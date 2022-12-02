Man arrested after trafficking charges are refiled
A Lewiston man who was charged with trafficking fentanyl in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley had his charges refiled and was arrested shortly after they were dismissed.
Joshua E. Hescock, 33, of Lewiston, appeared at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Nez Perce County Courthouse for his preliminary hearing. Nez Perce County Prosecutor Justin Coleman requested a continuance because he hadn’t received lab results for the drugs, but Hescock declined to waive his right to a speedy trial.
