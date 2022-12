Kloey Cochrane, left, and Ben Farr walk under a row of snow covered trees on Ash Avenue on Thursday in Genesee. A major winter storm began on Wednesday evening across the Palouse, showering the prairie with several inches of fresh powder. Austin Johnson/Tribune

The Camas Prairie and the Palouse north of Moscow were inundated Thursday with 7 to 9 inches of white stuff, while the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley saw mostly rain.

Steven Van Horn, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service at Spokane, said the heavy snowfall was expected to taper off late Thursday and folks can expect drier but colder temperatures through the weekend.