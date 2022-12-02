Fish-wildlife commission to convene next week in Clarkston

Washington Fish and Wildlife Commissioners will soon vote on a spring black bear hunting proposal and hold a public hearing on the subject this morning. WDFW photo

The Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission will convene at the Clarkston Event Center next week and give residents of southeastern Washington a rare close-to-home opportunity to interact with commissioners and observe their deliberations.

The commission, which is often sharply divided, spent more than a year mired in a contentious debate over spring black bear hunting. It resolved that issue at its last meeting, where commissioners killed recreational spring bear hunting on a 5-4 vote but left room for spring hunts aimed at addressing specific management concerns.