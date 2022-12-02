Prince Harry joked that he thought he was taking Meghan out on a “date night” to the Ripple of Hope awards in New York.“I actually thought we were just going on a date night. So, I found it quite weird that we’re sharing the room with 1,500 people,” the prince told Kerry Kennedy.The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were given the Ripple of Hope Award for their racial justice and mental health work.Hosted by the Robert F Kennedy Human Rights organisation, the gala took place in Manhattan on Tuesday, 6 December.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Watch moment Meghan and Harry walk red carpet at New York awardsPrince Harry and Meghan honoured for racial justice work at New York galaHarry and Meghan’s docuseries set to premiere in early December

NEW YORK STATE ・ 33 MINUTES AGO