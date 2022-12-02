ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC 29 News

December 2022 Charlottesville rent update

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Apartment List’s 2022 Rent Report says rent in Charlottesville dropped last month. The site says the decrease in November was by 2%, compared to a 1% decrease nationally. However, rent in Charlottesville is up by 14.5% since March 2020, and averages $1,106 for a one bedroom. The average rent for two bedrooms is $1,460.
NBC 29 News

Grand Illumination returns for 25th anniversary

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - On Friday, December 3, the Charlottesville Downtown Mall celebrated the 25th anniversary of the Grand Illumination. “This is a very special, warm closing time that’s really great for bringing the community together just to remind them that diversity unity community is important,” Grand Illumination coordinator Caroline Rice said.
NBC 29 News

UVA event raises money for families of football players who were killed

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Thousands gathered the University of Virginia’s Lighting of the Lawn event Thursday, December 1. This year’s festivity took on a somber tone as it also honored the student-athletes who died last month. Proceeds from a raffle are going to help the families of Lavel...
q101online.com

Caroling and Winning with the Virginia Lottery

Listen this week for Brandy and Nick to play a clip from a famous Christmas Carol! You could win a pack of Virginia Lottery Scratchers valued at $50! Gift a little excitement with Holiday Scratchers from the Virginia Lottery. Gift responsibly. Contest Rules:. WQPO “VA Lottery Holiday Caroling” Contest...
crozetgazette.com

Secrets of the Blue Ridge: Crozet East

The east side of Crozet is just packed with history! To get up to speed on those happenings, join in on this short, eastbound 1.35 mile jaunt. Where to begin? At Crozet’s “Mile-Zero”—the four-way stop-sign intersection beside the red brick 1923 Chesapeake and Ohio passenger depot.
WUSA9

Virginia restaurant that defied COVID orders subject to search and seizure by ABC

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — A Fredericksburg restaurant that has repeatedly made headlines for defying Virginia's COVID mandates during the height of the pandemic and battling to maintain its licenses was subject to a search and seizure by the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority (ABC) Friday morning. A search warrant was...
247Sports

Virginia's Kihei Clark inks deal with Rhoback, UVA fans get special offer

Kihei Clark has inked an exclusive apparel deal that will include a base fee plus revenue share component. “I'm proud to announce Rhoback Activewear as my official apparel sponsor this season and to become a leading face of the Rhoback U college athlete program," said Clark. "As a Charlottesville based company, it feels natural to partner with them as they have established themselves as one of fastest growing activewear brands. I'm excited to support a local business, while helping spread their #craveactivity motto with my teammates, fans, and the broader community. Be on the lookout for more to come!”
NBC 29 News

Santa Fun Run & Walk brings holiday spirit to Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - At the 9th annual Santa Fun Run and Walk, members of the Charlottesville community gathered and dressed up as Santa to raise money and support people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. The goal of the event is for everybody to be included, and all the money...
cbs19news

At the Paramount - Dec. 2

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- In this At the Paramount segment, Andy Pillifant talks about upcoming events including Natalie Merchant, the Polar Express, White Christmas, the Brew and Buddy Run, and much more. For more information, click here.
NBC 29 News

People come out for the Annual Crozet Volunteer Fire Department Parade

CROZET, Va. (WVIR) - The Crozet Volunteer Fire Department is celebrating the holiday season. The department had its annual Christmas Parade Sunday, December 4. Anyone could enter in the parade, no registration needed, just bring a smile and candy to throw to on-lookers. “We do this every year for our...
visitshenandoah.org

Lexington: Virginia’s Version of a Christmas Movie

If you ever wanted to step into a Hallmark Christmas movie, just take a trip to downtown Lexington. No, there isn’t soft, powdery snow right now, but the streets are adorned with wreaths, storefronts are beautifully decorated, and there is a warm sense of cheer that seems to come from nowhere and everywhere all at once. Lexington loves Christmas!
NBC 29 News

CPD investigating shooting on West Main St.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville Police responded to a report of a shooting at 7:44 Saturday, December 3, according to a press release from UVA police. The incident happened on the 800 block of West Main Street. The release says police saw a victim with a gunshot wound. There is...
WSLS

Liberty students react to Deion Sanders going to Colorado

ROANOKE, Va. – A group of students at Liberty University started a petition to get Deion Sanders to come to the school as the Head Football Coach. The students share their reaction now learning Sanders will coach at Colorado after his success at Jackson State.
NBC 29 News

2022 General Assembly Preview holds panel on environmental legislative action

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - On Saturday, December 3, the 2022 General Assembly Preview was held and hosted a panel between decision makers on environmental legislative action. “What this panel highlighted in every single topic that we discussed is that often it’s state regulations that are standing in the way of...
WDBJ7.com

No credible threat found at Washington and Lee; classes resuming as scheduled Friday

LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The university says no credible threat was found; classes will resume Friday as scheduled. EARLIER STORY: A building at Washington and Lee University has been evacuated and is being checked for a possible explosive device. According to an alert on the university’s website Thursday, a...
Augusta Free Press

Albemarle County: One dead in overnight fire at residence on Pen Park Lane

One person was found dead inside a residence in the 1100 block of Pen Park Lane in Charlottesville as a result of an overnight structure fire. Career and volunteer units from Albemarle County, as well as units from Charlottesville Fire Department, were dispatched to the report of the structure fire at 12:40 a.m. Friday.
cvilletomorrow.org

One of these three officers will be Charlottesville’s new police chief

Did someone forward you this email? Get nonprofit, local news in your inbox too — for free! Subscribe here. The three finalists for Charlottesville’s new chief of police made a public appearance at a community forum Monday night. The current acting chief, Latroy A. “Tito” Durrette is in the running, along with Michael Kochis, the chief of the Warrenton Police Department, and Easton L. McDonald, a commander in the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office.
infocville.com

Charlottesville to reopen public hearing for Comprehensive Plan

Those with criticisms of Charlottesville’s new Comprehensive Plan will have another opportunity to go on the record about the long range planning document, as will those who are in support. But a joint public hearing scheduled for December 13, 2022 is largely a formality related to a legal challenge.

