Lewiston, ID

Man arrested after trafficking charges are refiled

By Kaylee Brewster Of the Tribune
 5 days ago

A Lewiston man who was charged with trafficking fentanyl in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley had his charges refiled and was arrested shortly after they were dismissed.

Joshua E. Hescock, 33, of Lewiston, appeared at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Nez Perce County Courthouse for his preliminary hearing. Nez Perce County Prosecutor Justin Coleman requested a continuance because he hadn’t received lab results for the drugs, but Hescock declined to waive his right to a speedy trial.

Lewiston, ID
