Cape Gazette
Milton Holly Festival brings seasonal fun for all ages Dec. 10
The Milton Chamber of Commerce Holly Festival will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 10. This year, The Milton Holly Festival will offer shuttles, three vendor locations with more than 90 juried merchants, plus Santa and fun for all ages at the Milton Historical Society. Attendees...
Cape Gazette
Lewes Christmas parade ushers in holiday season
After a day of rain, the skies cleared just in time for the 90th annual Lewes Christmas parade Dec. 3. Those who stuck around Zwaanendael Park after the parade got a three-for-one deal, as they could also participate in the annual tree lighting and sing-along as well as help kick off the annual Lewes Lights citywide light show.
Cape Gazette
Marathon mania hits Cape Region this weekend
I teamed up with Marybeth Evans of Rehoboth Beach Running Company 15 years ago to create the Rehoboth Seashore Marathon and Half Marathon. In the first year, we had fewer than 500 finishers. This year, we are sold out at 3,000 participants. For the past 10 years, with the exception of the COVID times, we have been averaging 2,800 to 3,000 runners. Hotels and restaurants are packed like Fourth of July weekend, providing an economic boost to the Cape Region.
baltimorepositive.com
Maryland Crab Cake (and Brewery) Tour Day 16: Salisbury kindness at Mogan’s Oyster House and pair of beers at Evolution and Burnish
The sixteenth day of the Maryland Crab Cake Tour presented by The Maryland Lottery, Goodwill, Window Nation and the Restaurant Association of Maryland featured a beautiful morning drive across the Bay Bridge to spend the day in Salisbury. Mayor Jake Day & Delegate Carl Anderton were great hosts at Mogan’s Oyster House and a pair of after dark beers at Evolution and Burnish. Plus, the Secretary of Kindness Grace Foxwell Murdock, one of our favorite guests.
rehobothfoodie.com
Beaches Lewes Closing. Milton OPEN
Don and Lori Allan (“Mom & Pop”) are closing their Beaches restaurant/carryout location in Lewes. Because of some health issues in the family, they are concentrating their efforts on their successful location Milton spot, located just before the Union St. light on Rt. 16 west. Beaches is known for its steamed-to-order hardshells, and continues that tradition at their Milton location. )Their crabcakes are also pretty good too.)
Ocean City Today
OC’s 39th annual Christmas parade and after party this weekend
The small town with a big parade is back at it as Ocean City prepares for its 39th annual Christmas procession on Saturday, weather permitting. Miller said Thursday that a decision on the parade regarding the weather will be made today at 11 a.m. but that it “doesn’t look promising right now.”
capemayvibe.com
Caption this! This time of year, bald eagles are starting to freshen up their nests, which are some of the largest of all bird…
This time of year, bald eagles are starting to freshen up their nests, which are some of the largest of all birds nests – typically 5-6 feet in diameter! While eagles typically fly solo for much of the year, you may now see them reuniting with their life-long mates. Despite the distance, pairs remain faithful with some relationships lasting up to 20 years! Depending on the eagle couple, you can expect eggs to be laid around January or February, with eagle chicks hatching about a month later. These sassy eagles were spotted at Blackwater National Wildlife Refuge in Maryland.
The Dispatch
Vanishing Ocean City With Bunk Mann – December 2, 2022
B.B. Bombers (a “bomb” is surfing slang for a big wave) is best remembered for the surf camps it sponsored from 1985 through 1990. As owner Jack Crosby recalls, “many of the younger kids didn’t know the rules of the road. Our purpose was to teach kids how to surf safely and to respect the rules of surfing.”
WBOC
New Operating Hours for Woodland Ferry
SEAFORD, Del. - The Woodland Ferry in Seaford has new operating hours, the Delaware Department of Transportation announced Friday. The ferry's operating hours are 7 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday, with an hour closure from 11 a.m.-noon. The ferry is closed on weekends. DelDOT owns and operates the Woodland Ferry,...
WMDT.com
Seaford family says time is running out for them to find permanent shelter after losing their home in a fire
SEAFORD, Del.- A family in Seaford is asking for any help they can get after losing their home in a fire last Wednesday. “Everything is burnt down, everything we built here is gone we got nothing,” said Homeowner Lisa Hall who lived at the home with 16 kids and 7 other adults.
Oldest Chincoteague pony passes away, community mourns
CHINCOTEAGUE, Va. — The oldest stallion on Chincoteague Island has officially passed on to new pastures. A Facebook post from the Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company on Thursday announced the sad news that Wild Thing was no longer with us. "Wild Thing was the oldest pony in our herd and...
Cape Gazette
Code Purple site opens at St. Jude the Apostle Church
Never underestimate what one man on a mission can accomplish, especially when he has a vibrant, community-oriented church behind him. A Code Purple emergency shelter site for the homeless has opened at St. Jude the Apostle Parish Life Center off Route 1 near Lewes. And it's thanks to the efforts...
Help for homeless pets comes in time for the holidays in Delaware
Humane Animal Partners rallied communities in Delaware to stuff the van full of gifts and supplies for pets that won't be home for the holidays.
Maryland campers report multiple shape-shifting objects moving overhead
Assateague Island, MD.Photo byWikimedia Commons. A Maryland witness camping on Assateague Island near Berlin reported watching a series of lights apparently shape-shifting at about 9 p.m. on February 27, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Cape Gazette
Exploring my favorite Georgetown finds and friends
I'm driving into Georgetown on a Friday evening, but am I entering the county seat or window-shopping on the grand avenue of the Champs Élysées in Paris? Every time I pass by this particular store for my Friday date night, I see a beautifully lit window featuring elegant, red carpet-worthy gowns. The shop changes its displays often, sometimes seasonal or holiday-oriented, and there are always bridal offerings. I'm not in the market for a prom dress, the Academy Awards ceremony or a wedding gown, but I always look as I pass by, intrigued.
Cape Gazette
Delaware Electric Co-op substation to improve reliability for members
Delaware Electric Cooperative has completed construction on a new substation in Sussex County that will improve reliability for its members. The Dorey Substation was energized in late October and will provide power to approximately 2,100 homes in the Georgetown area for decades. Located along Zoar Road, the facility was built to keep up with growing energy demand in eastern Sussex County.
WBOC
New Detail on Body Found on Assateague
ASSATEAGUE, Va.- Police have identified the man whose body was found near the water on Assateague beach in November. On November 24, 2022 Chincoteague Police responded to reports of a deceased man in the area of the old Coast Guard Station on the southern end of the Island. The remains...
Cape Gazette
Milford author publishes romance novel
“Hidden Teardrop,” a new book by Milford author Patricia Kelly, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co. Inc. “Hidden Teardrop” is a dramatic story about two high school sweethearts with a pure love for each other. With many challenges to their relationship, Joseph, coming from an abusive household, and Clare must fight their hardest for this true love they both have been searching for.
The Dispatch
OC Emergency Crews Respond To Offshore Traumatic Injury
OCEAN CITY— Ocean City paramedics were transported by the U.S. Coast Guard mid-morning on Tuesday to a traumatic injury incident about 12 to 15 miles off the coast of the resort. Around 10:20 a.m. on Tuesday, the U.S. Coast Guard was alerted to a reported traumatic injury aboard a...
Ocean City Today
Ocean City north end townhouses approved at Sun & Surf
The most northern part of Ocean City, just before Maryland turns into Delaware, was once the home of several commercial businesses. Now, thanks to pyramidal zoning, much of the area is transitioning to residences. And while not everyone is on board, the plans all fall within the parameters of the city’s zoning code.
