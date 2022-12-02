Holiday Happenings
PACIFIC CITY
Holiday Bazaar
Dec. 3, 9 AM-4 PM
Kiawanda Community Center
34600 Cape Kiawanda Dr, Pacific City
Locally-made items including paintings, ceramics, greeting cards, holiday decorations, jewelry, bird houses, gourmet food, wooden items, accessories, beauty products and children’s toys and clothes. Board members from the KCC will be selling hand-crafted wreaths and hot lunches to raise funds for the center; all proceeds from KCC’s participation will go to fund a new AV system. The Cloverdale Nestucca Valley Lion’s Club will be raffling off gift baskets, with proceeds supporting philanthropic efforts in South Tillamook County.
CLOVERDALE
63rd Annual Christmas Bazaar , “The Crown Jewel of Holiday Bazaars”
Dec. 3, 9 AM-3 PM
St. Joseph’s Catholic Church
1 block off HWY 101, Cloverdale
Gift baskets, locally handcrafted items, quilt raffle, homemade cinnamon rolls, famous Polish Dogs & Sauerkraut, home baked goods, jams & jellies, relish. Proceeds to south Tillamook County non-profits.
TILLAMOOK
Sew Little Time Open House & Bazaar
10075 S. Prairie Rd. Dec. 2 & 3 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Gift items, quilt kits, clearance prices on select fabrics, gift cards.
Tillamook PUD
Drive-Thru Customer Holiday Party
Dec. 1, 4-7 PM
1115 Pacific Ave.,
Tillamook Christmas Bazaar
Two Days!
Dec. 2, 4-7 PM
Dec. 3, 9-3 PM
Tillamook United Methodist Church
3808 12th Street
Loads of gift ideas, handcrafts, gift baskets, home baked goodies and Pick-a-Dozen Cookies.
For your shopping convenience, We will be accepting major credit cards!
Holidays in Tillamook and Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony
Dec. 3, 4-7 PM
Tillamook City Hall
210 Laurel Ave, Tillamook
The City of Tillamook will hold a coloring contest, a winters market full of local vendors, performances from locals, hot cocoa & popcorn stand, photos with Santa, annual tree lighting, a performance by the THS Choir, catered food, and helping elves.
Festival of Trees Gala and Silent Auction
Dec. 9, 5:30-8:30 PM
Tillamook County Pioneer Museum
2106 2nd St, Tillamook
18th Annual Festival of Trees. Ring in a warm holiday with hors d’oeuvres, drinks, and holiday festivities. Tickets are $35 in advance or $40 at the door
2023 THS SAFE
Holiday Bazaar
Dec. 10, 9 AM-5 PM
Dec. 11 9 AM-4 PM
Tillamook High School
SAFE will be serving concessions, selling Krispy Kreme Donuts, and holiday wreaths. Additional vendors.
GoBag Pop-Up Stocking Stuffer Store
Dec. 10, 1-2 PM
Manzanita Police Station, 165 5th St, Manzanita
Hosted by Emergency Volunteer Corps of Nehalem Bay. GoBags available for purchase with water filters, SOS food, rain poncho, sleeping bag, and other basic emergency gear.
Santa Claus & The Grinch at the Tillamook Air Museum
Dec. 10, 10 AM-2 PM
6030 Hangar Rd, Tillamook
Photos with Santa Claus and the Grinch, cookies, hot chocolate, free and fun for all.
Tillamook Bay Christmas Bird Count
Dec. 17
Various locations Rockaway Beach to Netarts
Volunteers are to a team of field counters with a specific area to cover. All experience levels are welcome! Contact CBC coordinator Kathy Krall, krallfamily@comcast.net. Sponsored by the Audubon Society of Lincoln City.
BAY CITY
Holiday Online Auction
Bay City United Methodist Church
Nov. 30 9 AM through
December 2, 8 PM
https://event.gives/bcumcauction2022
ROCKAWAY BEACH
Santa at the Station
Rockaway Beach
Fire Station
Dec. 10, 6-8 PM
270 S. Anchor St.,
Rockaway Beach
Santa gives out candy bags and treats, cookies and hot chocolate. Firetruck rides, door prizes.
NEHALEM
Riverbend Players presents: It’s a Wonderful Life, A Live Radio Play
Dec. 9 & 10, 7 PM
Dec. 11, 2 PM
NCRD Performing Arts Center, 36115 9th St.,
Nehalem
riverbendplayers.org
CANNON BEACH
Haystack Holidays 2022
Cannon Beach, various locations and dates
Cannon Beach invites you to experience that magic during Haystack Holidays, a series of events designed to celebrate the season unlike anywhere else in the country.
Visit cannonbeach.org for a full list of activities.
Coaster Theatre presents: Scrooge! The Musical
Coaster Theatre, 108 N Hemlock St,
Cannon Beach
Show dates through
Dec. 18
A timeless musical adaptation of Charles Dickens’s A Christmas Carol
Annual Lamp Lighting Ceremony
Dec. 3, 4 PM
Enjoy music, singing, and special guests. Free to the public.
Sandpiper Square, Cannon Beach
Cannon Beach Library’s Annual Holiday Tea
Dec. 3, 1-4 PM
131 N Hemlock Street, Cannon Beach
Free. Enjoy tea, hot mulled cider, home-baked cookies and other goodies amidst traditional holiday decorations. The Holiday Tea is a chance for us to come together as a community to enjoy good food, good cheer, and good company. A winner for the Annual Quilt Fundraiser is at 3 p.m. – tickets available at the library or online at cannonbeachlibrary.org.
Cannon Beach in Lights & ‘Name That Tune’ Window Display Contest
Nov. 28-Dec. 20
Cannon Beach
Visit participating retailers and submit correct ‘Name That Tune’ playing cards for a chance to win a holiday gift basket. CB in Lights voting at the Chamber, play on our Experience Cannon Beach App, or on our website. Voting open through the 20th. Awards will be announced on Facebook on the 21st.
Fireside Storytime and Pictures with Santa
Dec. 10
Surfsand Resort, Cannon Beach
Settle in by the fireplace for a holiday story time with Santa Claus. Join in to watch Santa Claus read jolly tales and answer any questions that the kids have for Santa. Take this chance to get a picture with Santa!
Operation Candy Cane
Dec. 9-Dec. 11, 6 PM
Cannon Beach
T’was the nights before Christmas and all through our town. The Fire Siren Echoes, blaring its sound. It could only mean... It’s time for the FIRST Cannon Beach Fire District Operation Candy Cane Santa Claus will be traveling the streets of the city on a decorated Fire Engine. Firefighters will be handing out candy canes to those who come out to meet them while collecting cans of food or Items for the warming center and for the local food bank.
Caroling Downtown Cannon Beach
Dec. 20,
4:30-6 PM
Caroling is a time-honored tradition and spreading the yuletide cheer downtown. Starts at the Chamber, goes through downtown, ends with hot chocolate at the Chamber Community Hall.
Lauren Kinhan Concert
Dec. 23, 7:30 PM
Love Letters and Ornaments in Blue will feature Oregon expat, Lauren Kinhan, in the place from which all her music and inspiration springs. For more details visit www.coastertheatre.com or call (503) 436-1242.
Holiday Foods Around the World
Cannon Beach
Dec. 26-30
Visit participating Cannon Beach restaurants as they feature unique food and beverage specials highlighting many different Countries and Cultures.
For tickets and more information about holiday events in Cannon Beach, visit
www.cannonbeach.org/HaystackHolidays
www.facebook.com/HaystackHolidaysCannonBeach
Or call the Cannon Beach Chamber of Commerce at (503) 436-2623
SEASIDE
Holiday Pictures with Santa
Dec 10 & 11, 11 AM-4 PM and Dec 14, 4-7 PM
Seaside Outlets, Hwy. 101 & 12th Ave, Seaside
Holiday Wreath Making Classes
Nov. 26, Nov. 29, Dec. 3
Cannon Beach Chamber Community Hall.
www.cannonbeach.org/HaystackHolidays
