ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

Moscow police chief: ‘We’re going to solve this’

By Anthony Kuipers, Daily News staff writer
Moscow Pullman Daily News
Moscow Pullman Daily News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zfshx_0jUqdGXt00
Moscow Chief of Police James Fry answers questions at a press conference on the four-person homicide in Moscow at the ICCU Arena on Sunday. August Frank/Tribune

The Moscow police chief on Thursday explained why police have held back information from the public regarding the investigation into the Nov. 13 murders of four University of Idaho students.

James Fry also expressed confidence that the team of investigators will solve the case, even though no suspect has been identified yet.

Nearly three weeks after Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle were killed in their King Road residence, little information has been shared to answer questions like how the suspect got into the residence, who specifically was targeted and why other roommates were spared.

Fry said when that information is made public, the suspect may learn that information, too, which could jeopardize the case. It also might jeopardize the integrity of a trial if an arrest is made.

“We’re always going to hold stuff back as much as we possibly can because when you’re talking about the integrity of the case, you’re talking about when this goes to trial, have you tainted jurors?” he said during an interview with the Daily News. “There’s a way bigger picture here than just people knowing. Because for it to be a fair trial, you have to have people who don’t know facts and have already made up their own opinions on them.”

Fry said his department still believes these killings were the result of a targeted attack, though he did not divulge why detectives believe that.

A Wednesday news release from the Moscow police created some confusion on this topic by stating: “Detectives do not currently know if the residence or any occupants were specifically targeted but continue to investigate.”

Fry confirmed to the Daily News on Thursday that his department still stands by its earlier statements that this was a targeted attack. In an interview with CNN, Idaho State Police spokesperson Aaron Snell clarified the recent news release by saying investigators “have not concluded if the target was the residence or its occupants.”

As of Wednesday night, 113 pieces of physical evidence have been collected and taken to the Idaho State Police crime lab. More than 260 tips have been submitted to the FBI.

That evidence includes DNA from the crime scene, but Fry said he does not yet know when the lab will release the results of that testing. Fry said the police have done “many, many” interviews with people and will continue to follow every lead.

Dealing with this evidence, he said, is a time-consuming task that has contributed to the length of this investigation.

“I think people need to realize that these things take time in order to get the evidence processed and processed properly without destroying it or contaminating it,” he said. “It takes time to do that.”

Fry said he knows the community has become impatient with the pace of the investigation, but he said the collection and processing of the evidence is being done correctly.

“I understand people are frustrated with that, but in the end, when you have a rock-solid case, that’s what matters,” he said.

He said the hours that passed between when the murders likely happened and the 911 call that was placed just before noon Nov. 13 has not hindered the investigation. Police learn how to adapt to circumstances they cannot change when working a case.

“We get dealt the hand we’re dealt, and then we move forward from that point on,” he said.

When asked when this case, if it continues to go unsolved, becomes a cold case, Fry expressed confidence it won’t come to that.

“I’m not even going to speculate on that, No. 1, because that’s not even in my mind,” he said. “We’re going to solve this. We’re going to continue to work until we solve it.”

He called the investigative team made up of Moscow police, FBI and Idaho State Police an “incredible working group.”

“There’s no ego,” he said. “We have a focus, we have a job to do and we’re going after the answers to this.”

Fry said any tips from the public get sent to the tip line, where staff review them. He said there has been discussion about offering a reward for information leading to an arrest. Fry said while that may happen in the future, police are not ready to do that yet.

The Moscow police issued a news release Thursday evening that said they are aware of a sixth person listed on the lease of the King Road residence, but they don’t believe that person was present during the murders.

Kuipers can be reached at akuipers@dnews.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Former tenant of Idaho murders house tells why surviving roommates may not have heard killings

A former tenant of the home where four University of Idaho students were brutally stabbed to death has given insight into why two surviving roommates might have not heard the attack. Moscow Police’s announcement early in the investigation into the slayings of Xana Kernodle, Ethan Chapin, Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen that two roommates had been in the home during the violent murders but were not “necessarily considered witnesses” raised questions about how they were seemingly able to sleep through it. The victims, whose bodies were found on the second and third floors of the residence at 1122 King...
MOSCOW, ID
The Independent

Police tell Idaho victim’s family only one of the slain students was the target

The family of one of the Idaho victims has claimed that law information officials have given them “vague” information about the case and whether it was just one student who was the target in the murders.Kaylee Goncalves’ father, Steve Goncalves, said that he was “a little in denial” about the killings and is focused on getting justice for his daughter despite the lack of information.Authorities have remained largely silent about any breakthroughs in the tragedy, in which students Ethan Chapin, 20, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Madison Mogen, 21, were found dead on 13 November.“I’ve been told...
IDAHO STATE
The Independent

911 call logs reveal sightings of blood stains, knives and ‘suspicious men’ in town of Idaho student murders

In a small college town that has not seen a murder in seven years, the killing of four students in one house on the same night was bound to cause shockwaves.Indeed, since the bodies of Ethan Chapin, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle, and Madison Mogen were discovered on 13 November in Moscow, Idaho, residents' alarm and disquiet has made itself known in a flood of 911 calls."We understand there is a sense of fear within our community," said the Moscow Police Department on Sunday, revealing that it had received more calls about "unusual circumstances" and requests for welfare checks in...
MOSCOW, ID
Still Unsolved

Video Surfaces Of Women Allegedly Being Beaten To Death While Her Friends Watch

Shanquella Robinson(MALAIKA JABALI/Essence) The case of Shanquella Robinson has taken the nation by storm. It has gotten to the point where the FBI and Mexican prosecutors have both opened their own separate investigations. Although their investigations are separate, the goal remains the same. They are looking to solve the very mysterious death of a woman who went on vacation for the last time.
CHARLOTTE, NC
RadarOnline

Quadruple Murder Breakthrough: Police Zero In On University of Idaho Reserve Officers' Training Corps For Possible ‘Rambo’-Style Knife

Cops investigating the grisly quadruple murder of four University of Idaho students who were found brutally murdered on Nov. 13 are probing a possible link to the Reserve Officers' Training Corps, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.A Reserve Officers' Training Corps — or ROTC — is a college program offered at the students’ colleges campus that prepares young adults to become officers in the U.S. Military.Investigators believe the weapon used in the brutal slaying was a combat knife and it could’ve been sourced for the University of Idaho ROTC program, said a law enforcement source.No murder weapon has been found as of...
MOSCOW, ID
The Independent

Police reveal key new detail in Idaho college murders 911 call as ‘private party’ ruled out as suspect

Police have offered their latest update on the investigation into the murder of four University of Idaho students last weekend, though details like a suspect, murder weapon, or motive remain illusive.Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin were believed to have been killed in the early morning hours of 13 November at an off-campus residence.Moscow, Idaho police announced on Saturday that an anonymous “private party” drove Goncalves and Mogen home. (Police had previously described them taking an Uber home.)“At this time, detectives have investigated the private party driver who took Kaylee and Madison home on November 13th...
MOSCOW, ID
RadarOnline

University Of Idaho Murders: Toxicology Report To Reveal Crucial Clues To Students' Death

The toxicology results on the four University of Idaho students viciously butchered with a Rambo-style knife last week may hold vital crime-solving clues to determine if the coeds were drugged or under the influence, RadarOnline.com has learned.The results could also explain why the victims, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, and their buddies Xana Kernodle, 20, and her boyfriend, Ethan Chapin, 20, apparently slept during the brutal November 13th bloodbath attack inside a Moscow, Idaho home.Some of the victims, who were all found on beds, sustained defensive wounds, including Xana according to her father, Jeffrey Kernodle who described his daughter...
MOSCOW, ID
The Independent

Boyfriend of Idaho murder victim speaks publicly for the first time: ‘She was the person I loved most’

The boyfriend of slain University of Idaho student Madison “Maddie” Mogen has publicly spoken out for the first time, weeks after she and three friends were stabbed to death in a brutal, yet-to-be-solved attack.Jake Schriger, a fellow student at the university who had been dating Mogen for nearly a year, spoke about his 21-year-old girlfriend at a vigil in Post Falls, Idaho, on 2 December.Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin were stabbed to death in their off-campus home in the college town of Moscow on 13 November. Three weeks later, the police are yet to name a...
MOSCOW, ID
The Independent

Idaho police offer new details about slain student Kaylee Goncalves’ dog at the crime scene

The dog found unharmed inside the home where four University of Idaho students were butchered in their beds did not tamper with the crime scene and was not discovered in the same room as any of the victims, it has been revealed.Moscow Police said in an update on Monday that Murphy, the pet dog that victim Kaylee Goncalves shared with her former long-term boyfriend, was found in a room where the crimes had not been committed.“Officers did not find any evidence on the dog and there was no indication the animal had entered the crime scene,” the statement said.It...
MOSCOW, ID
Moscow Pullman Daily News

Moscow Pullman Daily News

Moscow, ID
1K+
Followers
133
Post
154K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Moscow Pullman Daily News

Comments / 0

Community Policy