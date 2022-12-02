ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

Investor Sentiment Drops Ahead Of US Jobs Report

By Lisa Levin
Benzinga
Benzinga
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BRPBb_0jUqfMlp00

The CNN Money Fear and Greed index showed slight easing in overall market sentiment on Thursday after the Dow Jones relinquished some of the sharp gains recorded on Wednesday.

The Dow gained more than 700 points on Wednesday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell suggested the central bank could begin easing back on its interest rate hikes starting as early as next month.

Investors were awaiting economic data on non-farm payrolls and unemployment rate to get some more insights into the labor market.

Shares of Costco Wholesale COST dropped around 6.6% on Thursday after the company reported November sales results.

The Dow dropped around 195 points to close at 34,395.01 on Thursday. The S&P 500 fell 0.09% to 4,076.57, while the Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.13% to settle at 11,482.45 in the previous session.

Genesco Inc. GCO, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. CBRL and Kirkland's, Inc. KIRK are set to report quarterly earnings today.

At a current reading of 69.0, the index remained in the "Greed" zone, compared to a previous reading of 70.0.

What is CNN Business Fear & Greed Index?

The Fear & Greed Index is a measure of the current market sentiment. It is based on the premise that higher fear exerts pressure on stock prices, while higher greed has the opposite effect. The index is calculated based on seven equal-weighted indicators. The index ranges from 0 to 100, where 0 represents maximum fear and 100 signals maximum greediness.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

CNN Fear & Greed Index In 'Greed' Zone After November Jobs Data

The CNN Money Fear and Greed index remained in the "Greed" zone following the release of nonfarm payrolls data. Labor data released Friday showed nonfarm payrolls increased by 263,000 in November, higher than market estimates of 200,000. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell recently suggested the central bank could begin easing...
Benzinga

Why Top Ships Shares Are Trading Lower By Over 60%; Here Are 24 Stocks Moving Premarket

Cosmos Holdings Inc. COSM shares rose 18.1% to $0.6316 in pre-market trading after jumping over 34% on Friday. Cosmos Holdings, last month, posted Q3 loss of $0.08 per share. Zhihu Inc. ZH shares rose 19.8% to $1.63 in pre-market trading after jumping 33% on Friday. Zhihu, last week, reported better-than-expected Q3 results.
Benzinga

US Stocks Start New Trading Week On Negative Note Amid Lack Of Clarity On Rate Outlook — China Stocks Rip Higher; Apple, Tesla In Spotlight

The index futures are pointing to a moderately lower opening by Wall Street stocks on Monday after the averages closed Friday’s session narrowly mixed in reaction to the November non-farm payrolls report. Traders could look ahead to rising oil prices, the easing COVID-19 curbs in China and two services sector readings due for the session.
Benzinga

Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, And Why Dogecoin Is Showing Resilience Amid FTX Aftershock

Benzinga examined the prospects for many investors' favorite stocks over the last week — here's a look at some of our top stories. The markets ended the week higher, despite a strong jobs report, which may increase the likelihood of the Federal Reserve maintaining a hawkish stance on interest rates. The S&P 500 finished the week higher by 1.13%, the Nasdaq Composite was up by 1.56%, and the Dow Industrials gained 0.24% for the week.
Benzinga

Can You Get High From Smoking Hemp? Now You Can With Boston Hemp's THCa Bud

Boston Hemp Inc. launched THCa, a new hemp strain. THCa is reported to have similar effects as smoking cannabis. The major difference is, cannabis is not legal in many states and THCa is. Because it is hemp, it falls under federal law. THCa flower is cannabis that falls under the...
Benzinga

Crypto Bros Are Dumping Lambos, But Lamborghini Says Cars Are Flying Out Of Showrooms

If you thought demand for sports cars has completely diminished with Bitcoin below $20,000 and higher federal interest rates, think again. Lamborghini CEO Stephen Winkelmann told Yahoo Finance that the company is selling more cars than it's able to produce and struggling to keep up with demand, despite increasing production twice within the last year.
Benzinga

Morgan Stanley Analyst Reverses 'Tactical Recovery' Call And Turns Seller Of Stocks: Here's Why

Even as the market showed some signs of resurgence as it entered one of its seasonally strong periods, one analyst is not that optimistic about a reversal in sentiment. What Happened: Morgan Stanley is a seller again, analysts led by strategists Michael Wilson wrote in a note to clients, reported Bloomberg. The analysts have called for a resumption of the downtrend close on the heels of the S&P 500 Index breaking above its 200-day moving after a seven-month hiatus.
Benzinga

Microsoft, Motorola Solutions And These 3 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling

US crude oil futures traded higher this morning on Monday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
Benzinga

Market Volatility Drops Further Following Upbeat Payrolls Report

US stocks closed mixed on Friday as investors digested better-than-expected data on nonfarm payrolls. The US economy unexpectedly added 263,000 jobs in November, following a revised 284,000 gain in October and also surpassing market estimates of 200,000. The unemployment rate came in unchanged at 3.7% in November, while average hourly earnings increased by 0.6% to $32.82 in November.
Benzinga

Jobs NUMBERS TODAY

PreMarket Prep podcast covers the breaking financial news and highlights of the day. #1 Mornings Stock Show To Get You Ready For The Stock Market Open, PreMarket Gainers, Earnings This Week, Economic Data & More!. Benzinga PreMarket Prep 8:00AM ET- 9:00AM ET. 👉premarket.benzinga.com/pre-market-show/. Featured Guest: Jeremy Schwartz, Chief Investment...
Benzinga

This Analyst With 84% Accuracy Rate Boosts PT On Cracker Barrel; Here Are 5 Stock Picks For Last Week From Benzinga's Most Accurate Analysts

Wall Street analysts make new stock picks on a daily basis. Unfortunately for investors, not all analysts have particularly impressive track records at predicting market movements. Even when it comes to one single stock, analyst ratings and price targets can vary widely, leaving investors confused about which analyst's opinion to trust.
Benzinga

Enough With 'THC Juicing,' Learn To Choose Good Weed

This article was originally published on Weedmaps and appears here with permission. It was initially published on Benzinga in May 2022. The other day, I was driving in a car with a friend who had just gone to a dispensary, and as a cannabis journalist, people often ask my opinion on their buys. He handed me the jar and boasted that the flower tested at an astronomical 35% THC.
Benzinga

SAIC, DLH Holdings And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Monday

With US stock futures trading slightly lower this morning on Monday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects Science Applications International Corporation SAIC to report quarterly earnings at $1.74 per share on revenue of $1.87 billion before the opening bell. SAIC shares gained 1.2% to $110.56 in after-hours trading.
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
107K+
Followers
187K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy