Cape Gazette
Milton Holly Festival brings seasonal fun for all ages Dec. 10
The Milton Chamber of Commerce Holly Festival will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 10. This year, The Milton Holly Festival will offer shuttles, three vendor locations with more than 90 juried merchants, plus Santa and fun for all ages at the Milton Historical Society. Attendees...
Cape Gazette
Veterans recognized at Faith United Methodist Church service
Faith United Methodist Church celebrated its annual veterans recognition day during its morning worship service Nov. 13. Guest speaker was Sgt. Tracey Duffy of the New Castle County Police Department. A native of Rehoboth Beach, Duffy spoke of her experiences and her father’s military experience. She is an 18-year veteran...
Cape Gazette
Pathways to Success thanks State Farm and Sussex Habitat
During the Halloween month of October, Jeanine O’Donnell and her team at State Farm along with Kevin Gilmore and his team at Sussex County Habitat for Humanity’s ReStore collected healthy snacks to provide Pathways to Success youth with nutritious fuel to help them through the mornings or when food is not available.
Cape Gazette
Code Purple site opens at St. Jude the Apostle Church
Never underestimate what one man on a mission can accomplish, especially when he has a vibrant, community-oriented church behind him. A Code Purple emergency shelter site for the homeless has opened at St. Jude the Apostle Parish Life Center off Route 1 near Lewes. And it's thanks to the efforts...
Cape Gazette
Lewes Christmas parade ushers in holiday season
After a day of rain, the skies cleared just in time for the 90th annual Lewes Christmas parade Dec. 3. Those who stuck around Zwaanendael Park after the parade got a three-for-one deal, as they could also participate in the annual tree lighting and sing-along as well as help kick off the annual Lewes Lights citywide light show.
Oldest Chincoteague pony passes away, community mourns
CHINCOTEAGUE, Va. — The oldest stallion on Chincoteague Island has officially passed on to new pastures. A Facebook post from the Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company on Thursday announced the sad news that Wild Thing was no longer with us. "Wild Thing was the oldest pony in our herd and...
Help for homeless pets comes in time for the holidays in Delaware
Humane Animal Partners rallied communities in Delaware to stuff the van full of gifts and supplies for pets that won't be home for the holidays.
rehobothfoodie.com
Beaches Lewes Closing. Milton OPEN
Don and Lori Allan (“Mom & Pop”) are closing their Beaches restaurant/carryout location in Lewes. Because of some health issues in the family, they are concentrating their efforts on their successful location Milton spot, located just before the Union St. light on Rt. 16 west. Beaches is known for its steamed-to-order hardshells, and continues that tradition at their Milton location. )Their crabcakes are also pretty good too.)
baltimorepositive.com
Maryland Crab Cake (and Brewery) Tour Day 16: Salisbury kindness at Mogan’s Oyster House and pair of beers at Evolution and Burnish
The sixteenth day of the Maryland Crab Cake Tour presented by The Maryland Lottery, Goodwill, Window Nation and the Restaurant Association of Maryland featured a beautiful morning drive across the Bay Bridge to spend the day in Salisbury. Mayor Jake Day & Delegate Carl Anderton were great hosts at Mogan’s Oyster House and a pair of after dark beers at Evolution and Burnish. Plus, the Secretary of Kindness Grace Foxwell Murdock, one of our favorite guests.
Cape Gazette
Exploring my favorite Georgetown finds and friends
I'm driving into Georgetown on a Friday evening, but am I entering the county seat or window-shopping on the grand avenue of the Champs Élysées in Paris? Every time I pass by this particular store for my Friday date night, I see a beautifully lit window featuring elegant, red carpet-worthy gowns. The shop changes its displays often, sometimes seasonal or holiday-oriented, and there are always bridal offerings. I'm not in the market for a prom dress, the Academy Awards ceremony or a wedding gown, but I always look as I pass by, intrigued.
Cape Gazette
Milford author publishes romance novel
“Hidden Teardrop,” a new book by Milford author Patricia Kelly, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co. Inc. “Hidden Teardrop” is a dramatic story about two high school sweethearts with a pure love for each other. With many challenges to their relationship, Joseph, coming from an abusive household, and Clare must fight their hardest for this true love they both have been searching for.
WBOC
Perdue Truck Drivers Deliver Holiday Cheer
SALISBURY, Md. - Perdue Farms truck drivers and volunteers held their annual Operation Teddy Bear in Holly Center. On Dec. 3, Perdue held the Operation Teddy Bear event at Holly Center, a facility for people with mental and physical disabilities in Salisbury. The holiday decorated convoy rode on an 11-mile loop through Wicomico County starting at Arthur W. Perdue Stadium.
Cape Gazette
Delaware Electric Co-op substation to improve reliability for members
Delaware Electric Cooperative has completed construction on a new substation in Sussex County that will improve reliability for its members. The Dorey Substation was energized in late October and will provide power to approximately 2,100 homes in the Georgetown area for decades. Located along Zoar Road, the facility was built to keep up with growing energy demand in eastern Sussex County.
Cape Gazette
The story of Jason Beach at Trap Pond
Most people in the Lewes area are well aware of the efforts to rename Lewes Beach 2 to Johnnie Walker Beach in honor of the prominent African American businessman who operated a restaurant/entertainment venue at the site. It was not talked about, but Lewes had a beach for African Americans...
delawarebusinessnow.com
M&T adds $100,000 in funding for La Plaza Hispanic business initiative
M&T Bank will invest $100,000 in an initiative in Delaware that provides Latino entrepreneurs in Sussex County with the training and access to resources they need to grow their businesses and increase financial stability in their community. The bank’s grant to La Plaza Delaware will allow the nonprofit organization to...
WMDT.com
Fruitland Police asking for public’s help in locating missing18-year-old girl
FRUITLAND, Md. – Fruitland Police Department is looking for 18-year-old Jael Aniga Dupont. A family member has reported Dupont missing Sunday afternoon. She was last seen at her home in Fruitland. Dupont is 5’5″, and 180 pounds. She was last seen wearing a tan dress with a red collar, blue jean jacket, red glasses, blonde and black wig with a white beanie hat on.
Cape Gazette
Dewey Beach town clerk bids farewell
After nearly nine years as town clerk for Dewey Beach, Ashleigh Sander is set to take on the role of Millsboro assistant town manager Dec. 9. While Sander will miss resolving issues for visitors and residents of the beach town, she said she’s eager to advance her career with a new challenge in the family atmosphere of Millsboro that’s also closer to her own home.
WDEL 1150AM
Investigators probe 2 weekend fires in Delmar
Two fires in 3 days in the same Sussex County town kept Delaware State Fire Marshal's investigators busy over the weekend. There's no word yet about what touched off the first fire, which engulfed a 2-story house on Red Berry Road in Holly Ridge in Delmar Friday afternoon. Damage to...
WBOC
Former Talbot Co. Public Schools Safety Supervisor Gets 90 Days for Bringing Loaded Gun to School
EASTON, Md.- The former safety and security supervisor for Talbot County Public Schools has been sentenced to 90 days behind bars following his conviction of reckless endangerment for bringing a loaded handgun to Easton High School in December of last year. Donald L. Cooper appeared in Talbot County Circuit Court...
Cape Gazette
Fondue set to come to Milford
From the creators of EasySpeak in Milford will come a new restaurant experience in the form of Fondue, opening in early 2023 at 39 N. Walnut St. According to owners Zack and Marissa King, the restaurant will focus on gourmet cheeses and chocolates with craft cocktails and desserts. The space will also include a dining room that can be rented out for special occasions.
