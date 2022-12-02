Holiday Happenings

PACIFIC CITY

Holiday Bazaar

Dec. 3, 9 AM-4 PM

Kiawanda Community Center

34600 Cape Kiawanda Dr, Pacific City

Locally-made items including paintings, ceramics, greeting cards, holiday decorations, jewelry, bird houses, gourmet food, wooden items, accessories, beauty products and children’s toys and clothes. Board members from the KCC will be selling hand-crafted wreaths and hot lunches to raise funds for the center; all proceeds from KCC’s participation will go to fund a new AV system. The Cloverdale Nestucca Valley Lion’s Club will be raffling off gift baskets, with proceeds supporting philanthropic efforts in South Tillamook County.

CLOVERDALE

63rd Annual Christmas Bazaar , “The Crown Jewel of Holiday Bazaars”

Dec. 3, 9 AM-3 PM

St. Joseph’s Catholic Church

1 block off HWY 101, Cloverdale

Gift baskets, locally handcrafted items, quilt raffle, homemade cinnamon rolls, famous Polish Dogs & Sauerkraut, home baked goods, jams & jellies, relish. Proceeds to south Tillamook County non-profits.

TILLAMOOK

Sew Little Time Open House & Bazaar

10075 S. Prairie Rd. Dec. 2 & 3 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Gift items, quilt kits, clearance prices on select fabrics, gift cards.

Tillamook PUD

Drive-Thru Customer Holiday Party

Dec. 1, 4-7 PM

1115 Pacific Ave.,

Tillamook Christmas Bazaar

Two Days!

Dec. 2, 4-7 PM

Dec. 3, 9-3 PM

Tillamook United Methodist Church

3808 12th Street

Loads of gift ideas, handcrafts, gift baskets, home baked goodies and Pick-a-Dozen Cookies.

For your shopping convenience, We will be accepting major credit cards!

Holidays in Tillamook and Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony

Dec. 3, 4-7 PM

Tillamook City Hall

210 Laurel Ave, Tillamook

The City of Tillamook will hold a coloring contest, a winters market full of local vendors, performances from locals, hot cocoa & popcorn stand, photos with Santa, annual tree lighting, a performance by the THS Choir, catered food, and helping elves.

Festival of Trees Gala and Silent Auction

Dec. 9, 5:30-8:30 PM

Tillamook County Pioneer Museum

2106 2nd St, Tillamook

18th Annual Festival of Trees. Ring in a warm holiday with hors d’oeuvres, drinks, and holiday festivities. Tickets are $35 in advance or $40 at the door

2023 THS SAFE

Holiday Bazaar

Dec. 10, 9 AM-5 PM

Dec. 11 9 AM-4 PM

Tillamook High School

SAFE will be serving concessions, selling Krispy Kreme Donuts, and holiday wreaths. Additional vendors.

GoBag Pop-Up Stocking Stuffer Store

Dec. 10, 1-2 PM

Manzanita Police Station, 165 5th St, Manzanita

Hosted by Emergency Volunteer Corps of Nehalem Bay. GoBags available for purchase with water filters, SOS food, rain poncho, sleeping bag, and other basic emergency gear.

Santa Claus & The Grinch at the Tillamook Air Museum

Dec. 10, 10 AM-2 PM

6030 Hangar Rd, Tillamook

Photos with Santa Claus and the Grinch, cookies, hot chocolate, free and fun for all.

Tillamook Bay Christmas Bird Count

Dec. 17

Various locations Rockaway Beach to Netarts

Volunteers are to a team of field counters with a specific area to cover. All experience levels are welcome! Contact CBC coordinator Kathy Krall, krallfamily@comcast.net. Sponsored by the Audubon Society of Lincoln City.

BAY CITY

Holiday Online Auction

Bay City United Methodist Church

Nov. 30 9 AM through

December 2, 8 PM

https://event.gives/bcumcauction2022

ROCKAWAY BEACH

Santa at the Station

Rockaway Beach

Fire Station

Dec. 10, 6-8 PM

270 S. Anchor St.,

Rockaway Beach

Santa gives out candy bags and treats, cookies and hot chocolate. Firetruck rides, door prizes.

NEHALEM

Riverbend Players presents: It’s a Wonderful Life, A Live Radio Play

Dec. 9 & 10, 7 PM

Dec. 11, 2 PM

NCRD Performing Arts Center, 36115 9th St.,

Nehalem

riverbendplayers.org

CANNON BEACH

Haystack Holidays 2022

Cannon Beach, various locations and dates

Cannon Beach invites you to experience that magic during Haystack Holidays, a series of events designed to celebrate the season unlike anywhere else in the country.

Visit cannonbeach.org for a full list of activities.

Coaster Theatre presents: Scrooge! The Musical

Coaster Theatre, 108 N Hemlock St,

Cannon Beach

Show dates through

Dec. 18

A timeless musical adaptation of Charles Dickens’s A Christmas Carol

Annual Lamp Lighting Ceremony

Dec. 3, 4 PM

Enjoy music, singing, and special guests. Free to the public.

Sandpiper Square, Cannon Beach

Cannon Beach Library’s Annual Holiday Tea

Dec. 3, 1-4 PM

131 N Hemlock Street, Cannon Beach

Free. Enjoy tea, hot mulled cider, home-baked cookies and other goodies amidst traditional holiday decorations. The Holiday Tea is a chance for us to come together as a community to enjoy good food, good cheer, and good company. A winner for the Annual Quilt Fundraiser is at 3 p.m. – tickets available at the library or online at cannonbeachlibrary.org.

Cannon Beach in Lights & ‘Name That Tune’ Window Display Contest

Nov. 28-Dec. 20

Cannon Beach

Visit participating retailers and submit correct ‘Name That Tune’ playing cards for a chance to win a holiday gift basket. CB in Lights voting at the Chamber, play on our Experience Cannon Beach App, or on our website. Voting open through the 20th. Awards will be announced on Facebook on the 21st.

Fireside Storytime and Pictures with Santa

Dec. 10

Surfsand Resort, Cannon Beach

Settle in by the fireplace for a holiday story time with Santa Claus. Join in to watch Santa Claus read jolly tales and answer any questions that the kids have for Santa. Take this chance to get a picture with Santa!

Operation Candy Cane

Dec. 9-Dec. 11, 6 PM

Cannon Beach

T’was the nights before Christmas and all through our town. The Fire Siren Echoes, blaring its sound. It could only mean... It’s time for the FIRST Cannon Beach Fire District Operation Candy Cane Santa Claus will be traveling the streets of the city on a decorated Fire Engine. Firefighters will be handing out candy canes to those who come out to meet them while collecting cans of food or Items for the warming center and for the local food bank.

Caroling Downtown Cannon Beach

Dec. 20,

4:30-6 PM

Caroling is a time-honored tradition and spreading the yuletide cheer downtown. Starts at the Chamber, goes through downtown, ends with hot chocolate at the Chamber Community Hall.

Lauren Kinhan Concert

Dec. 23, 7:30 PM

Love Letters and Ornaments in Blue will feature Oregon expat, Lauren Kinhan, in the place from which all her music and inspiration springs. For more details visit www.coastertheatre.com or call (503) 436-1242.

Holiday Foods Around the World

Cannon Beach

Dec. 26-30

Visit participating Cannon Beach restaurants as they feature unique food and beverage specials highlighting many different Countries and Cultures.

For tickets and more information about holiday events in Cannon Beach, visit

www.cannonbeach.org/HaystackHolidays

www.facebook.com/HaystackHolidaysCannonBeach

Or call the Cannon Beach Chamber of Commerce at (503) 436-2623

SEASIDE

Holiday Pictures with Santa

Dec 10 & 11, 11 AM-4 PM and Dec 14, 4-7 PM

Seaside Outlets, Hwy. 101 & 12th Ave, Seaside

Holiday Wreath Making Classes

Nov. 26, Nov. 29, Dec. 3

Cannon Beach Chamber Community Hall.

www.cannonbeach.org/HaystackHolidays

To submit a Holiday Happenings, email: jwarren@countrymedia.net or call Joe Warren at 503-842-7535.