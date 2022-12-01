ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Daily News Journal

MTSU Mondays: Students to medical school, 'Joy' to the community

Here's the latest news from Middle Tennessee State University. First 4 MTSU students reach medical school through Meharry partnership Rural Tennesseans are closer to more trained physicians serving their areas as the first four Middle Tennessee State University undergraduates successfully advanced in the special partnership with Meharry Medical College School of Medicine in Nashville. ...
MURFREESBORO, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy