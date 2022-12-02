Read full article on original website
Celebrating the Life of Newport Beach Community Leader and Former Mayor Evelyn Hart
Former Newport Beach Mayor and longtime community leader Evelyn Hart passed away on November 23 at age 91 after trying to recover from a stroke. According to her obituary, Hart was born on January 24, 1931, in Phoenix Arizona. Hart’s family moved to Oklahoma, and then to Oregon and finally to Newport Beach in the 1950s.
Newport Beach City Manager Update: Passing of Evelyn Hart, New Animal Shelter
This week I would like to pay tribute to a Newport Beach legend who recently passed away at the age of 91, the Honorable Evelyn Hart. Evelyn was a 71-year resident of Newport Beach who was deeply involved in civic life and community service for many decades. She served for 16 years on the City Council, including two terms as Mayor.
OC Registrar of Voters certifies November 8 election results
Registrar of Voters Bob Page has certified the official Orange County results of the November 8, 2022 California General Election. Total voter turnout for the election was 54.7 percent. Of the 994,227 ballots cast by Orange County voters and counted, 83.5 percent cast a vote-by-mail ballot and 16.5 percent cast an in-person ballot at one of 181 Vote Centers throughout the county.
Orange County Registrar Considers Certifying Election Results Before OC Supervisor Meeting
Seven day local weather forecast for December 04 through December 10
Seven day local weather forecast for December 04 through December 10. Details for seven day local weather forecast for December 04 through December 10. Sunday: A slight chance of rain after 10am. Patchy dense fog before 10am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 66. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Certified results of 2022 La Palma City Council election
The results reported by the Orange County Registrar of Voters were certified on Friday, December 2. That said, with 100% of 2,169 precincts reporting, the turnout was 54.7% of 1,817,149 registered voters. Altogether, 994,227 votes were cast. Of that total, the overwhelming number were vote-by-mail ballots: 830,162. That left 164.065 ballots cast at vote centers.
Certified results of North Orange County Community College District Governing Board election
Corona del Mar Christmas Walk on December 4 Draws Thousands of People
Just like the good old, pre covid daze, the Corona del Mar Christmas Walk was back and better than ever. Big crowds of happy people, many in costumes, some eating and/or drinking, and everyone having a great time. Some great entertainment especially the Newport Beat in front of Brueggers Bagels....
Anaheim’s District 4 seat vacant with state Assembly election of former Council member Valencia
ANAHEIM, Calif. (Dec. 4. 2022) — Anaheim’s District 4 City Council seat is currently vacant following the November 2022 election of former Council member Avelino Valencia to the California Assembly representing the 68th district, which includes Anaheim. Valencia’s City Council resignation is effective Sunday, Dec. 4. He is...
Certified results of the 2022 Cypress School District Governing Board election
Bluewater Grill Newport Offers Sneak Peak of 2023 Menu for Dec. 13 Tasting
On the second Tuesday of every month, Bluewater Grill Newport Beach in Cannery Village hosts a menu tasting and wine pairing event that serves as a tempting sneak peek of items being added to the menu that month. The tastings always feature two dishes plus wine paired with each dish.
Breakfast with Santa at the MainPlace Mall set for Dec. 3
From December 3rd through December 22nd, MainPlace Mall, a three-story super-regional shopping center in Santa Ana, California, will offer its MyPerks loyalty program members a series of exclusive events and activities, including a Breakfast with Santa, Sip & Paint Night, Hot Chocolate Mason Jar Giveaway, and a Cookie Decorating event. Not a MyPerks member? No problem. Joining is easy and free of charge; to sign up, visit https://www.shopmainplacemall.com/profile.
PHOTOS: Laguna Beach comes up short in a wild CIF regional bowl game vs. Granada Hills
Myles Freeman of Laguna Beach scoops up a fumble and runs in for a touchdown Saturday. (Photos courtesy Mark Bausman, For OC Sports Zone). Laguna Beach and Granada Hills High School’s football teams showcased a prolific display of offense worthy of the history books during Saturday night’s CIF Regional Division 4A Bowl Game at Laguna Beach High School.
Memorial Care Miller Children’s and Women’s Hospital supports World AIDS Day
MemorialCare Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital Long Beach celebrates World AIDS Day by commemorating the achievements and breakthroughs accomplished in the fight against HIV/AIDS. Each year, Miller Children’s lights the outside of its hospital red in solidary with those affected by HIV/AIDS and displays an oversized red awareness ribbon at its main entrance. In addition, there is an annual educational event for physicians and community members to learn about the latest breakthroughs in research and treatment and therapies.
Newport Beach City Council Accepts Donation of New City Animal Shelter
For the first time in Newport Beach’s history, the City has a permanent municipal animal shelter. The City Council on Tuesday, Nov. 29 formally accepted the donation of a newly constructed animal shelter from Friends of Newport Beach Animal Shelter (FONBAS), a local nonprofit organization. FONBAS has spent about...
Enjoy holiday music and shopping with Gregg Young & the 2nd Street Band at 4th Street’s Annual Holiday Market!
Come do some holiday shopping at the 4th Street businesses and local pop-ups! Live music will be playing and the restaurants, cafes and bars will all be open. Free and open to the public. The Band’s performance is sponsored by the Long Beach Art Council and City of Long Beach.
Southbound I-405 closure for I-405/SR-73 Express Lanes Connector concrete pour tonight
Crews will close SB I-405 in Costa Mesa, over two weekends, to pour concrete for the new I-405/SR-73 Express Lanes Connector. The SB I-405 and SR-73 on-ramps from Fairview Road will also be closed. The closures are anticipated as early as 9 p.m. to 9 a.m. TONIGHT Friday, Dec. 2,...
Newport Beach Police Department Offers Home Security Tips for the Holiday Season
The Newport Beach Police Department wishes you and your family a safe and happy holiday season!. As you go about your holiday preparations and celebrations, please keep the following crime prevention tips in mind. At home for the holidays:. Always lock all doors and windows whenever you leave your home....
Updates on CIF Regional Championship Football Bowl Games for Saturday night, Dec. 3
A big weekend of high school football continues on Saturday, Dec. 3 as four Orange County teams compete in CIF State Regional Bowl Games. OC Sports Zone will provide updates on our scoreboard and have photos and stories after the games Saturday night. We also have coverage of high school...
Ocean View, Tesoro, Irvine, Crean Lutheran, La Habra and San Juan Hills capture victories
OCEAN VIEW 89, AMBASSADOR TORRANCE 49: Senior Tyler Pham scored 26 points to lead Ocean View (4-6) to a non-league win. Sophomore Caleb Kim had 11 points and senioir Peyton Guerrero had 19 points. Ambassador (0-3) was led by Eddie Yu with 21 points. TESORO 68, LAGUNA BEACH 47: The...
