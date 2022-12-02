Caucus goers check in at a caucus at Roosevelt Hight School, Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) (Radio Iowa) A panel of national Democratic Party leaders has voted to eliminate Iowa’s Caucuses from its leading position in the party’s next presidential campaign. President Biden recommended that South Carolina’s Primary be the first voting event for Democrats in 2024. Biden, in a letter to party leaders, said Caucuses prevent shift workers and others from participating because they’re held at a specific time and the party should no longer let states hold presidential caucuses. Scott Brennan, a former Iowa Democratic Party chairman, is one of only two members of the national party’s Rules and Bylaws Committee that voted against Biden’s recommendation.

