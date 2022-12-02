Read full article on original website
WOOD
Grand Rapids lights the annual Christmas tree
The annual event took place at Rosa Parks Circle from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. It was emceed by WOOD TV8’s Maranda. (Dec. 2, 2022) The annual event took place at Rosa Parks Circle from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. It was emceed by WOOD TV8’s Maranda. (Dec. 2, 2022)
WOOD
Guiding Light adds addiction recovery housing for women
Guiding Light, which has long helped men navigate the road to recovery from addiction, is expanding its program to include services for women. (Dec. 2, 2022) Guiding Light adds addiction recovery housing for …. Guiding Light, which has long helped men navigate the road to recovery from addiction, is expanding...
WOOD
An option if you’re ready for that next stage of life
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – With the holidays right around the corner, family gatherings are a good time to talk about what’s next in your stage of life. Maybe you’re ready to get rid of the big family home and downsize or maybe you’re looking for a place where you have to do less maintenance. Oaks of Rockford is an over 55 active community just north of Grand Rapids. They have homes ready now or you can plan ahead. They also offer model center tours by appointment only. First time guests who mention eightWest receive a free gift after touring the model center!
WOOD
Experience holiday magic through ballet
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – A renowned dance company in West Michigan is bringing the Advent, Birth, and Celebration of the birth of Jesus to the stage through Classical Ballet, Contemporary Ballet and Dance. Today we have Debra, Sydney and Lucy from the Turning Pointe School of Dance!. Turning...
WOOD
KCAS Pets of the Week: Mookie and Regina
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kent County Animal Shelter has plenty of pets waiting for you to take them home. Mookie is a 1-year-old American Staffordshire terrier mix who enjoys long walks and then a nap. He loves attention, the shelter says, and “wants nothing more than to be your lap dog.” He would do best with people who can spend a lot of time interacting with him.
WOOD
GVSU vs. Ferris State post-game scuffle
As the players were shaking hands, a scuffle ensued shortly after the game. The NCAA is investigating. (Dec. 3, 2022) As the players were shaking hands, a scuffle ensued shortly after the game. The NCAA is investigating. (Dec. 3, 2022) Storm Team 8 Forecast, 5 a.m., 12522. Temperatures will peak...
WOOD
GRPD: Suspect killed self after shootout
A man wanted for murdering his ex-girlfriend took his own life after shooting at police when they came looking for him Thursday, the Grand Rapids Police Department says. A man wanted for murdering his ex-girlfriend took his own life after shooting at police when they came looking for him Thursday, the Grand Rapids Police Department says.
WOOD
Chief says suspect killed himself after firing at GRPD officers
The Grand Rapids Police Department says a man shot himself after exchanging gunfire with officers and then running away from them. (Dec. 2, 2022) Chief says suspect killed himself after firing at …. The Grand Rapids Police Department says a man shot himself after exchanging gunfire with officers and then...
