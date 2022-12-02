Read full article on original website
Former tenant of Idaho murders house tells why surviving roommates may not have heard killings
A former tenant of the home where four University of Idaho students were brutally stabbed to death has given insight into why two surviving roommates might have not heard the attack. Moscow Police’s announcement early in the investigation into the slayings of Xana Kernodle, Ethan Chapin, Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen that two roommates had been in the home during the violent murders but were not “necessarily considered witnesses” raised questions about how they were seemingly able to sleep through it. The victims, whose bodies were found on the second and third floors of the residence at 1122 King...
Eight underage girls - alleged members of polygamist cult - found hiding in Airbnb after escape
Eight underage girls, who were rescued from an alleged polygamist cult, were found hiding in an Airbnb after escaping from group homes.Officials say that the girls had been removed from the homes of Arizona cult leader Samuel Bateman last September and placed in the custody of the Arizona Department of Child Safety.The girls, who are aged between 11 and 16, vanished from their new homes outside Phoenix last Sunday, according to The Salt Lake Tribune.Authorities found them four days later at the Airbnb in Spokane, Washington, with a cult member called Moretta Rose Johnson, whom they tracked via a credit...
Woman sentenced to death for killing pregnant woman, removing baby from womb
A woman from Texas has been sentenced to death for killing a pregnant woman and taking her unborn daughter from her womb. Taylor Parker, 29, was convicted on Oct. 3 of capital murder in the death of Reagan Simmons-Handcock, 21, the Texarkana Gazette reported. Simmons-Hancock’s mother called Parker an “evil...
17-Year-Old Commits Suicide Over Rape Allegations
However, the person who accused him has taken back their words, insisting she was "kidding." According to Forbes.com, about 2% of men were wrongly accused of rape in America in 2019, and though the number seems small in percentages, in reality, it isn’t. The country’s total population in 2019 was about 328.3 million, and 2% of that is about 6 million. That means about 6 million people were significantly affected by lies made against them, and though some managed to pick themselves and move on, others sadly lost their lives like this young boy.
Okla. mother found guilty of faking son's illness for years, collecting money from fundraisers
PARK HILL, Okla. (TCD) -- A mother was recently found guilty of child abuse for faking her son's illness for years and collecting money from fundraisers. According to the Stillwater News Press, the victim, who was born in 2009, was a healthy child. The victim's mother, Kasie Keys, reportedly brought her son to see multiple pediatricians over the years, but they did not identify any medical issues.
Father Makes Shocking Remarks After Learning Son is Mass Shooter
Five people were killed and 18 were wounded in the Colorado Springs attack that occurred over the weekend at Club Q, which is an LGBTQ nightclub. The shooter has been identified as 22-year-old Anderson Lee Aldrich, who identifies by they/them pronouns. Since then new details have emerged that paint a bigger picture of who Aldrich is and how his future was shaped.
Nursing home worker fired after helping resident call 911 for ambulance
An Iowa nursing home worker who was fired after telling a resident to call 911 in order to get to the hospital is not entitled to unemployment benefits, a judge has ruled. According to state records, Kandus Jellison worked as a nurse aide for Oakwood Specialty Care in Albia when she was fired in June […] The post Nursing home worker fired after helping resident call 911 for ambulance appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Ohio school district sued for transgender bathroom policy that caused students to 'hold their urine'
An Ohio school district is facing a lawsuit from a group of Muslim and Christian parents after allowing students to use bathrooms corresponding to their stated gender identity rather than their biological sex. America First Legal filed the federal lawsuit Tuesday on behalf of the parents against Bethel Local School...
Man serving life for raping, killing elderly woman as a teen wins chance to argue for new sentence
A man who has spent his entire adult life behind bars for raping and killing an 86-year-old woman in 1986 will get a chance to argue for a new sentence. A state appeals court recently granted Casey Terry a Comer hearing, or Comer petition, named for a New Jersey Supreme Court decision earlier this year that gives a prisoners convicted of murder as a juvenile a chance to argue for a new term after serving 20 years.
Hospital Ordered to Pay Female Non-White Nurses $600,000 Over Discrimination
Cooper University Health Care "categorically denies" it discriminated against Black and Hispanic staff or job applicants, but has agreed to pay a settlement.
Man with learning disabilities was sedated with no consent for seven months, report finds
A care home resident with learning disabilities was regularly sedated without consent for seven months in breach of his human rights, an ombudsman has said.The parents of the resident complained to the care home, saying their son was “excessively and unnecessarily given sleeping tablets” without his or their consent.The care home had responded to the concerns saying the GP had prescribed the medication to take “when needed”, however, staff had been advised to give it every other night to sedate him.The ombudsman report said the resident received “unfavourable and unsafe treatment, which was because of his learning disabilities”, inpacting his...
Appeals court rules that the son of a prisoner with schizophrenia held in solitary confinement is allowed to sue Delaware
The family of a Delaware man with schizophrenia who was placed in solitary confinement for seven months in 2016 can go back to federal court to pursue a claim that he was unconstitutionally subjected to cruel and unusual punishment. That was the ruling this week by the 3rd U.S. Circuit...
Police investigating ‘potential incident’ at Vineland school
Police are investigating a potential incident at one of Vineland’s public schools, police said. “We are investigating a potential incident at one of the Vineland Public Schools,” the department said in a release. “We take every report seriously and investigate every incident fully with the support of the Vineland Public Schools.”
Racially abused nurse from Derry receives apology
A Londonderry nurse who was racially abused by a patient has said she received an apology after meeting Northern Ireland's chief nursing officer. Beverly Simpson told BBC Radio Foyle in September how she was subjected to hours of racist abuse by a patient. Ms Simpson, who has been a nurse...
Advocates demand cameras in homes for developmentally disabled adults to reduce abuse
Advocates are demanding action on a stalled bill that would require security cameras in group homes for adults with developmental disabilities. The post Advocates demand cameras in homes for developmentally disabled adults to reduce abuse appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
