Tillamook County fall athletes honored

By By Will Chappell Herald Reporter
 3 days ago

Tillamook County high schools had highly successful sports seasons this fall, with five teams qualifying for state tournaments while dozens of players across the county won awards for their individual performances.

Tillamook High School’s volleyball and football team won league titles as did Nestucca’s football team, while the Cheesemaker boys’ soccer and Bobcat volleyball teams also advanced to their state tournaments.

The Cheesemaker volleyball team went 16-6 during the regular season and won a first-round playoff matchup at home against Hidden Valley before falling to Baker and Cook County in the tournament held in Springfield.

Defensive specialist and setter Kate Klobas was named the Cowapa League Player of the Year while Mooks’ Head Coach Lavonne Rawe was recognized as the league’s Coach of the Year.

Klobas also earned a place on the all-league team where she was joined by teammates Dannika Goss, Emily Skaar and Maritza Nieves. Cheesemakers Lexie Graves and Malli Lewis received honorable mention.

The Cheesemaker football team had one of the best seasons in program history, going 10-3 and advancing to the final of the state tournament, before losing to Estacada.

Wide receiver Zeyon Hurliman was recognized as Cowapa League Offensive Player of the Year and Co-Punter of the Year and was named to the all-league offensive team.

Quarterback Tanner Hoskins, running back Judah Werner and linemen Ken Lopez and Austin Berry-Killian joined Hurliman on the all-league offensive team and Hoskins was also named Co-Kicker of the Year.

On the defensive side of the ball, lineman Sam Diaz, linebacker Gilbert Whitlatch and defensive backs Tyler Moncrief, Parker Mckibbin and Garrison Gunder were all selected for the all-league defense team.

Defensive back Baird Hagerty was named to the all-league second team and backup quarterback Seth Wehinger and defensive back Eligio Maciel were noted for honorable mention.

Cheesemaker Head Coach Kye Johnson was named Co-Coach of the Year in the Cowapa League in his eighth season at the helm in Tillamook.

Sam Diaz was honored as Tillamook's player of the game in the championship game after notching 5 tackles and 12 assists.

Nestucca’s football team also had a strong year, going 6-2 in the regular season and winning the Special District One League Championship before coming up just short against Umatilla in the first round of the playoffs.

Andres Sandoval was selected defensive lineman of the year while Cody Hagerty was named both offensive and defensive back of the year and placed on the first team all-league for his performance on both sides of the ball.

Offensive linemen Cooper Holloway and Dylan Prock, linebacker Bronson Gaine, Punter Diego Ponce and kicker Draven Marsh were all named to the first team all-league as well.

Seven Bobcats were named to the second team all-league: offensive linemen Ponce and Chris Ehly, running back Bernardo Zamudio, defensive linemen Dylan Prock and Aiden Sifford, linebacker Eli Love and defensive back Zac Collins. Honorable mention went to Gaine for his work at running back.

Nestucca’s volleyball team went 14-7 on the season, coming in second place in the Northwest League and qualifying for the playoffs before losing in the first round at Stanfield.

Outside hitter Kyla Hurliman and setter Rachel Gregory both made first team all-league, Abby Love made second, Hanna Geil third, and Taylor Knight received honorable mention.

Bobcat runners had a strong season in cross country, with Micah Rigg placing 21st in the state in the combined 1A/2A/3A field and making first team all-league. Kerrin Higdon and Betsy Mondragon also both garnered first team all-league honors.

Tillamook High’s boys’ soccer team was another tournament qualifier from the county, going 10-4-1 on the season and finishing second in the Cowapa League before losing to eventual state champion Ontario in a first-round road matchup.

Cheesemaker midfielders Carter and Cole Affolter, and Elliot Lee, defender Ryan Mizee and striker Diego Baragon Lara all got All Cowapa League nods. Brayan Hernandez and Christian Cordova Vega received honorable mention.

The Tillamook girls’ soccer team struggled through a 1-11-1 season, but junior defender Areli Velazaquez Villa shone and was named to the all-league team.

At Neah-Kah-Nie High School, cross country runners Izabella “Bella” Hamann and Madison Graham were given all-league honorable mention in the Coastal Range League.

Please send any comments to headlightreporter@countrymedia.net.

ABOUT

The Tillamook Headlight Herald is a general interest newspaper serving the Tillamook and Tillamook County areas of Oregon. We focus on local breaking news, general news, community news, sports, and opinions.

