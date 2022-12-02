Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Fergus County below 4500ft, Snowy and Judith Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-05 03:21:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-05 12:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Fergus County below 4500ft; Snowy and Judith Mountains; Southern Rocky Mountain Front WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST TODAY WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 11 PM MST TUESDAY * WHAT...For the first Winter Weather Advisory, snow. Additional snow accumulations between 1 and 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph on the Rocky Mountain Front. For the second Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 3 and 5 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph on the Rocky Mountain Front. Blowing snow at times on the Rocky Mountain Front. * WHERE...Snowy and Judith Mountains, Fergus County below 4500ft and Southern Rocky Mountain Front. * WHEN...For the first Winter Weather Advisory, until Noon MST today. For the second Winter Weather Advisory, from 5 PM this afternoon to 11 PM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of blowing snow could reduce visibility at times.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Glacier, Western Toole, and Central Pondera by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-05 17:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-06 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Eastern Glacier, Western Toole, and Central Pondera; Eastern Pondera and Eastern Teton; Eastern Toole and Liberty; Hill County; Northern High Plains; Western and Central Chouteau County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 5 PM MST TUESDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 2 and 4 inches. * WHERE...A portion of north central Montana. * WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 5 PM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central and Southeast Phillips, Central and Southern Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-05 12:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-06 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Central and Southeast Phillips; Central and Southern Valley; Northern Phillips; Northern Valley; Southwest Phillips WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 5 PM MST TUESDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches. Higher snow accumulations possible in the Little Rockies of southwest Phillips County. * WHERE...Phillips and Valley Counties. * WHEN...From noon today to 5 PM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Bitter cold wind chills as low as 25 below zero tonight and Tuesday could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Bighorn Canyon, Golden Valley, Judith Gap, Musselshell by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-05 01:47:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-05 15:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions, call 5 1 1. Target Area: Bighorn Canyon; Golden Valley; Judith Gap; Musselshell; Northeastern Yellowstone; Northern Big Horn; Northern Rosebud; Powder River; Southern Big Horn; Southern Rosebud; Southern Wheatland; Southwestern Yellowstone; Treasure WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Snow, heaviest this morning. Additional snow accumulations up to 3 inches. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central, and southeast Montana. * WHEN...Until 3 PM MST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on difficult travel conditions with snow covered and icy roads. The hazardous conditions will impact the Monday morning commute.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Beartooth Foothills, Livingston Area, Melville Foothills by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-05 01:47:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-05 12:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions, call 5 1 1. Target Area: Beartooth Foothills; Livingston Area; Melville Foothills; Northern Carbon; Northern Park; Northern Stillwater; Northern Sweet Grass; Paradise Valley; Red Lodge Foothills WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST TODAY * WHAT...Snow, heaviest this morning. Additional snow accumulations up to two inches. * WHERE...A portion of south central Montana. * WHEN...Until Noon MST today. * IMPACTS...Plan on difficult travel conditions with snow covered and icy roads. The hazardous conditions will impact the Monday morning commute.
Comments / 0