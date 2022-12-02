Read full article on original website
Celebrate the season in downtown Redwood City
Downtown Redwood City has officially decked its halls for the holiday season. The heart of the city is now blanketed with festive holiday banners, lights and garlands, ready for a month of community celebrations. The main attraction sits in Courthouse Square, where a life-size ornament has been lit for the...
Chan Zuckerberg Initiative announces 2023 CZI Community Fund grantees
Dozens of nonprofits across San Mateo County got an early Christmas gift from the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, which announced the 2023 CZI Community Fund recipients. A total of $6 million has been split between 63 organizations to support their work in housing, education and health care, among other areas, according to a Nov. 17 press release.
For the second time in a month, a student is found with gun on the Menlo-Atherton High campus
Less than three weeks after a Menlo-Atherton High School student found with a loaded gun on campus, police arrested another student on Tuesday, Nov. 29, for allegedly bringing a firearm to school. As a result, the school's principal has requested an increased police presence on campus. Principal Karl Losekoot emailed...
Nearly 300 firearms collected Saturday gun buyback event
Nearly 300 firearms were collected at a gun buyback event in San Carlos Saturday. The anonymous gun buyback event was hosted by the County of San Mateo, San Mateo County Sheriff Carlos Bolanos, Redwood City Police Chief Dan Mulholland, Belmont Police Chief Ken Stenquist and the Citizens for San Mateo Gun Buyback organization.
