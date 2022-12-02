Read full article on original website
Federal Support for Hurricane Ian Tops $3.3 Billion
Florida - Monday December 5, 2022: More than $3.31 billion in federal grants, disaster loans and flood insurance payments has been provided to the state of Florida and to households after Hurricane Ian to help survivors jumpstart their recovery. FEMA has provided $792 million to households and nearly $400 million...
Legislative Leaders Set Date and Agenda for Special Session
Florida - Tuesday December 6, 2022: Florida Senate President Kathleen Passidomo and House Speaker Paul Renner issued a Joint Proclamation Tuesday calling members into a Special Legislative Session next week at 10 a.m. Monday December 12. The Special Session is set to last five days, ending at 11:59 p.m. Friday...
Governor Makes Two Judicial Appointments
Florida - Tuesday December 6, 2022: Governor DeSantis has made the following two judicial appointments:. *John Parnofiello, of Jupiter, to serve as Judge on the Fifteenth Judicial Circuit Court: John Parnofiello has served as a Judge on the Palm Beach County Court since his appointment by Governor DeSantis in 2021. Previously, he served as an Assistant State Attorney for five years in the Fifteenth Judicial Circuit. He received his bachelor’s degree and law degree from the University of Florida. Parnofiello fills the judicial vacancy created by the elevation of Justice Renatha Francis.
AAA Florida: Average Cost of a Gallon of Gas Droped 11-Cents Last Week
Florida - Monday December 5, 2022: The average cost of a gallon of unleaded regular in Florida dropped 11 cents last week. On Sunday, the state average was $3.28 per gallon. That's the lowest daily average price since the state's gas tax holiday was in effect on October 31. "Florida...
