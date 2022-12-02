Read full article on original website
Related
nbcrightnow.com
Benton County Deputies investigates car thefts Saturday morning
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. - Deputies with the Benton County Sheriff's Office are investigating a stolen car reported over night near Badger Canyon. The stolen car is described to be a black 2014 Ford F-350 with 4 doors. At this time, deputies are still working to find a suspect. BCSO Deputies...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Alleged murderer nabbed by local law enforcement
UMATILLA COUNTY – The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office, backed up by the Oregon State Police have arrested a man wanted for murder in San Diego. Edward Thomas Childs, 34, was taken into custody in the Hermiston area on Wednesday. UCSO reports that a detective from San Diego contacted...
College Place man killed in crash in Walla Walla County
WALLA WALLA CO., Wash. – A College Place man has been identified as the victim who was killed in a crash in Walla Walla County. The crash happened Friday morning around 8 a.m. Authorities said Martin Scott, 73, of College Place, was turning onto Wallula Road from Evans Road. Another vehicle, driven by Marco Estrada Garcia, 30, from Walla Walla,...
nbcrightnow.com
Washington State Patrol shares several car crashes in I-82 Sunday Morning
TRI-CITIES, Wash. - Trooper Chris Thorson with the Washington State Patrol shared on social media Sunday morning, several car accidents reported between Kennewick and Umatilla. He says majority of the accidents have been caused by drivers speeding in the current conditions. "Please slow down and practice gentle steering and braking...
Walla Walla Police Department investigating attempted abduction
WALLA WALLA, Wash. – The Walla Walla Police Department is investigating after a girl reported a man tried to abduct her while she walked home from school Thursday. Authorities said the 11-year-old was walking home after an after school activity at Prospect Point School. At about 5:30 p.m., authorities said the girl reported she was in the area of Ransom...
New details released in Kennewick house fire
KENNEWICK, Wash. – One person is in the hospital in critical condition after a house fire in Kennewick Friday morning. According to a press release from the fire department, Kennewick firefighters were called to 206 South Quincy Street just before 1 a.m. for reports of a house on fire. Benton County Fire District #1 and the Kennewick Police Department also...
FOX 11 and 41
Series of Franklin County thefts leads to one in custody
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash. — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is asking for victims of thefts across Franklin County from December 2 to come forward now that a suspect is in custody. A vehicle stolen in the morning was seen around where another vehicle theft had occurred, according to...
Half of ‘Older’ Gang Duo Captured, Other Still on Loose
Back around November 17th, we reported on a non-typical pair of gang-related suspects sought by Kennewick Police. They did not fit the usual age bracket for this kind of activity. One suspect captured, the other still sought. Kennewick Police are reporting half of the duo, 42-year-old Yesenia Guillen, known as...
Woman Drags Boyfriend From Burning Home in Kennewick
One person escaped unharmed, another was flown to Harborview in Seattle for more treatment. Kennewick Fire Crews battle housefire early Friday morning. According to Chief Chad Michael of the Kennewick Fire Department, around 12:40 AM Friday morning, December 2nd, fire crews responded to a home at 206 S. Quincy and found the structure had visible fire coming from it.
nbcrightnow.com
One dead after crash on Wallula Road
WALLA WALLA COUNTY, Wash.- A collision on Wallula Road around 8 a.m. on December 2 has left one person dead and another in the hospital. According to the Walla Walla County Sheriff's Office, the two-vehicle collision happened at the intersection of Wallula Road and Evans Road. A Chevy SUV driven...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Woman arrested for theft and forgery
PENDLETON – Pendleton police expect more arrests will follow after a woman was taken into custody for first-degree theft, first degree forgery, and other charges on Tuesday. Jennifer Marie Reser, 33, was taken into custody in the parking lot of the Dollar Tree on Tuesday. Police Chief Chuck Byram...
nbcrightnow.com
Man in critical condition after Kennewick house fire
KENNEWICK, Wash.- Kennewick Fire Department crews responded to a residential structure fire on 206 South Quincy Street around 12:40 a.m. on December 2. According to Chief Chad Michael with Kennewick Fire, Kennewick Police arrived on scene first and were moving a male occupant of the home away from the structure when firefighters arrived.
nbcrightnow.com
Man gets 30 years for child molestation in Pasco
PASCO, Wash.- Raul Maldonado Pimentel was sentenced in Franklin County Superior Court on December 2 to 30 years in prison for child molestation. Pimentel was on trial for ongoing criminal sexual acts against a minor from 2011 to 2015. A mistrial was declared in Pimentel's case in April of this...
Vandals cause thousands of dollars in damage to former Kennewick hospital
Benton County had to declare an emergency to quickly secure the buildings.
Breaking | Snow storm forces Tri-City school delays. Hanford workers on late start
Schools around the Mid-Columbia have already started announcing delays for Monday morning. Here’s a list of the latest alerts.
Chronicle
Man Accused of Poaching Trophy Bull Elk, Plus 12 Other Deer and Elk in Oregon
A Pendleton, Ore., man has been indicted for unlawfully killing 13 elk and deer, one of them a trophy bull elk, in Umatilla County across the state line from the Tri-Cities. Walker Dean Erickson, 28, has been indicted on 22 counts, with other allegations including wasting game meat, trespassing, tampering with evidence and hunting from a vehicle.
Tri-Cities child molester likely to spend rest of his life in prison. This wasn’t his 1st victim
Here’s how the prosecution got a conviction after a first trial ended in a hung jury.
Neighbor’s camera captured deadly Kennewick shooting. Victim wasn’t found for 2 days
Bail is set at $1.5 million.
Storm Closings, Cancellations and Delays
(Pasco, WA) -- The following are school closures and delays for Monday December 5th. All Kennewick schools will start two hours late tomorrow. No school breakfast will be served. Canceled classes include high school zero-hour, AM Tri-Tech Skills Center, AM ECEAP, and AM Keewaydin Discovery Center. AM sports practices are also canceled.
Tri-City Herald
Tri-City Herald death notices Nov. 29, 2022
Maria Rosario Larios Torres, 73, of Pasco, died Nov. 22 in Richland. She was born in Rancho El Molino, Jalisco, Mexico, and lived in the Tri-Cities area for 24 years. Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements. Kenneth R. Wilson. Kenneth Ray Wilson, 96, of Burbank,...
97 Rock
Pasco WA
11K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
97 Rock plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0