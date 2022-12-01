ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
TMJ4 News

Bucks, Antetokounmpo hold off Magic 109-102

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored five of his 34 points in the final two minutes Monday night to help the Milwaukee Bucks hold off a late Orlando rally in a 109-102 win over the Magic.
WSOC Charlotte

Giannis' 10-second (and more) FT routine draws more scrutiny

ORLANDO, Fla. — (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo is having issues at the foul line again. Not with his accuracy — but his timing. For the second time in his team's last three games, the Milwaukee Bucks’ star had a free throw taken away because he didn’t shoot it within the allotted 10 seconds — a problem that has dogged him at various times throughout his career.
SB Nation

The Vikings twerking after faking an injury is the NFL’s most disrespectful TD celebration

Minnesota Vikings superstar Justin Jefferson had a big idea for a touchdown dance last month against the Buffalo Bills: Jefferson intended to fake an injury and then do a little dance, but his offensive linemen ruined it by jumping on top of him. Teammate Alexander Mattison was apparently taking notes, because he finished what Jefferson started against the New York Jets on Sunday in Week 13.

Comments / 0

Community Policy