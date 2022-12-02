Read full article on original website
azpm.org
Acclaimed Arizona Author and Poet dies at 89
Richard Shelton talks about the University of Arizona Poetry Center during this 2017 television interview for "Arizona Illustrated." Richard Shelton, a fixture in the world of literature and poetry in Arizona and beyond, was a regents professor at the University of Arizona who had an impact on countless lives throughout his decades of teaching, writing and mentoring.
Mayor Regina Romero positive for COVID
Mayor Regina Romero announced via Twitter that she has tested positive for COVID-19. Romero says her symptoms are mild and she will be working from home.
KOLD-TV
2022 Tucson Tamal and Heritage Festival winners
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Casino Del Sol hosted its 17th Tucson Tamal & Heritage Festival on Saturday, December 3. Held every year on the first Saturday of December at Casino Del Sol’s AVA Amphitheater, the free to the public festival has become a Tucson tradition, marking the beginning of the holiday season. Around 5,000 attendees came to celebrate the rich tastes, smells and variations of tamales from the Southwest & Mexico.
Seven Cups Grand Opening Saturday, Dec. 3
Seven Cups is celebrating a grand opening for its new tea house on Saturday, Dec. 3 from 10:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
insidetucsonbusiness.com
Whiskey Del Bac introduces ‘exciting’ members club
Tucson distillery Whiskey Del Bac hosted the first of what it hopes will be many member events at its new Whiskey Club. Recently, distillery founders Stephen Paul and his daughter Amanda Paul threw open the doors of the plant to reveal to club members just exactly what they’re doing in the warehouse-size facility.
City of Tucson seeks family of roadside memorial at 25th and Beverly
The Tucson Department of Transportation and Mobility (DTM) is looking for the family who maintains the memorial dedicated to Kevin near east 25th Street near South Beverly Avenue.
thisistucson.com
Find Indigenous pieces at this new store on Tucson's south side
A striking wall mural featuring a Tohono O'odham woman with a basket on her head at one end, and a strong shouldered Yaqui deer dancer in the desert on the other end, were among Indigenous scenes of traditional life under a distant, yet sparkling Milky Way. The 120-foot-wide by 60-foot-tall...
macaronikid.com
5 Things to do This Weekend
Every Thursday, Macaroni KID East Tucson shares five things to do with your kids for the weekend. Here are Macaroni KID East Tucson's picks for the five things to do in Tucson with kids this weekend. Click on the links for all the details!. 1. Meet & Greet with Santa!
insidetucsonbusiness.com
New Cuban restaurant features authentic comida
Cuban food is back in Tucson. Mojo Cuban Kitchen and Rum Bar opened Oct. 30 on Grant Road just east of Campbell Avenue in the former Viva el Caribe. “I love Cuban food, and Tucson needed a Cuban restaurant,” said Nick Schaffer, owner and a Chicago native who has lived in Tucson since 2006.
thisistucson.com
You have 72 hours in Tucson. Here's what you should do.
Maybe you're here for the holidays. Maybe you're escaping the cold. Maybe you're just taking a mini vacation in a food city you've seen plastered on all those "best of" lists lately (yes, that's us bragging). Whatever the case, you only have three days here. A mere 72 hours before...
thisistucson.com
Where to see holiday lights in Tucson this December 2022 ✨✨
Twinkling lights, saguaros wearing Santa hats, full parking lots near the Winterhaven neighborhood — it must be the holiday season in Tucson. 💖. Here are all the places to see the sparkling lights this year, from tree lighting ceremonies to monthlong holiday experiences. LightsUp! A Festival of Illumination. Stroll...
northcentralnews.net
Barro’s Pizza to host food bank fundraiser
Barro’s Pizza will host the 11th annual Doran Barro Holiday Hunger Fight benefiting St. Mary’s Food Bank Tuesday, Dec. 6. From open to close at 46 locations across the Valley, the Barro family will donate 100 percent of the proceeds from all sales to help those in Arizona facing hard times during the holidays.
This Stunning Destination in Arizona is Rated Among The Best Places to Visit for a Cheap Weekend Getaway
Photo byPhoto by Christoph von Gellhorn on Unsplash. Holidays spent with family is great, but sometimes, it can become a little too much. In those situations, what's better than a weekend getaway?
Tucson's first ever Disability Pride Day set for Saturday
Changing the stigma of disabilities and turning them to abilities was an idea that sparked Council Member Cunningham ever since he met his Outreach Partner, who is visually impaired.
2 dead, 2 arrested in shooting at Rudy Garcia Park
On November 18, 2022, around 4 p.m. the Tucson Police Department responded to reports of a shooting at Rudy Garcia Park located at 5001 South Nogales Highway.
Mayor Romero delivers Tucson State of the City address
Tucson Mayor Regina Romero will deliver Tucson's State of the City address Thursday evening to an audience at the Tucson Convention Center.
Local businesses, neighbors weigh in on Grant Road issues
Local businesses and neighbors say the crime in the area has increased and the quality of the road has decreased.
PCSD looking for suspect near East Irvington Rd and S Alvernon Wy
The Pima County Sheriff's Department is investigating a shooting near East Irvington Road and South Alvernon Way.
biztucson.com
Startup Tucson Announces 15 New Food Companies
Startup Tucson completed its third round of Recipes for Success Food Accelerator, as a part of a $300,000 USDA grant secured in 2020. The third cohort of Recipes for Success helped 15 food entrepreneurs develop and grow their businesses over the course of ten weeks. The accelerator ended with the...
KOLD-TV
Fourth Avenue Street Fair set for later this month
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The 53rd annual Fourth Avenue Street Fair is slated for Friday, Dec. 9 through Sunday, Dec. 11. According to a news release from the Fourth Avenue Merchants Association, the fair has more than 350 artists, Fourth Avenue merchants, sponsor booths, fair food and musicians.
