Cape Gazette
Milton Holly Festival brings seasonal fun for all ages Dec. 10
The Milton Chamber of Commerce Holly Festival will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 10. This year, The Milton Holly Festival will offer shuttles, three vendor locations with more than 90 juried merchants, plus Santa and fun for all ages at the Milton Historical Society. Attendees...
shoredailynews.com
Cool things happening this weekend on the Shore
Santa and his crew of happy elves will be bringing holiday cheer to children and their families on Saturday, December 3rd from 10am – Noon at the Eastern Shore Public Library at 23610 Front Street in Accomac. Children through age 12 will receive an age-appropriate book from the Jolly Old Elf himself. Parents are encouraged to bring their cameras to capture this special moment. All believers in the magic of Santa will receive a candy cane! Santa, his helpers and the Friends of the Library look forward to seeing you at this fun, festive and free holiday event.
rehobothfoodie.com
Beaches Lewes Closing. Milton OPEN
Don and Lori Allan (“Mom & Pop”) are closing their Beaches restaurant/carryout location in Lewes. Because of some health issues in the family, they are concentrating their efforts on their successful location Milton spot, located just before the Union St. light on Rt. 16 west. Beaches is known for its steamed-to-order hardshells, and continues that tradition at their Milton location. )Their crabcakes are also pretty good too.)
Cape Gazette
Veterans recognized at Faith United Methodist Church service
Faith United Methodist Church celebrated its annual veterans recognition day during its morning worship service Nov. 13. Guest speaker was Sgt. Tracey Duffy of the New Castle County Police Department. A native of Rehoboth Beach, Duffy spoke of her experiences and her father’s military experience. She is an 18-year veteran...
Cape Gazette
Code Purple site opens at St. Jude the Apostle Church
Never underestimate what one man on a mission can accomplish, especially when he has a vibrant, community-oriented church behind him. A Code Purple emergency shelter site for the homeless has opened at St. Jude the Apostle Parish Life Center off Route 1 near Lewes. And it's thanks to the efforts...
Cape Gazette
Pathways to Success thanks State Farm and Sussex Habitat
During the Halloween month of October, Jeanine O’Donnell and her team at State Farm along with Kevin Gilmore and his team at Sussex County Habitat for Humanity’s ReStore collected healthy snacks to provide Pathways to Success youth with nutritious fuel to help them through the mornings or when food is not available.
Cape Gazette
Milford author publishes romance novel
“Hidden Teardrop,” a new book by Milford author Patricia Kelly, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co. Inc. “Hidden Teardrop” is a dramatic story about two high school sweethearts with a pure love for each other. With many challenges to their relationship, Joseph, coming from an abusive household, and Clare must fight their hardest for this true love they both have been searching for.
WGMD Radio
Salisbury University Adds New HR Management Minor; Announces Increase in Merit Scholarship Funding for Fall, 2023
A new human resources management minor will be added at Salisbury University scheduled to begin in the fall of 2023. Human Resources is one of the fastest growing–and evolving–fields in the U.S., according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Not every business has a dedicated HR department though, and so rather than relying on non-HR employees to take on those responsibilities, the hope is to bring in students who have the background to fill those needs.
Oldest Chincoteague pony passes away, community mourns
CHINCOTEAGUE, Va. — The oldest stallion on Chincoteague Island has officially passed on to new pastures. A Facebook post from the Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company on Thursday announced the sad news that Wild Thing was no longer with us. "Wild Thing was the oldest pony in our herd and...
Cape Gazette
Sussex conservation poster contest winners recognized
Sussex Conservation District recently recognized winners of its annual conservation poster contest. Posters were judged on the 2022 theme, Healthy Soil: Healthy Life. SCD received 116 entries in five of the seven categories; more than 90 entries were received in the 4-6 grade category. Digital posters were accepted in two grade categories.
Cape Gazette
Lewes Christmas parade ushers in holiday season
After a day of rain, the skies cleared just in time for the 90th annual Lewes Christmas parade Dec. 3. Those who stuck around Zwaanendael Park after the parade got a three-for-one deal, as they could also participate in the annual tree lighting and sing-along as well as help kick off the annual Lewes Lights citywide light show.
baltimorepositive.com
Maryland Crab Cake (and Brewery) Tour Day 16: Salisbury kindness at Mogan’s Oyster House and pair of beers at Evolution and Burnish
The sixteenth day of the Maryland Crab Cake Tour presented by The Maryland Lottery, Goodwill, Window Nation and the Restaurant Association of Maryland featured a beautiful morning drive across the Bay Bridge to spend the day in Salisbury. Mayor Jake Day & Delegate Carl Anderton were great hosts at Mogan’s Oyster House and a pair of after dark beers at Evolution and Burnish. Plus, the Secretary of Kindness Grace Foxwell Murdock, one of our favorite guests.
WMDT.com
Fruitland Police asking for public’s help in locating missing18-year-old girl
FRUITLAND, Md. – Fruitland Police Department is looking for 18-year-old Jael Aniga Dupont. A family member has reported Dupont missing Sunday afternoon. She was last seen at her home in Fruitland. Dupont is 5’5″, and 180 pounds. She was last seen wearing a tan dress with a red collar, blue jean jacket, red glasses, blonde and black wig with a white beanie hat on.
Cape Gazette
Sussex Tech High School names students of the quarter
Sussex Technical High School administrators and teachers announce 64 students of the quarter who were recognized for classroom excellence. Congratulations go to Natalie Agustin-Lopez, Eli Baker, Alma Balderas, Courtney Bayley, Makayla Chambers, Edward Chavez Perez, Jacob Childress, Calleigh Clarkson, Reina Contreras-Cansinos, Alexis Cooper, Neh Dinga, Landon Garman, Meile Garrett, Samantha Geidel, Kiera Gerace, Esteben Gonzalez-Chan, Ciara Gustin, Mackenzie Harmon, Kyleen Harrison, Braydon Hazzard, DeNara Hazzard, Miles Hernandez, Jose Hernandez-Vega, Malijah Hooks, Abbey Johnson, Hannah Johnson, Tali Keen, Paige Krepps, Hayley Lawson, Rosnell Lewis, Jayson Lopez Santos, Morgan Lowe, Michael Marquez, Denise Matthews, Alicia Molock, Ulven Morales Roblero, Cristopher Morales-Tzun, Cameron Morris, Gabrielle Oliphant, Kiersten Passwaters, Haley Ann Pickinpaugh, Travis Phillips, Macy Sapna, Carmen Shaw, Dominick Shorter, Gabriella Silva, Lia Smith, Shania Snead, Derek Somerset, Shawn Starr, McKinley Stockley, Rebekah Sullivan, Dorothy Trammell, William Turley, Rylie Twilley, Hilary Tzun-Vincente, Alexis Perez Velasquez, Adam Warrington, Ja’vonte West, Mya West, Jack Willin, Cania Wright, Dani Young and Taryn Young.
Cape Gazette
The story of Jason Beach at Trap Pond
Most people in the Lewes area are well aware of the efforts to rename Lewes Beach 2 to Johnnie Walker Beach in honor of the prominent African American businessman who operated a restaurant/entertainment venue at the site. It was not talked about, but Lewes had a beach for African Americans...
The Dispatch
Ocean Pines Players Kicked Off Season
Members of the Ocean Pines Players recently kicked off their first full season since 2018. The cast of “A Grand Night for Singing” is pictured before their performance on Nov. 18. From left to right is Chrissy Troup, Jim Ulman Deb Blanchard, Donna Pasqualino, and Pat Lehnerd.
Ocean City Today
OC’s 39th annual Christmas parade and after party this weekend
The small town with a big parade is back at it as Ocean City prepares for its 39th annual Christmas procession on Saturday, weather permitting. Miller said Thursday that a decision on the parade regarding the weather will be made today at 11 a.m. but that it “doesn’t look promising right now.”
WDEL 1150AM
Investigators probe 2 weekend fires in Delmar
Two fires in 3 days in the same Sussex County town kept Delaware State Fire Marshal's investigators busy over the weekend. There's no word yet about what touched off the first fire, which engulfed a 2-story house on Red Berry Road in Holly Ridge in Delmar Friday afternoon. Damage to...
WBOC
Former Talbot Co. Public Schools Safety Supervisor Gets 90 Days for Bringing Loaded Gun to School
EASTON, Md.- The former safety and security supervisor for Talbot County Public Schools has been sentenced to 90 days behind bars following his conviction of reckless endangerment for bringing a loaded handgun to Easton High School in December of last year. Donald L. Cooper appeared in Talbot County Circuit Court...
WBOC
Perdue Truck Drivers Deliver Holiday Cheer
SALISBURY, Md. - Perdue Farms truck drivers and volunteers held their annual Operation Teddy Bear in Holly Center. On Dec. 3, Perdue held the Operation Teddy Bear event at Holly Center, a facility for people with mental and physical disabilities in Salisbury. The holiday decorated convoy rode on an 11-mile loop through Wicomico County starting at Arthur W. Perdue Stadium.
