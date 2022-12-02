Colorado is in the process of hiring over a dozen employees to support diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives in the state. The hiring is a key provision under the state’s agreement with the Colorado WINS labor union, signed by Gov. Jared Polis in November 2021. The agreement called for the establishment of a statewide Equity Office with 10 positions, in addition to nine positions within state entities to "support and hold accountable the equity, diversity and inclusion initiatives of the state and state entities."

COLORADO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO