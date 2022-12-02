Column: The Janell Howard kerfuffle

I’m going to step over that invisible blue line separating the Golden State from the Beaver State and weigh in on the unfortunate reality impacting the City of Brookings and its current City Manager/Finance Director Janell Howard.

There are some who may believe why would a Californian venture his opinion in an area outside of his geography. With all due respect to those who hold that opinion, the circumstances around this kerfuffle are hardly unique to Brookings.

On July 5, Janell Howard was cited for theft. The citation issued is an arrest not unlike a traffic ticket. The charge was not for speeding, but for shoplifting after exiting the Fred Meyer Store.

Upon learning this news, the Brookings City Council agendized the Howard incident and what I then observed was a rush to judgement discussion of termination. This was proffered which remains an option per Ms. Howard’s contract and includes a general separation package. Discussion also revealed an internal transfer option to other city department.

I spoke with Mayor Ron Hedenskog about the haste on which the city was moving and quietly asked the mayor about Ms. Howard’s Constitutional right under the Fifth and Fourteenth Amendments for due process. Howard has not being convicted on any charges. The mayor reminded me of Janell Howard’s Employee status as “at will.” Indeed, any contracted employee can be dismissed for no reason, subject to a clearly defined separation package.

Apparently, the council has re-thought the entire matter and has deferred to the prudent role of following the path of due process.

I don’t know or even met the city manager but I’m relieved the city is decelerating this rush to judgement.

Janell Howard was hired by the City as its finance director in 2005 and continues to hold that position to date. In 2018, Howard was given additional responsibilities and hired as Brookings city manager. She continues to hold this city position to present.

Howard has been ordered to remain off city premises and be available during her normal business day to assist the city on any related matter. Suspended in her oversight on the police department and any and all staff, Howard continues to be compensated for her role as finance director and city manager.

This past Friday, Howard’s court procedure in Gold Beach was postponed without plea entry due to Curry County District Attorney's need for additional research. A new plea date is scheduled for December 30.

The Brookings City Council has flown a city manager pro temp position and is interviewing applicants.

This is an ongoing story with addition follow-up.

Roger Gitlin is a retired Del Norte County (California) Supervisor. He writes a weekly column EYE ON DEL NORTE for The Triplicate.