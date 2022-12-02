Effective: 2022-12-05 03:21:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-05 12:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Big Belt, Bridger and Castle Mountains; Canyon Ferry Area; Elkhorn and Boulder Mountains; Gallatin Valley; Helena Valley; Meagher County Valleys; Missouri Headwaters WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST TODAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations up to two inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph in the mountains could cause areas of blowing snow. * WHERE...Portions of central and southwest Montana. * WHEN...Until Noon MST today. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of blowing snow could reduce visibility at times.

