Ben Cole
2d ago
no way on earth that Portland can fix anything in 90 days let alone homelessness. They have had decades and unlimited money. It's a complete lie to say they can get anything done in 3 months.
kptv.com
Snow closes Portland road, cancels events Sunday
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Snow has caused at least one road in Portland to be closed and some events to be canceled on Sunday evening. The Portland Bureau of Transportation said Northwest Germantown Road is closed between Northwest Bridge Avenue and Northwest Skyline Boulevard due to slick conditions from Sunday’s snowfall. It is the only snow closure in the city.
KGW
Places to donate items to support those experiencing homelessness this winter season
PORTLAND, Ore. — With the new year fast approaching many are cleaning out their homes of items they no longer utilize. Instead of tossing those items consider donating them to organizations that help those in need. Here's a non-exhaustive list of organizations that are taking donations:. 211info is a...
100 affordable housing units open in Old Town
There has been a lot about the city's ongoing plans to tackle the homeless crisis and on Thursday, Portland saw a major step in the right direction as 100 new affordable housing units opened up in Old Town for low-income and homeless residents.
Downtown Portland's Heathman Hotel GM frustrated with PBOT's bike project
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Heathman Hotel has been a fixture at the corner of Southwest Salmon and Broadway since 1927. "One of the first luxury boutique hotels to go up in the city," said Marjorie Walsh the general manager of The Heathman. Walsh has been the general manager for...
piolog.com
City Council votes to force houseless people to relocate
Businesses, houseless advocacy groups clash over how to approach unhoused persons in Portland. On Nov. 3, a $27 million plan to ban street camping and force houseless people into city-run campsites was approved by the Portland City Council. The council began moving forward with securing funding two weeks later. This...
Opinion: Undoing urban growth boundary isn’t the answer to our housing crisis
Diaz is executive director of 1000 Friends of Oregon. McCarty is executive director of Community Alliance of Tenants. Messinetti is president and chief executive for Habitat for Humanity Portland Region. In his Nov. 12 column, “Need for housing exceeds all boundaries,” Steve Duin proposes that we address Oregon’s housing crisis...
kptv.com
Portlanders excited by prospect of Sunday snowfall
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - There’s a chance that Sunday might bring the first snowfall of the year end to the Portland metro area. That news is something the Pscheid family, who live in the West Hills, are excited to hear. “It’s just so fun, crisp and fresh,” Hannah Pscheid...
hillsboroherald.com
Open Door Housing Makes Huge Impact On Houselessness
Open Door Housing Works and Open Door Housing Counseling have been helping people in Washington County who face issues regarding shelter and having a place to call home since 1984. This dynamic organization is located just on the West edge of Hillsboro on Tualatin Valley Highway. Based out of an unassuming home converted to offices and community space, Open Door does the work that few other groups have been able to do over the years.
kptv.com
Massive N. Portland encampment removed but local business still suffering
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A family-owned business in North Portland is left depleted after a year of problems caused by a nearby encampment. The owners of Curt’s RV Storage in North Portland say dozens of people in a nearby encampment at N Columbia Blvd. and City Dump Rd. have been climbing over a cinder block fence and breaking into the offices on site, as well as vandalizing RVs and even stealing tow trucks. This week the city finally cleaned the encampment up, which is on city-owned land, but for the family who runs Curt’s RV Storage, they say it’s a year too late.
WWEEK
Readers Respond to Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty’s Court Battle With the Police Union
Last week, WW reported on the latest developments in City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty’s $5 million lawsuit against the Portland Police Association, in which she alleges that the former police union president leaked a false report about her in retaliation for her criticism of officers (“Zero Sum Game,” Nov. 23). Both sides in the case have been ordered by a Multnomah County circuit judge to produce discovery material for the other. Hardesty successfully sought PPA communications regarding her, as well as internal messages about the murder of George Floyd. (PPA attorneys tried to argue those communications were protected by union-member privilege.) Hardesty must produce any records after 2019 related to gambling activities, as union attorneys try to argue she’s in financial distress and seeking a payday. It’s possible some or none of the material will become public. Here’s what our readers had to say:
Two PNW lights displays were listed as the best in the U.S.
U.S. News & World Report released their list of The 23 Best Christmas Lights Displays in the U.S. just last month. The list, organized by region, reports that the ZooLights at the Oregon Zoo and the Village of Lights in Washington are among the best in the west.
City, property owners still unsure when Jackson Tower graffiti will be removed
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The prominent blue and gold graffiti that was scrawled onto Jackson Tower’s 10th-floor facade in March, still hangs over Pioneer Courthouse Square as holiday crowds gather in Downtown Portland to see the annual Christmas tree. More than eight months after an unknown tagger illegally defaced the historic landmark, the City of […]
The Portland Mercury
YOUR SUNDAY READING LIST: Wheeler's Expensively Cruel Homeless Plan, Paulson Half-Asses It (Again), and Portland's Runaway Millionaires!
GOOD MORNING, SUNDAY! It's the perfect time to catch up on some of the great reporting and stories the Mercury churned out this week! (PRO TIP: If you despise being "the last to know," then be one of the first to know by signing up for Mercury newsletters! All the latest stories shipped directly to your email's in-box... and then... YOUR HEAD.)
'We’ll come back after it’s clean’: City clears large homeless camp in North Portland; homeless plan their return
PORTLAND, Ore. — The sound of Portland Bureau of Transportation tow trucks echoed from a large homeless encampment buried in the woods off North Columbia Boulevard on Tuesday afternoon. It’s a camp that’s been growing in the St. John’s neighborhood for years. “It’s taken a toll...
KGW
Photos: Snow in Portland
Snow can be seen on the ground around the Lincoln Memorial Park Mausoleum in Portland, Ore. on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. Credit: David Martin. Snow can be seen on the ground at the Foster Floodplain Natural Area in Portland, Ore. on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. Credit: David Martin.
Bill Monroe: Over the river and through the woods, salmon returns make merry
And we’re not talking about the popular used Christmas tree contribution to baby salmon habitat. That will come in January. Despite a disappointing sport catch of coho salmon at the mouth of the Columbia River, returns to metro-area rivers range from encouraging to record numbers. For the second consecutive...
Former mayor: Oregon City shouldn't hand developers $30 million
John Williams: Don't let landfill owner's heirs profit from further ruination of our environmentTo build or not to build condos on the Rossman garbage dump? That is the question. The Summit Corporation says it has a plan to build, and all it needs to produce a new housing/condo project is $30 million of our property tax money. Oregon City should pass on this one. It's not a good project as proposed and does not meet public needs. The Oregon City Urban Renewal Commission and city voters should say no thanks. There are a number of reasons for saying no...
klcc.org
City of Salem says airline service could return by next summer
After more than a decade without passenger service, airline flights to Oregon’s capital city could resume by next summer. City officials say two carriers have expressed interest in starting service to several destinations in the southwest United States. But in order for those to begin, the Salem Airport terminal needs some upgrades since the new flights would be on larger planes than those that previously served Salem.
Eater
It’s a Holiday Miracle: Fish and Rice Reopens Following a Short-Lived Closure
In the past few years, scores of Portland restaurants have closed due to various effects from the pandemic, the rising cost of goods, and plenty of other factors. It’s a rare and happy occasion when a beloved shuttered restaurant makes a comeback years down the line, but even less often that a restaurant announces its closure only to change course. Thanks to the resounding entreaties of dozens of customers, Fish and Rice has done just that.
Clackamas County extends closure of Oregon City's South End Road
Construction schedule is hampered by supply delays, inaccurate estimate of landslide damage.Clackamas County officials have extended the closure of a major Oregon City thoroughfare for two months. Originally scheduled to reopen Nov. 24, South End Road's complete closure between Fifth and Barker avenues has been extended through Jan. 31, depending on weather and availability of materials. County officials said that the closure starting May 23 has been needed to stabilize the roadway and slope after landslides. South End Road was damaged from heavy rains in spring 2017, and the county completed temporary roadway repairs later that year. County engineers spent...
KGW
