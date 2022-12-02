For years the salon-favorite haircut has involved layers — whether that means just a few face-framing pieces or an abundance of choppy layers. As more people realize how layers can highlight parts of the face like cheekbones, your jawline, or your eyes, more straightforward one-length styles have been replaced. But hair is so personal. There are pros and cons for each type of style — hair that’s all one length can add much-needed volume and and fullness to thinner hair, for example. With that said, there are also times when one-length haircuts can add years to your look, according to professional stylists. If your goal is to look as current and modern as possible, here’s what you should know about one-length hair — and some alternatives that can give you a fresh appearance.

