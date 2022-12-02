Read full article on original website
Digital Collegian
Finals Week approaches, Penn State students ‘are already in the mindset of being home’
From Nov. 20-26, Penn State students enjoyed a week off for Thanksgiving break to see family, catch up on some much-needed sleep and eat a home-cooked meal for the first time in weeks. To some students, returning back to campus after the break hindered their finals preparation and left them...
Digital Collegian
Penn State to offer 24/7 study spaces at several classroom buildings
Penn State is extending hours of operation in several buildings on the University Park campus to support students in preparation for finals week, according to a news release. From Thursday to Dec. 16, five classroom buildings will be open 24/7 for students to access without having to schedule a room. These spaces include Boucke, Hammond, Osmond, Thomas and Willard buildings.
Digital Collegian
Holland, Willams, Elisaia earn All-Northeast Region recognition for Penn State women’s volleyball
While Wisconsin remains firmly on the horizon in the Sweet 16, the awards continue to roll in for some of Penn State stars. Headlining the three-member group that was placed on the All-Northeast Region team is graduate student outside hitter Kashauna Williams who was also a first-team All-Big Ten selection.
Digital Collegian
Social media reacts to Penn State football's selection to 2023 Rose Bowl Game
Penn State is going to the Rose Bowl for the first time since the 2016 season, and the program’s players, coaches and fans are ecstatic. Following the announcement Sunday afternoon, many took to social media to express their excitement toward the Nittany Lions' New Year’s Six bowl selection.
Digital Collegian
Penn State women’s basketball faces adversity head on with upcoming games against Indiana, West Virginia
Adversity can either make or break a team, and Penn State is facing a whole lot of it ahead of a stretch of games in Happy Valley. After posting its best start since 1996, going 7-0 to begin the 2022-23 season, the Lady Lions have lost back-to-back games ahead of a pair of matchups with No. 4 Indiana and a one-loss West Virginia squad in the Bryce Jordan Center.
Digital Collegian
After splitting home series with now-No. 15 Ohio State, Penn State men's hockey enters USCHO top 5
The climb continues slowly but surely for Penn State. For the first time since 2018, the Nittany Lions are ranked in the top five after a series split against Ohio State over the weekend. The blue and white moved up to No. 5 in the USCHO rankings, jumping conference-foe Michigan...
Digital Collegian
After 2 losses, Penn State women’s basketball looks to get back on track against Indiana, West Virginia
Penn State has seemingly hit a roadblock after a perfect 7-0 start to its season. The best start for the program since the 1996-97 season, expectations for the Lady Lions have slowly risen as the year goes on and conference play begins. With two big opportunities last week against Virginia...
Digital Collegian
Penn State women’s volleyball looks to continue NCAA Tournament run while embracing the moment
With the Sweet 16 on the horizon, Penn State’s tournament run could get even sweeter with an upset win over top-seeded Wisconsin. The Nittany Lions and Badgers battled twice during the regular season with the latter sweeping the season series. Despite Wisconsin sweeping the blue and white on Sept....
Digital Collegian
The best midnight munchies for late-night studying | Blog
As classes come to a close and finals creep closer, students studying late into the night will need some snacks to keep them fueled and focused. Here are a few midnight munchies to get you through those late-night study sessions. Salty. Pretzels. You can easily get your hands on this...
Digital Collegian
Penn State women's hockey keeps its ranking in USCHO poll after sweeping Syracuse
Penn State remained at the No. 12 spot in the USCHO Division I women’s hockey rankings on Monday despite a weekend sweep over Syracuse. Entering Saturday’s matchup, the Nittany Lions held a 5-30-8 all-time record against the Orange but quickly established themselves as the better squad with a 4-0 victory. Forward Kiara Zanon picked up a goal and two assists during the contest.
Digital Collegian
Penn State football defensive lineman Rodney McGraw announces intent to enter transfer portal
One Penn State defensive lineman plans to head elsewhere for his final three years of eligibility. Nittany Lion redshirt-freshman defensive lineman Rodney McGraw announced Sunday that he is entering the transfer portal. McGraw played in only three games at Penn State and recorded one tackle against Minnesota in 2022. He...
Digital Collegian
Penn State men’s basketball opens Big Ten play at home against Michigan State, hits road for Illinois
Coming off of a thrilling double-overtime loss to Clemson, Penn State opens Big Ten play with two of the toughest teams in the conference. The Nittany Lions kick off the week’s action against Michigan State at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Bryce Jordan Center before traveling to Champaign, Illinois, to take on the Fighting Illini on noon Saturday.
Digital Collegian
Gadowsky commends Penn State men’s hockey for ‘6 really good periods’ despite 2nd game loss to Ohio State
Following Saturday’s game against Ohio State, Penn State men’s hockey dropped to 14-4-0 with a 4-3 loss in the weekend finale. Guy Gadowsky recounts the “self-inflicted wounds” from Saturday’s game, as the team failed to take advantage of two power plays. Gadowsky mostly highlights the...
Digital Collegian
All-Big Ten member, Penn State football safety Ji'Ayir Brown accepts invitation to East-West Shrine Bowl
After accepting an invite to the Senior Bowl, Penn State fifth-year safety Ji'Ayir Brown accepted another invitation for a different game. Brown will play in the East-West Shrine Bowl on Feb. 2 in Las Vegas. The East-West Shrine Bowl allows the best seniors to showcase their talent in front of...
Digital Collegian
Penn State field hockey’s coaching staff recognized by NFHCA after historic season
Penn State’s coaching staff was recognized as the NFHCA’s Mideast Region Coaching Staff of the Year on Tuesday afternoon. The recognition comes after coach Charlene Morrett-Curtis and her staff led the Nittany Lions to a 17-4 record in 2022 and a berth in the NCAA Tournament’s semifinal, where they lost to future national champion North Carolina.
Digital Collegian
Great play at net from Kashauna Williams, Zoe Weatherington leads Penn State women's volleyball to win
In consecutive days, Penn State took care of its business, walking out of Rec Hall with its sixth win against a ranked opponent in its final home game. The Nittany Lions didn’t pick up this victory in a dominant fashion, battling with a talented UCF team all match long and slightly losing their momentum after a dominant Set 1 performance from their opponent.
Digital Collegian
Freshman Tessa Janecke earns Penn State women's hockey's 1st nod to USNT for December Rivalry Series
Freshman forward Tessa Janecke made Penn State history on Monday. Janecke was named the United States National Team roster for the December Rivalry Series. Janecke will represent the red, white and blue as the first player in Nittany Lion history to play in the series, doing so while making her debut with the National Team.
Digital Collegian
Penn State wrestling sees risers and fallers in most recent InterMat rankings
Several of Penn State’s grapplers found themselves moving in InterMat’s newest rankings. For the 149 class, redshirt freshman Shayne Van Ness rose three spots to No. 17, with a perfect 6-0 start on the season. At 165, fellow redshirt freshman Alex Facundo rose two spots from No. 17...
Digital Collegian
Career 1st hat trick for captain Kiara Zanon leads Penn State women's hockey to program-record 11 goals
Following Penn State’s 4-0 defeat of Syracuse on Saturday, coach Jeff Kampersal expressed his sentiment that, oftentimes in this conference, the team that wins Game 1 comes out a bit flat the next day. Well, the message was very clearly received by his players, as they came out playing...
Digital Collegian
Penn State wrestling shakes off slow start to defeat Lehigh on the road
Penn State continued its road trip with a match against Lehigh on Sunday. The Nittany Lions won 24-12 after a sluggish first half. Penn State got its day started with Gary Steen taking on No. 26 Carter Bailey from Lehigh. Steen and Bailey were evenly matched throughout the bout, with...
