State encourages waterfowl hunters to clean, drain, dry boats
When the second segment of waterfowl season opens December 10, hunters are hoping to have more water to spread out in search of mallards and memories. Before moving their boats to new areas, the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission strongly urges all hunters to closely inspect their boats, trailers and hunting equipment for vegetation and other invasive stowaways that could spread to new areas and destroy wildlife habitat.
Empty the Shelters event returns for pet adoption in Arkansas
The BISSELL Pet Foundation is bringing their annual pet adoption event back to make it easier for people to adopt animals in need.
Research suggests melatonin improves growth performance of calves born to cows that grazed toxic fescue during gestation
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — An animal scientist at the Arkansas Agricultural Experiment Station has shown that a common and inexpensive hormone additive may mitigate the ill effects on growth performance of calves born to cows grazed on endophyte-infected fescue pastures during gestation. Toxic impact. Brittni Littlejohn, assistant professor of animal...
Take A Christmas Train Ride Aboard The Arkansas & Missouri RR
It has been a long time since this guy has been on a train ride, too long. But guess who just found a train ride in Arkansas where you can meet Santa and do all kinds of Christmas stuff on a train ride for about two hours... this guy. My...
Discover the Deepest Lake in Arkansas
Arkansas is known for Hot Springs National Park, the majestic Ozark Mountains and hundreds of beautiful lakes. The biggest lake in the state, Lake Ouachita, is surrounded by the Ouachita National Forest so it is extremely peaceful and serene. Bull Shoals is not entirely in the state but is another large lake in Arkansas. This manmade lake is on the northern border of the state with Missouri. But are the biggest lakes in Arkansas also the deepest? What is the deepest lake entirely in the state? Let’s find out all about the deepest lake in Arkansas.
State conducting winter weather drill on Wednesday
ARDOT’s Winter Weather Strike Team will exercise training drills in the central Arkansas area on Wednesday. The drill will consist of training drivers, performing equipment checks and maintenance, road-testing snowplow trucks, and communicating with the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) that will operate in an exercise mode for the event.
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Light showers warm and breezy this afternoon; cold returns tomorrow
With a chance of off and on light showers temperatures will warm to the upper 50s this afternoon and continue to rise this evening into the 60s. The warmest part of Friday will likely be right before Midnight when Little Rock may reach its high temperature of 64°. Light...
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Rain, rain, and more rain
Rain will move in during the late morning and continue through the early afternoon. Afternoon temperatures will only reach the low 40s under overcast skies.
Case of avian influenza confirmed in Arkansas Delta
One of Arkansas’ most profitable agriculture sectors is being threatened by disease. Testing has confirmed a case of avian influenza in a backyard flock in Arkansas County that had shown increased mortality over the course of several days. This is the third case of avian influenza in Arkansas this...
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: After Saturday, a Wet Week Ahead
A cold front will swing through the state late tonight and early Saturday with a few showers followed by clearing skies and cooler afternoon temperatures in the mid 40s and 50s. An upper level disturbance will bring areas of light rain, possibly mixed with sleet in the higher terrain, Sunday...
What’s happening this weekend in central Arkansas?
With the holidays in full-swing, there is no shortage of wonderful activities and entertainment happening in the Natural State.
Singing Men of Arkansas – Making Spirits Bright
The Singing Men of Arkansas invite you to come “Home for Christmas.”. Watch as a few members joining us in studio with details on an upcoming concert. Sat., December 3 | 3:00 P.M. Rogers First Church of the Nazarene. Sun., December 4 | 3:00 P.M. First Church Springdale.
Local groups discuss solutions for homelessness in Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — It's something we heard many times after posting the initial story earlier this week... removing the camps does not remove the problem of homelessness. Right now, the problem is growing with not enough space at local shelters. "This is an issue that has been building...
AR Natural Resources Commission approves American Rescue Plan Act funding distribution
The Arkansas Natural Resources Commission (ANRC) approved $270 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding distribution at its meeting on Friday, December 2, 2022. A total of 157 projects will receive funding across 58 counties. A full list of the awarded projects can be found at agriculture.arkansas.gov/american-rescue-plan-funding-water-and-wastewater-grant-program/. Governor Asa...
Stimulus update: One-time $1,500 bonus checks to arrive in Arkansas in 13 days
Some teachers in the Fort Smith School District of Arkansas will receive a one-time bonus check of $1,500 in 13 days, just in time for the holiday season.
Three Respiratory Viruses Spreading in Arkansas as Holiday Season Arrives
Three respiratory viruses are threatening Arkansans this holiday season, experts including ACHI President and CEO Dr. Joe Thompson tell television station KNWA/Fox 24. Respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, is spreading in the state, as are the flu and COVID-19. KNWA/Fox 24 reports that Mercy Northwest Arkansas is seeing an increase in patients with respiratory viruses.
LeadAR leadership program accepting applications
LeadAR, the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture’s leadership program, is accepting applications for its next class of leaders. For Arkansans who are passionate about the futures of their communities, LeadAR provides an in-depth learning experience covering important economic and social issues impacting the state. Operated by the...
State releases $270 million in water/wastewater funds, including $3 million plus for Magnolia
The Arkansas Natural Resources Commission approved $270 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding distribution at its meeting on Friday. A total of 157 projects will receive funding across 58 counties. Among the grants are three to the City of Magnolia totaling $698,331.75 and $2,053,266 for the cast iron...
Most popular baby names for boys in Arkansas
Stacker compiled the most popular baby names for boys in Arkansas using data from the Social Security Administration. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Arkansas continues reporting ‘very high’ flu rate, 11 new deaths
act of the flu on Arkansas residents continues to climb with an increase in infections and deaths seen in the last week.
