1 dead following wrong-way crash in Clarke County, Iowa State Patrol says
CLARKE COUNTY, Iowa — A man is dead following a car crash on Interstate 35 in Clarke County, Iowa State Patrol said in a crash report. 82-year-old Larry Wayne Ross was traveling in the wrong direction down I-35 near Mile Marker 33 when a semi-tractor struck his car head-on around 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
Creston Man Hurt in Bike-Pickup Accident
(Creston) A Creston man suffered injuries when his Ecotric Bike broadsided a car. The Creston Police Department says the accident happened at 5:33 p.m. on Friday at the Spruce and Howard Street intersection. Police say 18-year-old Logen Quinn was taken to the Greater Regional Medical Center in Creston and later airlifted to Mercy Hospital in Des Moines.
6 injured in Princeton UTV crash, 2 airlifted
PRINCETON, Iowa — Six people have been injured in a UTV accident that happened Thursday night in Princeton. The Scott County Sheriff's Office Accident Investigation Team responded to the area of the 16500 block of 257th Street in Princeton, Iowa, for a report of a single-vehicle accident. The investigation...
6 injured in Scott County UTV crash
PRINCETON, Iowa (KWQC) - Six people were injured in a UTV crash Thursday night in Princeton, the Scott County Sheriff’s Office said. Around 6:22 p.m., the Scott Emergency Communication Center received a call of a single-vehicle crash in the 26500 block of 257th Street. The initial investigation found that...
Driver identified in utility vehicle crash
UPDATE: The driver in a single UTV crash that injured six people has been identified as 54-year-old Curt Bell, of Princeton, Iowa. The driver and five passengers remained in stable condition Friday, according to a news release from the Scott County Sheriff’s Office. The accident remains under investigation by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office Accident Investigation Team.
13-year-old injured in hit-and-run crash in Sterling
Three Muscatine police officers were awarded live saving awards Thursday night at the Muscatine City Council Meeting. Six people were injured in a UTV crash Thursday night in Princeton, the Scott County Sheriff’s Office said. Economist talks Quad Cities economy Thursday. Updated: 5 hours ago. The Quad Cities Chamber...
Around Thirty Pigs Died in Rural Cascade Fire
Over two dozen pigs died in a hog building fire west of Cascade on Friday night. The Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office says deputies and Cascade Fire and EMS responded to 30250 Goose Hill Road shortly after 5 pm for a fire in a hog confinement. The fire appeared to...
Iowa DOT To Reduce I-74 Eastbound To One Lane This Weekend
If you're planning to do some traveling this weekend from Iowa to Illinois and plan to use the I-74 bridge, expect some land reduction from Saturday evening to Sunday morning as crews plan to do some pavement patching on the Iowa side. The Iowa Department of Transportation announced on Friday...
Central Iowa man reunites with good Samaritans who saved his life
NEWTON, Iowa — Noah Kimmel was driving to his parents' home in Newton on Oct. 15 when his life was changed in a blink of an eye. The 24-year-old paramedic, who is also in the Army Reserve, doesn't remember much about that morning as he was traveling just outside of Newton. He recalls getting off work in Knoxville and going home to Pleasantville to work out. After that, he was traveling to his parents' house.
Urbandale family escapes house fire
URBANDALE, Iowa — A family home in Urbandale caught on fire early Saturday morning. At around 7 a.m. the Urbandale Fire Department responded to a report of a house on fire. When fire crews arrived, they discovered flames and smoke coming from the attic. The fire department is investigating the incident, but said they currently […]
Oops! Wrong sign on the interstate
UPDATE: The Illinois Department of Transportation told Local 4 News that it is aware of the sign error and scheduled a replacement. The department expects the switch from I-77 to I-74 to happen next week, weather permitting. EARLIER UPDATE: Notice anything unusual about this sign? It’s located on I-74 on the Sixth Avenue onramp in […]
Kewanee man charged in drive-by shooting incident, bond set at $1 million
Tyler Westefer, 20, Kewanee, is charged with several gun offenses stemming from a November drive-by shooting of a Kewanee residence.Photo byCourtesy of Henry County Sheriff's Office.
Creston Police Report
(Creston) Creston Police arrested two people on Thursday. Police arrested 32-year-old Brooke Marie Carter of Creston at 8:25 a.m. at 501 Townline Street for Driving While Barred. Officers transported Carter to the Union County Jail, where he posted a bond and was released. Creston Police arrested 51-year-old Robin Elizabeth Provot...
Ottumwa teacher facing felony burglary charge
OTTUMWA, Iowa — Mahaska County authorities have filed a felony burglary charge against an Ottumwa teacher. Forty-year-old Alair Gregory, a social studies teacher at Ottumwa High School, was arrested last month. She’s accused of entering a Fremont, Iowa residence without permission. Court records show Gregory and the alleged victim...
Centerville man found guilty in northeast Missouri assault
KAHOKA, Mo. — A southeast Iowa man was convicted this week of a crime in northeast Missouri. A Clark County jury found Martin "Marty" Wright, 56, of Centerville, Iowa, guilty Tuesday of first-degree assault. The trial was held in Clark County on a change of venue from Schuyler County.
Worker rescued after being trapped under Jones County Court House elevator
JONES COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - On December 2nd, at approximately 12:06 pm, the Jones County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an elevator maintenance man requesting help in the elevator shaft at the Jones County Court House. Officers were able to access the elevator shaft through the basement...
Genesis to open new emergency department in Bettendorf
The public is invited to a community open house Saturday, Dec. 3 from 9 a.m. to noon to celebrate the opening of a new Genesis emergency department at the Bettendorf HealthPlex, 2140 53rd Ave., Bettendorf. The nine-bed emergency department represents the first Genesis ER in the growing Bettendorf and Scott...
Police make arrest following Des Moines bank and Uber robbery
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - On November 30th at approximately 11:39 am, Des Moines Police responded to a report of a bank robbery in the 6100 block of SE 14th Street. Officers arrived and learned that an adult male had robbed the bank with a handgun and fled. At 11:50...
Convicted felon accused of carrying firearm away from the scene of fatal shooting of Coralville 3-year-old now wanted by police after skipping court date
A convicted felon accused of carrying a firearm away from the scene of a Coralville shooting that killed a three-year-old child is now wanted by police after skipping a court date. Court records indicate 33-year-old Chris Gordon failed to appear at a case management conference on Monday. A warrant was...
WATCH: Des Moines police capture suspect wanted by US Marshals
DES MOINES, Iowa — A suspect wanted by U.S. Marshals was taken into custody on Thursday. U.S. Marshals were tracking the suspect, Robert Manuel Jr., 24, on Wednesday. The search was narrowed to a location on the south side of Des Moines, according to Sgt. Paul Parizek. Parizek said...
