Digital Collegian
Penn State to offer 24/7 study spaces at several classroom buildings
Penn State is extending hours of operation in several buildings on the University Park campus to support students in preparation for finals week, according to a news release. From Thursday to Dec. 16, five classroom buildings will be open 24/7 for students to access without having to schedule a room. These spaces include Boucke, Hammond, Osmond, Thomas and Willard buildings.
Finals Week approaches, Penn State students ‘are already in the mindset of being home’
From Nov. 20-26, Penn State students enjoyed a week off for Thanksgiving break to see family, catch up on some much-needed sleep and eat a home-cooked meal for the first time in weeks. To some students, returning back to campus after the break hindered their finals preparation and left them...
Holland, Willams, Elisaia earn All-Northeast Region recognition for Penn State women’s volleyball
While Wisconsin remains firmly on the horizon in the Sweet 16, the awards continue to roll in for some of Penn State stars. Headlining the three-member group that was placed on the All-Northeast Region team is graduate student outside hitter Kashauna Williams who was also a first-team All-Big Ten selection.
State College Area School District faces lawsuit on Title IX violations
The State College Area School District is being sued in violation of Title IX after four girls tried out for the middle school club ice hockey team and none received a spot, according to court documents. As of Dec. 1, the school district has unable to take further action that...
After 2 losses, Penn State women’s basketball looks to get back on track against Indiana, West Virginia
Penn State has seemingly hit a roadblock after a perfect 7-0 start to its season. The best start for the program since the 1996-97 season, expectations for the Lady Lions have slowly risen as the year goes on and conference play begins. With two big opportunities last week against Virginia...
Penn State football cornerback Jeffrey Davis Jr. announces entrance to transfer portal
The FBS transfer portal window opened on Monday, and a Penn State defensive back has added his name to the list of Nittany Lions to enter it. Cornerback Jeffery Davis Jr. has entered the transfer portal. A former 3-star recruit out of Bristol, Connecticut, Davis Jr. appeared in just one...
Penn State women’s basketball faces adversity head on with upcoming games against Indiana, West Virginia
Adversity can either make or break a team, and Penn State is facing a whole lot of it ahead of a stretch of games in Happy Valley. After posting its best start since 1996, going 7-0 to begin the 2022-23 season, the Lady Lions have lost back-to-back games ahead of a pair of matchups with No. 4 Indiana and a one-loss West Virginia squad in the Bryce Jordan Center.
Penn State field hockey’s coaching staff recognized by NFHCA after historic season
Penn State’s coaching staff was recognized as the NFHCA’s Mideast Region Coaching Staff of the Year on Tuesday afternoon. The recognition comes after coach Charlene Morrett-Curtis and her staff led the Nittany Lions to a 17-4 record in 2022 and a berth in the NCAA Tournament’s semifinal, where they lost to future national champion North Carolina.
Penn State wrestling sees risers and fallers in most recent InterMat rankings
Several of Penn State’s grapplers found themselves moving in InterMat’s newest rankings. For the 149 class, redshirt freshman Shayne Van Ness rose three spots to No. 17, with a perfect 6-0 start on the season. At 165, fellow redshirt freshman Alex Facundo rose two spots from No. 17...
Penn State football defensive lineman Rodney McGraw announces intent to enter transfer portal
One Penn State defensive lineman plans to head elsewhere for his final three years of eligibility. Nittany Lion redshirt-freshman defensive lineman Rodney McGraw announced Sunday that he is entering the transfer portal. McGraw played in only three games at Penn State and recorded one tackle against Minnesota in 2022. He...
All-Big Ten member, Penn State football safety Ji'Ayir Brown accepts invitation to East-West Shrine Bowl
After accepting an invite to the Senior Bowl, Penn State fifth-year safety Ji'Ayir Brown accepted another invitation for a different game. Brown will play in the East-West Shrine Bowl on Feb. 2 in Las Vegas. The East-West Shrine Bowl allows the best seniors to showcase their talent in front of...
Trio of veterans lead Penn State field hockey to successful year of key wins, NCAA semifinal finish
Reflecting on Penn State’s season, standout players on offense, in the midfield and on defense contributed to the most successful team since 2007. During the regular season, the Nittany Lions went 15-2, their winningest record since 2012 when they went 16-4. The blue and white started its season with...
Career 1st hat trick for captain Kiara Zanon leads Penn State women's hockey to program-record 11 goals
Following Penn State’s 4-0 defeat of Syracuse on Saturday, coach Jeff Kampersal expressed his sentiment that, oftentimes in this conference, the team that wins Game 1 comes out a bit flat the next day. Well, the message was very clearly received by his players, as they came out playing...
Social media reacts to Penn State football's selection to 2023 Rose Bowl Game
Penn State is going to the Rose Bowl for the first time since the 2016 season, and the program’s players, coaches and fans are ecstatic. Following the announcement Sunday afternoon, many took to social media to express their excitement toward the Nittany Lions' New Year’s Six bowl selection.
Great play at net from Kashauna Williams, Zoe Weatherington leads Penn State women's volleyball to win
In consecutive days, Penn State took care of its business, walking out of Rec Hall with its sixth win against a ranked opponent in its final home game. The Nittany Lions didn’t pick up this victory in a dominant fashion, battling with a talented UCF team all match long and slightly losing their momentum after a dominant Set 1 performance from their opponent.
Three Penn State men's soccer standouts take home All-North Region honors despite letdown year
Despite a disappointing season on the field, Penn State had three of its individual players garner postseason honors. Three Nittany Lions were named to the All-North Region teams, including junior forward and team captain Peter Mangione, who was named to the second team. Junior defender Femi Awodesu and graduate student...
Gadowsky commends Penn State men’s hockey for ‘6 really good periods’ despite 2nd game loss to Ohio State
Following Saturday’s game against Ohio State, Penn State men’s hockey dropped to 14-4-0 with a 4-3 loss in the weekend finale. Guy Gadowsky recounts the “self-inflicted wounds” from Saturday’s game, as the team failed to take advantage of two power plays. Gadowsky mostly highlights the...
Penn State wrestling shakes off slow start to defeat Lehigh on the road
Penn State continued its road trip with a match against Lehigh on Sunday. The Nittany Lions won 24-12 after a sluggish first half. Penn State got its day started with Gary Steen taking on No. 26 Carter Bailey from Lehigh. Steen and Bailey were evenly matched throughout the bout, with...
Penn State men’s basketball opens Big Ten play at home against Michigan State, hits road for Illinois
Coming off of a thrilling double-overtime loss to Clemson, Penn State opens Big Ten play with two of the toughest teams in the conference. The Nittany Lions kick off the week’s action against Michigan State at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Bryce Jordan Center before traveling to Champaign, Illinois, to take on the Fighting Illini on noon Saturday.
Penn State football at No. 11 in final CFP rankings, set to play Rose Bowl vs. No. 8 Utah
Penn State is headed back to Pasadena, California, for the second time in James Franklin’s tenure after coming in at No. 11 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings. The Nittany Lions will play No. 8 Utah in the Rose Bowl on Jan. 2 at 5:00 p.m. on ESPN. The game will be the first time Penn State and Utah have played each other in program history.
