northwestmoinfo.com
Group Wants Missouri Legislature to Designate Funding to Make I-70 Six Lanes
(MISSOURINET) – Missouri reportedly has an extra six-billion-dollars sitting in its bank account. Morgan Mundell (mun-DELL), with Missourians for Transportation Investment, says since Missouri’s cash flow is so positive, now is the time to widen Interstate-70 statewide to six total lanes. He says I-70 is an economic lifeline for this state.
Applications Available for 2023 Missouri Agribusiness Academy
The Missouri Department of Agriculture is offering 30 high school students representing 4-H clubs and FFA chapters, as well as farm families, throughout Missouri the opportunity to explore careers in agriculture through the 2023 Missouri Agribusiness Academy (MAbA). MAbA is a competitive program for sophomores interested in pursuing agriculture-related degrees...
Care for Fresh Cut Christmas Trees
(MISSOURINET) – If you are getting a live tree this year, and get one in warm weather, insects could be an unwelcome holiday guest. She also says that they can live for up to five weeks if watered, and that the Missouri Department of Conservation has drop-offs for the trees that they will use to turn into fish habitats.
Iowa Caucuses Bumped from First-in-the-Nation Spot
Caucus goers check in at a caucus at Roosevelt Hight School, Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) (Radio Iowa) A panel of national Democratic Party leaders has voted to eliminate Iowa’s Caucuses from its leading position in the party’s next presidential campaign. President Biden recommended that South Carolina’s Primary be the first voting event for Democrats in 2024. Biden, in a letter to party leaders, said Caucuses prevent shift workers and others from participating because they’re held at a specific time and the party should no longer let states hold presidential caucuses. Scott Brennan, a former Iowa Democratic Party chairman, is one of only two members of the national party’s Rules and Bylaws Committee that voted against Biden’s recommendation.
