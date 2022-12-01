Read full article on original website
Movie About A Bear Who Ate Cocaine - "Cocaine Bear"
This sounds very "Sharknado" to me, but this movie is ACTUALLY coming out and it is ACTUALLY "inspired by real life events." The movie, "Cocaine Bear" is set to be released February 23, 2023 and is inspired by the 1985 true story of a drug runner's plane crash, and the black bear who found and ate the missing cocaine.
Bear goes on a coked-out killing spree in the insane first trailer for Elizabeth Banks' Cocaine Bear
We've had snakes on a plane. We've had sharknados. Now, it's finally time for Cocaine Bear. Much like its title suggests, the action-comedy is loosely based on the true story of an American black bear who, in 1985, discovered — and proceeded to consume — millions of dollars' worth of cocaine that had been accidentally air-dropped into a Georgia forest by smugglers. In real life, the bear overdosed and died not far from where investigators later discovered the ripped-up packages of cocaine. But in Elizabeth Banks' retelling, the bear goes on a cocaine-fueled killing spree instead.
Fans say Ray Liotta's swan song 'Cocaine Bear' destined for Oscar greatness
The world lost a national treasure earlier this year when the late, great Goodfellas actor Ray Liotta passed away. But his posthumous film, Cocaine Bear, is already getting a lot of buzz as a worthy swan song and maybe even an Oscar contender. Cocaine Bear is the over-the-top dark comedy...
'The Best Man: The Final Chapters' Trailer Sets Up Emotional Reunion
More than two decades after the premiere of Universal’s The Best Man, fans will revisit with the cast in Peacock‘s limited series The Best Man: The Final Chapters premiering on December 22. The streamer released the first official trailer above. Based upon the eponymous film franchise written and directed by Malcolm D. Lee, the 8-episode series will catch up with the beloved cast as relationships evolve and past grievances resurface in the unpredictable stages of midlife crisis meets midlife renaissance. Returning cast includes all the originals: Morris Chestnut as Lance, Melissa De Sousa as Shelby, Taye Diggs as Harper, Regina Hall as...
Don Rickles Made Quentin Tarantino Want To Crawl Under A Rug On The Set Of Casino
There never seems to be a dull moment when Quentin Tarantino is around. For over 30 years, Tarantino has helmed some of the most memorable movies in recent memory. Whether he's changing the game for independent cinema with "Reservoir Dogs" and "Pulp Fiction" or acting as a historical revisionist with "Inglorious Basterds" or "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," Tarantino has put practically any vision in his head onto the big screen. In the process, he has achieved great success with his work, with all his films earning a combined worldwide gross of over $2.3 billion (via The Numbers) and the filmmaker himself receiving two Oscars for best original screenplay (via IMDb).
Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Darius Jackson Pays Tribute to Actress After Pregnancy Reveal
Watch: Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Pays Tribute to Her After Pregnancy Reveal. Keke Palmer is feeling all the love after that pregnancy reveal. On Dec. 3, about an hour after the Emmy winner announced during her Saturday Night Live hosting debut that she is pregnant with her first child, her boyfriend Darius Jackson, a.k.a. Darius Daulton, shared a sweet tribute to her on his Instagram Story. The actress' partner posted a photo of her wearing a sweater and sitting at a restaurant while cradling her baby bump. Darius caption the pic, "2023" and added a red heart emoji.
Martin Scorsese Used 'Gimme Shelter' in So Many of His Movies That Mick Jagger Noticed
Rolling Stones singer Mick Jagger is quite aware of director Martin Scorsese's love of using the song 'Gimme Shelter' in movies.
First Cocaine Bear Poster Released
Rather than being a figurative title, the upcoming film Cocaine Bear will instead deliver a more literal adventure, as it focuses on the true-life story of a bear eating cocaine and the group of unlikely victims who are caught in its path, with the new film getting its first poster. The new film comes from director Elizabeth Banks and, like former projects Charlie's Angels and the Pitch Perfect series, aims to blend together genres in unexpected and entirely entertaining ways. You can check out the rampaging first poster for Cocaine Bear below before the film lands in theaters on February 24, 2023.
Home Alone Star Joe Pesci Reveals if He'd Do a Third Movie
Home Alone again? When it comes to making another sequel to the original 1990 holiday hit, Joe Pesci says it's better to leave well enough alone. The Oscar-winning Goodfellas actor played Harry, one half of the bumbling burglar duo with Daniel Stern's Marv, in the blockbuster that starred Macaulay Culkin as accidentally left-behind eight-year-old Kevin McCallister. Pesci reprised his role in 1992 sequel Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, but did not return for the four films that followed. (2002's made-for-TV sequel Home Alone 4: Taking Back the House recast the original characters, replacing Culkin with Mike Weinberg and Stern with French Stewart.)
Peacock Drops Official Trailer for 'The Best Man: The Final Chapters' | Watch
Based upon the eponymous Universal film franchise written and directed by Malcolm D. Lee, the series will catch up with Harper, Robyn, Jordan, Lance, Quentin, Shelby, Candace, and Murch as relationships evolve and past grievances resurface in the unpredictable stages of midlife crisis meets midlife renaissance, per the official news release.
TikTok Star Megha Thakur Dies At 21 After Mysterious Final Post
A TikTok star with nearly one million followers has died at the age of 21. Canadian Megha Thakur passed away "suddenly and unexpectedly," according to a post from her parents on her Instagram. The news comes just days after Thakur shared a video on TikTok of herself walking the streets...
A star-studded thriller that died a horrible death at the box office wins new converts to its streaming cult
All the talent in the world, not to mention enthusiastic reviews from critics, is enough to guarantee box office success, something that the sorely underrated and unfairly overlooked Bad Times at the El Royale discovered to its detriment after hitting theaters in October of 2018. Backed by a pulsating score...
'Cocaine Bear': The Wild True Story Behind One of Ray Liotta's Final Movies
The trailer for the upcoming film Cocaine Bear recently went viral, and it’s even more outrageous than the premise. Elizabeth Banks will be helming what will most likely be the zaniest film of 2023. The plot follows a crazed grizzly bear who eats an absurd amount of cocaine, causing it to go on a rampage. However, the weirdest part about the crazy premise is that it’s in part based on a real-life event.
See Toni Collette Learn from Monica Bellucci in Wild Mafia Mamma Trailer
Mafia Mamma is in theaters April 14, 2023 Toni Collette is in over her head in Mafia Mamma. Bleecker Street dropped the upcoming comedy's red-band teaser trailer on Friday, giving a first glimpse at the story of "an insecure American woman who inherits her grandfather's mafia empire in Italy," according to an official synopsis. Collette, 50, stars as the woman in question, Kristen. "Guided by the firm's trusted consigliere (Monica Bellucci), she hilariously defies everyone's expectations, including her own, as the new head of the family business," the synopsis adds. The film is...
Wednesday: Netflix users decry 'pointless' scene in new Addams Family series
Netflix users are decrying a “pointless” moment featured in new series Wednesday.Released earlier this month, the new series is an Addams Family prequel following the character played in the Barry Sonnenfeld-directed films by Christina Ricci.Starring in the show, which is receiving acclaim, is Jenna Ortega, whose credits include X and the latest Scream sequel.But its the death of another character that is leaving fans feeling disappointed with the show’s conclusion.In fact, many viewers are agreeing it was unnecessary and are calling for the character to return in season two.Spoilers follow – you have been warned*In Wednesday, Nevermore Academy...
A lifeless remake that sucked every ounce of joy from a classic soars on streaming
Remakes are a part and parcel of the industry, and they have been for a long time, but some titles simply don’t need to be reimagined as mega budget Hollywood blockbusters, and the evidence would certainly point in the direction of Tim Burton’s Dumbo being one of them.
'Emancipation' producer called out for showing off photo of enslaved man at premiere
Producer Joey McFarland has many Civil War-era photos of Black Americans. At the 'Emancipation' premiere, he showed off the one that sparked the film.
They Got Paid What? Channing Tatum, David Leitch, Simon Kinberg Score Huge Deals with Amazon for Spy Thriller 'Red Shirt' (Exclusive)
Upcoming recession? Pshaw. Streaming wars over? Double pshaw. With its high priced acquisition of spy package Red Shirt, a spy thriller package with the bold-faced names of Channing Tatum, David Leitch and Simon Kinberg, Amazon has shown it is willing to pay big bucks in an era when streaming giants and major studios are rethinking movie strategies. More from The Hollywood ReporterChanning Tatum Shares Steamy Last Hurrah With Salma Hayek Pinault in 'Magic Mike's Last Dance' TrailerHannah Waddingham Joins Ryan Gosling in 'The Fall Guy' (Exclusive)T.J. Miller Says He Won't Work With Ryan Reynolds Again After Awkward On-Set 'Deadpool' Moment The studio...
Quentin Tarantino Plans to Shoot an Eight-Episode TV Series in 2023
It has been a while since director Quentin Tarantino’s last feature Once Upon a Time in Hollywood came out. He is currently promoting his new book Cinema Speculation, and recently revealed that his next project might not be far away. According to Variety, during a recent appearance at a New York event hosted by Elvis Mitchell, the director disclosed that he has plans to step back into television. While he didn’t provide any production or plot details, he revealed that he’s looking forward to shooting an eight-episode series in 2023. He also revealed that if ever he makes a Marvel movie, it’ll be Sgt. Fury and His Howling Commandos. The squad previously came to life in 2011’s Captain America: The First Avenger.
Action junkies still get an adrenaline rush from an all-time great that got one of the worst remakes ever
There’s at least a 50/50 chance that any attempt to remake a classic will end in disaster, and very few blockbuster reinventions have discovered that fact more brutally than 2015’s dismal Point Break. Kathryn Bigelow’s 1991 gem endures as an everlasting favorite that finds a fresh-faced Keanu Reeves...
