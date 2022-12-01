Read full article on original website
Bucks, Antetokounmpo hold off Magic 109-102
Giannis Antetokounmpo scored five of his 34 points in the final two minutes Monday night to help the Milwaukee Bucks hold off a late Orlando rally in a 109-102 win over the Magic.
AP source: Trea Turner, Phillies reach $300M, 11-year deal
The Philadelphia Phillies have landed Trea Turner, agreeing to a $300 million, 11-year contract with the dynamic shortstop
Giannis' 10-second (and more) FT routine draws more scrutiny
ORLANDO, Fla. — (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo is having issues at the foul line again. Not with his accuracy — but his timing. For the second time in his team's last three games, the Milwaukee Bucks’ star had a free throw taken away because he didn’t shoot it within the allotted 10 seconds — a problem that has dogged him at various times throughout his career.
The Vikings twerking after faking an injury is the NFL’s most disrespectful TD celebration
Minnesota Vikings superstar Justin Jefferson had a big idea for a touchdown dance last month against the Buffalo Bills: Jefferson intended to fake an injury and then do a little dance, but his offensive linemen ruined it by jumping on top of him. Teammate Alexander Mattison was apparently taking notes, because he finished what Jefferson started against the New York Jets on Sunday in Week 13.
Latest from 2022 MLB winter meetings: Updates, rumors and predictions
From predictions going into the week to the latest buzz from San Diego, we've got you covered as baseball's hot stove season heats up.
