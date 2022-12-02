ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Breezy warmup, rain tonight, blustery Saturday

By Ben Gelber
 3 days ago

Columbus and Central Ohio Weather

High pressure will drift east of the region, switching winds to the south that will become gusty later in the day (15-25 mph), bringing a rebound in temperature to the low 50s this evening. Clouds will stick around, with a few breaks of sun.

Showers will develop closer to midnight and persist through the night ahead of low pressure in the northern Plains. Temperatures will hold nearly steady in the low 50s.

A strong cold front will cross Ohio Saturday morning. Rain will taper off by lunchtime, with winds diminishing later in the day. Temperatures will tumble from the low 50s in the morning to the upper 30s in the afternoon, with clearing skies.

Sunday will be partly sunny and seasonably cool, as clouds move through during the first part of the day with an upper air disturbance. Highs will top out in the low 40s. Dry conditions will continue, as clouds thicken ahead of a southern storm that will eventually bring rain Monday night and on Tuesday.

Forecast

  • Friday: Clouds, breezy, milder. High 52
  • Tonight: Showers develop later, steady temps. (low 50s)
  • Saturday: Showers a.m., windy. High 54, falling to 36
  • Sunday: Mix clouds and sun. High 41 (25)
  • Monday: Clouds thicken, cool. High 47 (28)
  • Tuesday: Showers develop. High 51 (39)
  • Wednesday: Rain early, cloudy. High 45 (38)
  • Thursday: Showers. High 46 (38)
