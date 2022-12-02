ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
azpm.org

Acclaimed Arizona Author and Poet dies at 89

Richard Shelton talks about the University of Arizona Poetry Center during this 2017 television interview for "Arizona Illustrated." Richard Shelton, a fixture in the world of literature and poetry in Arizona and beyond, was a regents professor at the University of Arizona who had an impact on countless lives throughout his decades of teaching, writing and mentoring.
KOLD-TV

2022 Tucson Tamal and Heritage Festival winners

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Casino Del Sol hosted its 17th Tucson Tamal & Heritage Festival on Saturday, December 3. Held every year on the first Saturday of December at Casino Del Sol’s AVA Amphitheater, the free to the public festival has become a Tucson tradition, marking the beginning of the holiday season. Around 5,000 attendees came to celebrate the rich tastes, smells and variations of tamales from the Southwest & Mexico.
insidetucsonbusiness.com

Whiskey Del Bac introduces ‘exciting’ members club

Tucson distillery Whiskey Del Bac hosted the first of what it hopes will be many member events at its new Whiskey Club. Recently, distillery founders Stephen Paul and his daughter Amanda Paul threw open the doors of the plant to reveal to club members just exactly what they’re doing in the warehouse-size facility.
thisistucson.com

Find Indigenous pieces at this new store on Tucson's south side

A striking wall mural featuring a Tohono O'odham woman with a basket on her head at one end, and a strong shouldered Yaqui deer dancer in the desert on the other end, were among Indigenous scenes of traditional life under a distant, yet sparkling Milky Way. The 120-foot-wide by 60-foot-tall...
macaronikid.com

5 Things to do This Weekend

Every Thursday, Macaroni KID East Tucson shares five things to do with your kids for the weekend. Here are Macaroni KID East Tucson's picks for the five things to do in Tucson with kids this weekend. Click on the links for all the details!. 1. Meet & Greet with Santa!
insidetucsonbusiness.com

New Cuban restaurant features authentic comida

Cuban food is back in Tucson. Mojo Cuban Kitchen and Rum Bar opened Oct. 30 on Grant Road just east of Campbell Avenue in the former Viva el Caribe. “I love Cuban food, and Tucson needed a Cuban restaurant,” said Nick Schaffer, owner and a Chicago native who has lived in Tucson since 2006.
thisistucson.com

You have 72 hours in Tucson. Here's what you should do.

Maybe you're here for the holidays. Maybe you're escaping the cold. Maybe you're just taking a mini vacation in a food city you've seen plastered on all those "best of" lists lately (yes, that's us bragging). Whatever the case, you only have three days here. A mere 72 hours before...
thisistucson.com

Where to see holiday lights in Tucson this December 2022 ✨✨

Twinkling lights, saguaros wearing Santa hats, full parking lots near the Winterhaven neighborhood — it must be the holiday season in Tucson. 💖. Here are all the places to see the sparkling lights this year, from tree lighting ceremonies to monthlong holiday experiences. LightsUp! A Festival of Illumination. Stroll...
northcentralnews.net

Barro’s Pizza to host food bank fundraiser

Barro’s Pizza will host the 11th annual Doran Barro Holiday Hunger Fight benefiting St. Mary’s Food Bank Tuesday, Dec. 6. From open to close at 46 locations across the Valley, the Barro family will donate 100 percent of the proceeds from all sales to help those in Arizona facing hard times during the holidays.
biztucson.com

Startup Tucson Announces 15 New Food Companies

Startup Tucson completed its third round of Recipes for Success Food Accelerator, as a part of a $300,000 USDA grant secured in 2020. The third cohort of Recipes for Success helped 15 food entrepreneurs develop and grow their businesses over the course of ten weeks. The accelerator ended with the...
KOLD-TV

Fourth Avenue Street Fair set for later this month

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The 53rd annual Fourth Avenue Street Fair is slated for Friday, Dec. 9 through Sunday, Dec. 11. According to a news release from the Fourth Avenue Merchants Association, the fair has more than 350 artists, Fourth Avenue merchants, sponsor booths, fair food and musicians.

Comments / 0

Community Policy