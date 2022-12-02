ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panama City Beach, FL

Comments / 0

Related
wqcs.org

Federal Support for Hurricane Ian Tops $3.3 Billion

Florida - Monday December 5, 2022: More than $3.31 billion in federal grants, disaster loans and flood insurance payments has been provided to the state of Florida and to households after Hurricane Ian to help survivors jumpstart their recovery. FEMA has provided $792 million to households and nearly $400 million...
FLORIDA STATE
wqcs.org

Legislative Leaders Set Date and Agenda for Special Session

Florida - Tuesday December 6, 2022: Florida Senate President Kathleen Passidomo and House Speaker Paul Renner issued a Joint Proclamation Tuesday calling members into a Special Legislative Session next week at 10 a.m. Monday December 12. The Special Session is set to last five days, ending at 11:59 p.m. Friday...
wqcs.org

Governor Makes Two Judicial Appointments

Florida - Tuesday December 6, 2022: Governor DeSantis has made the following two judicial appointments:. *John Parnofiello, of Jupiter, to serve as Judge on the Fifteenth Judicial Circuit Court: John Parnofiello has served as a Judge on the Palm Beach County Court since his appointment by Governor DeSantis in 2021. Previously, he served as an Assistant State Attorney for five years in the Fifteenth Judicial Circuit. He received his bachelor’s degree and law degree from the University of Florida. Parnofiello fills the judicial vacancy created by the elevation of Justice Renatha Francis.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy