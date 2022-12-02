Celebrate a ‘Tender Cannon Beach Christmas’ with Haystack Holidays, brought to you by the Chamber of Commerce

This is Part Five of the Chamber Connections series provided by the Cannon Beach Chamber of Commerce. To read past submissions, visit cannonbeachgazette.com.

Cannon Beach’s unique specialty shops, boutiques, and galleries are a top attraction to the charming beach town, where you’ll find no shopping malls or chain stores, making it a great spot to slow down and enjoy the hunt for those perfect holiday gifts. Add some evergreen garlands, twinkling lights, and red ribbon, and you’ll begin to see how much holiday magic can unfold in the beautiful little village by the sea.

Dozens of events are hosted in the beachside town each year, but only a few are hosted, organized, and sponsored by the Cannon Beach Chamber of Commerce and Haystack Holidays is one of them.

Beginning in November, the magic of Haystack Holidays begins with a series of events designed to celebrate the season unlike anywhere else in the country.

“A ‘Tender Cannon Beach Christmas’ is what we’re shooting for with all these events,” Cannon Beach Chamber of Commerce Executive Director James Panio said. “My holiday doesn’t kick off until the Lamp Lighting Ceremony. I grew up going to it and now as an adult I enjoy the generational aspect of it: coming together to celebrate the holiday season.”

Haystack Holidays 2022 begins Nov. 25-26 with Mimosa Madness Weekend, Plaid Friday & Small Business Saturday, and Holiday Wreath Making. Take this opportunity to shop small and wear plaid to show your love and support for local businesses. And make your own wreath at the Chamber Community Hall with refreshments and holiday music (an additional class will also be held the following weekend).

The popular Lamp Lighting Ceremony will take place on Saturday, Dec. 3 at 4 p.m. in Sandpiper Square.

The lamp lighting tradition began in 1973 amid an oil crisis that drove down the number of vacationers who were coming to visit Cannon Beach.

“When Cannon Beach was still a sleepy little town, the townspeople and the business people got together and decided they needed to do something to get people back to Cannon Beach,” Committee Co-Chair Margo Dueber said.

The town banded together to create a holiday celebration with a Charles Dickens theme. The Coaster Theatre put on productions of “A Christmas Carol” with roasted chestnuts outside the theater, and shop owners dressed in Victorian style. Jay Schwehr became the town’s “lamplighter” for nearly two decades.

“For many years, at 4 p.m. every afternoon from Thanksgiving until New Year, he would put on his top hat like Dickens and go up and down the streets lighting the oil lamps,” Dueber said.

After Schwehr died in 2013, the event evolved over the years to include only a single lamp in Sandpiper Square being lit for the ceremony.

“We added a few more things, more people singing, and the lamplighter is now a sixth grader from Cannon Beach,” Dueber said.

The oil lamp is lit for the ceremony, and then replaced with a battery-operated light (for safety) for the remainder of the holiday season.

“This year we have two very accomplished flutists who will be doing a couple numbers, the Cannon Beach Academy kids will be singing songs, Mayor Sam Steidel will be speaking, and Paul Dueber will be singing Bill Steidel’s ‘Christmas in Our Hometown’ [a song composed for the Dueber family when Paul Dueber Sr. died on Christmas Day 1967],” Dueber said.

The event is free and open to the public.

“It’s a kickoff to a special village holiday season,” Dueber said. “It’s a very close knit community ceremony and it gives people those warm and fuzzy feeling as they start into the holiday season.”

A new addition to Haystack Holidays this year is Operation Candy Cane. Sponsored by Cannon Beach Fire and Rescue, Santa and his firefighting elves will spend three nights (Dec. 10-12) traveling the Cannon Beach streets collecting canned and nonperishable foods, as well as winter clothing and personal hygiene products.

“Our fire engine has lights and a wreath on it,” Haystack Holidays Co-Chairperson Karen Apple said. “Santa Claus and his elves will be passing out candy canes to everyone that comes out.”

To view maps of which streets Operation Candy Cane will be patrolling on which night, visit cbfire.com or cannonbeach.org/events-and-festivals/haystack-holidays/

As Chairperson of Haystack Holidays, Apple credits all the wonderful Chamber staff and Haystack Holiday committee volunteers for their dedication and hard work to making this year’s many events happen.

“You can tell they all truly love Cannon Beach, the community that lives here, and Haystack Holidays,” Apple said. “It’s the hometown feel, all of us coming together and enjoying the Christmas holiday season.”

Additional Haystack Holidays events will take place through Dec. 30 including: ‘Name That Tune’ Window Display Contest, Cannon Beach in Lights, Paint & Sip with Dawning McGinnis of Dawning’s Art, Holiday Foods Around the World, and Coaster Theatre’s: SCROOGE! The Musical.

To view a complete list of Haystack Holiday events, visit: cannonbeach.org/events-and-festivals/haystack-holidays/