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-06 08:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Sierra Madre Range; Snowy Range WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM MST TUESDAY * WHAT...Periods of snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches, with locally higher amounts on west facing slopes and ridgetops. Lower amounts on the eastern side of the mountains. * WHERE...Sierra Madre Range and Snowy Range. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 8 AM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Strong winds could cause tree damage.
High Wind Warning issued for North Snowy Range Foothills, South Laramie Range by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-05 03:28:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-05 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: North Snowy Range Foothills; South Laramie Range HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THIS MORNING * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...North Snowy Range Foothills and South Laramie Range. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Monday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
