Kanye West Approves of Hitler, Nazis During Alex Jones Interview
Kanye West approved of Hitler and Nazis during his bizarre interview with conspiracy theorist Alex Jones. On Thursday (Dec. 1), a masked Kanye West appeared on Alex Jones' television show Infowars and delivered more of his anti-Semitic rhetoric on the program, including his admiration for Adolph Hitler. "I see good...
Elon Musk Responds to Kanye West Approving of Hitler, Nazis
Elon Musk has responded to Kanye West following his shocking interview on Alex Jones' Infowars program. On Thursday (Dec. 1), Elon Musk, who acquired Twitter for $44 billion in October, hopped on his Twitter account and responded to one of Kanye West's tweets. After his anti-Semitic-filled interview with Alex Jones,...
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian Settle Divorce, Ye to Pay $200,000 a Month in Child Support – Report
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's divorce settlement has reportedly been finalized with Ye being mandated to pay $200,000 a month for child support for their four children. On Tuesday (Nov. 29), TMZ broke the news that the former couple's nearly year-long divorce has officially been settled monetarily. According to the celebrity news site, Ye is on the hook for $2.4 million a year for child support. He must also reportedly cough up "50% of their kids' educational expenses, including tuition" and "50% of their children's security expenses." Kim will reportedly have the kids the majority of the time, but they were both granted joint custody and equal access to their children.
‘Cheers’ Star Kirstie Alley’s Cause of Death Revealed
Kirstie Alley, the two-time Emmy-winning actor whose work on Cheers, Look Who’s Talking, and Veronica’s Closet won her the hearts of audiences across the world, died following a short fight with cancer, her family said Monday. She was 71.“We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered,” said her children, True and Lillie Parker. In a statement posted across Alley’s social media accounts, they recalled her “zest and passion for life” and “her eternal joy of creating.”“She was surrounded by her closest family and fought...
brides.com
Gabourey Sidibe Says She Secretly Married Brandon Frankel Last Year
Gabourey Sidibe and Brandon Frankel have been keeping their relationship status a secret for over a year. While promoting her new holiday film All I Didn't Want for Christmas during an appearance on Live With Kelly and Ryan on December 5, 2022, the actress announced that she and Frankel are actually married.
‘Sister Wives’: Kody Carrying Aurora to Her Bedroom During a Panic Attack Proves His Codepedency With Robyn’s Kids
In 'Sister Wives' Season 14, Kody carries Robyn's 17-year-old daughter upstairs when she has a panic attack. Is this normal or is their relationship codependent?
Prince Harry jokes he thought Ripple of Hope awards would be a 'date night' with Meghan
Prince Harry joked that he thought he was taking Meghan out on a “date night” to the Ripple of Hope awards in New York.“I actually thought we were just going on a date night. So, I found it quite weird that we’re sharing the room with 1,500 people,” the prince told Kerry Kennedy.The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were given the Ripple of Hope Award for their racial justice and mental health work.Hosted by the Robert F Kennedy Human Rights organisation, the gala took place in Manhattan on Tuesday, 6 December.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Watch moment Meghan and Harry walk red carpet at New York awardsPrince Harry and Meghan honoured for racial justice work at New York galaHarry and Meghan’s docuseries set to premiere in early December
T.J. Holmes Allegedly Had Affair With ‘GMA’ Producer Prior to Rumored Amy Robach Affair
Good Morning America anchor T.J. Holmes, who is married, reportedly had an affair with a GMA producer prior to his alleged affair with his co-host Amy Robach. Following allegations that Holmes is romantically seeing fellow anchor Robach, who is also married, Page Six reported Holmes was previously in a three-year relationship with married producer Natasha Singh. The alleged affair began in 2016.
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Admits He Used to Shoplift
Dwayne Johnson cleared his guilty conscious by returning to the store he used to shoplift from: a 7-Eleven convenience store in Hawaii. "Exorcising his demons" on social media, on Instagram Johnson revealed it has taken him decades to "right this wrong." The Rock explained that when he was a teenager,...
Twitter Explodes After Man Offers Green Card to Beautiful Iranian Woman He Spotted Watching World Cup
A man on Twitter went viral after he offered a green card to a beautiful woman he spotted in the grandstands at the World Cup while watching TV. Even though the U.S. team was eliminated from the World Cup Saturday (Dec. 3), Twitter user @JoeyKnish22, a.k.a. Joey Knish, had another goal in mind while watching the big game on his TV.
