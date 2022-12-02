Read full article on original website
The White Lotus’ Penultimate Episode Is a Frustrating Tease
After five weeks of sexy intrigue, The White Lotus is suddenly stalling. Though “Abductions,” the penultimate episode of Season 2, still features sex and sadness, it’s mostly packed with overheated foreshadowing. And that’s really saying something, as the show has been thick with insinuation since the very first scene.
The Walking Dead Signs Off, Elite Delivers Fresh Drama, and GBBS Gets Festive
After 11 seasons, 12 years, and countless spinoffs, The Walking Dead comes to an end this weekend. In order to give the beloved zombie drama a proper sendoff, AMC will be hosting a live red carpet event before the finale, plus a special edition of Talking Dead breaking down the episode.
Wednesday Has a Christina Ricci Problem
Spoilers ahead, up to and including the final episode of Wednesday Season 1. We're only about a third of the way into the premiere episode of Wednesday — Netflix's Addams Family brand extension from executive producer Tim Burton and the guys who brought you Smallville — when the new Wednesday Addams meets the instrument of her own undoing. This iteration is played by Jenna Ortega, who earned raves for her performance in the latest Scream film and is currently the bright spot of the mixed reviews of the new series. Those reviews are certainly well intentioned, as Wednesday's shortcomings are not Ortega's fault. She gets the sullen-teen deadpan delivery right and can stare a hole through a normie with the best of them. But Wednesday the show does Wednesday the character no favors by placing her in the environs of a warmed-over Hogwarts, or by putting her through the paces of a rote teen mystery. And Jenna Ortega in particular is done dirty by being placed alongside Christina Ricci, who’s already established herself as pop culture's definitive Wednesday Addams.
Abbott Elementary Does World-Building as Well as Any Fantasy Show
Abbott Elementary is great with physical comedy — Janine falling off a chair, kids racing through the halls — but it’s also brilliant with spatial comedy. As much as any show on TV, it taps the potential of physical environments, and that makes its world feel uncommonly big. Instead of some generic school, this show is set in a highly detailed, ever-expanding funhouse of classrooms, supply closets, and upstairs bathrooms, all waiting to be activated for laughs.
Jay Duplass Cast as Hades in Percy Jackson and the Olympians
The cast of Percy Jacskon and the Olympians continues to grow. Jay Duplass (Transparent, The Chair, Industry) and Timothy Omundson (Psych) are the latest additions to the cast of the Disney+ series. They will star as Hades and Hephaestus, respectively. Per the official character descriptions, "Hades feels like an outcast...
Good Morning America Anchors Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes Taken Off Air Amid Affair Drama
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are sitting out Good Morning America - at least for the time being. In the wake of their alleged romantic affair going public, ABC News President Kim Godwin reportedly informed staffers that the two would "be off air while network figures out how to best handle situation," and that their relationship had become an "internal and external distraction".
Jim Nabors Married Stan Cadwallader After 38 Years of Dating: Meet the Gomer Pyle Actor’s Spouse
As Gomer Pyle on The Andy Griffith Show, Jim Nabors was a true scene stealer. He continued his comedy and singing career well beyond the CBS series up until he announced his retirement in 2014. One year earlier, he married his longtime partner, Stan Cadwallader. Keep scrolling to learn more about the late actor’s husband.
Survivor 43 Puts Jesse Front and Center, a Terrifying Place to Be
SPOILERS for the outcome of Wednesday night's episode of Survivor ahead. When we talk about being able to read the Survivor edit, most of the time we're talking about figuring out whose story is being told in a given season. The fact is, throughout the course of a season, there are many stories that are being told. That season's winner will be the focus of one of those stories, often the most important one. But other stories emerge in smaller, more contained ways. Part of the fun of watching Survivor is trying to tell the short-term stories from the long-game ones. All of which is to say that this week's episode was a story in three parts, and the way it shook out could have a lot to say about how this season is going to end.
Richard Lewis Confirms Return to Curb Your Enthusiasm
Richard Lewis is officially returning for Curb Your Enthusiasm Season 12. The comedian confirmed on Twitter today that he would be back for the next installment of Larry David's long-running comedy. "I'm back shooting Curb!" he wrote. "I'm a lucky cat to be with my oldest pal who just so...
Hein’s Picks: Life Imitates Art as Warwick Davis Returns to Willow
Jon Hein knows TV. In the late 1990s, he coined the phrase "Jump the Shark" when he founded the site of the same name. Since then, he's written about television everywhere from The New York Times to TV Guide. In his column for Primetimer, he shares his thoughts on what's new and good on TV and the shows on his radar for the coming week.
The White Lotus Renewed for Season 3 at HBO
The White Lotus will return for a third season. HBO announced today that it had ordered a third season of Mike White's award-winning anthology series, which is currently airing Season 2. The White Lotus Season 2, set in Sicily, recently became the #1 title overall on HBO Max. "Reflecting on...
Terry Seattle Tries to Find Out Who Killed Santa in the Trailer for Murderville's Christmas Special
Someone's killed the Christmas spirit in the trailer for Who Killed Santa? A Murderville Murder Mystery. Will Arnett is back as Detective Terry Seattle in the Murderville Christmas special, where he investigates who slayed Old Saint Nick with the help of celebrity guest stars Jason Bateman and Maya Rudolph. "Santa...
Nicolas Winding Refn's Copenhagen Cowboy cuts an imposing figure in new trailer
If revenge is a dish best served cold, then it's no wonder why Netflix would release Copenhagen Cowboy, Nicolas Winding Refn's latest cinematic quest for vengeance, smack dab in the middle of winter. The new six-episode series stars Danish actor Angela Bundalovic (also of Netflix's The Rain) as Miu, who...
Celebrate Thanksgiving With the Macy's Parade, Criminal Minds, and Lizzo
Happy Thanksgiving! Television is celebrating Turkey Day with a slew of special programming, including the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, Paramount’s Criminal Minds sequel, and music documentary Love, Lizzo. Also today: The Kardashians ends another season of fourth wall-breaking, NFL football delivers all-day action, Good Rivals explores the intense...
A New Crew of Kids Take Over the Basement in the Teaser for That '90s Show
The first teaser for That '90s Show has arrived. In the minute-long first look at the That '70s Show spin-off, a new group of teens make the beloved Forman basement their headquarters. Red (Kurtwood Smith) and Kitty (Debra Jo Rupp) return in their iconic roles, excited (perhaps less so on Red's part) to open their home to their granddaughter Leia (Callie Haverda) and her band of friends.
The View Hosts Are Ready to Forgive Will Smith: 'When is Enough Cancellation Enough?'
Listen to our View in Review podcast. Eight months after the Oscars slap heard 'round the world, the women of The View are finally ready to move on. On Tuesday morning, the co-hosts discussed Will Smith's emotional interview with Trevor Noah about the altercation with Chris Rock, which they agreed was a mistake, but not "unforgivable." As Joy Behar put it, "It's not like he did something so horrible like have Thanksgiving with Trump."
Mandy Moore to Star in Dr. Death Season 2
Mandy Moore has joined the cast of Dr. Death Season 2. The award-winning actress, most recently seen in This Is Us, will star opposite previously-announced lead Edgar Ramirez in the Peacock anthology series. Moore is set to play investigative journalist Benita Alexander, who gets swept up into a whirlwind romance with renowned surgeon Paolo Macchiarini (Ramirez) only to discover there's a lot more to him than meets the eye.
Tell Me Lies Renewed for Season 2 at Hulu
Tell Me Lies is getting a second season. Hulu announced today that it had renewed Meaghan Oppenheimer's toxic relationship drama for another installment. Based on Carola Lovering's novel of the same name, the series chronicles the tumultuous, addictive relationship of Lucy (Grace Van Patten) and Stephen (Jackson White) over eight years. What initially begins as a formative infatuation soon leads to something much more impactful as their actions change each other - and the people around them - forever.
