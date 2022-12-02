Florida - Tuesday December 6, 2022: Governor DeSantis has made the following two judicial appointments:. *John Parnofiello, of Jupiter, to serve as Judge on the Fifteenth Judicial Circuit Court: John Parnofiello has served as a Judge on the Palm Beach County Court since his appointment by Governor DeSantis in 2021. Previously, he served as an Assistant State Attorney for five years in the Fifteenth Judicial Circuit. He received his bachelor’s degree and law degree from the University of Florida. Parnofiello fills the judicial vacancy created by the elevation of Justice Renatha Francis.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO