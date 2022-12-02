ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

CU Boulder Leeds report predicts record Colorado employment levels in 2023

Colorado's economy looks strong heading into 2023, with record employment levels in 2022 expected to continue in the next 12 months and several strong industries here to propel the state through recession worries, according to the 2023 Colorado Business Economic Outlook by University of Colorado Boulder’s Leeds School. This...
Hick peddles pot legalization nationwide | Colorado Springs Gazette

If history remembers John Hickenlooper, it won’t be for his blink-and-you-missed-it run for president in 2019 — something Hickenlooper, no doubt, would rather forget. If anything, it ought to be for opposing Colorado’s legalization of retail marijuana — and then supporting it. It’s a flip-flop the Democratic former governor also would just as soon forget.
Colorado presidential primary process cheats voters | PODIUM

In 2020, hundreds of thousands of Coloradans had their votes thrown out, uncounted. This was not done illegally and was done by the Secretary of State’s Office in accordance with state statute. It happened during the Democratic Presidential Primary, and it’s the fault of no one, other than our broken and archaic voting system.
Flu season in Colorado is back with a vengeance

This year’s virus season came roaring back with a vengeance, a top infection prevention expert said after noting that UCHealth hospitals are seeing a higher number of influenza patients than during similar times in past years. In a news release, UCHealth cited epidemiological modeling that suggests Colorado has yet...
Union agreement with Polis requires hiring of nearly 20 diversity, equity, inclusion staff

Colorado is in the process of hiring over a dozen employees to support diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives in the state. The hiring is a key provision under the state’s agreement with the Colorado WINS labor union, signed by Gov. Jared Polis in November 2021. The agreement called for the establishment of a statewide Equity Office with 10 positions, in addition to nine positions within state entities to "support and hold accountable the equity, diversity and inclusion initiatives of the state and state entities."
Joyce Rankin to resign from state board of education

Joyce Rankin, a Republican member of the state board of education who has represented Congressional District 3 since August 2015, announced Tuesday she will step down, effective Jan. 10. That's the same date that her husband, state Sen. Bob Rankin, R-Carbondale, plans to resign his Senate District 8 seat. Sen....
