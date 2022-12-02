ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The World

Art by the Sea hosting reception

The World
The World
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IAndX_0jUqWrRH00

Art by the Sea Gallery and Studio is hosting a reception on Saturday, Dec. 3, from 2-4 p.m. for gallery member, Ava Richey. Ava is an accomplished painter who works in several mediums and styles, and is a founding member of the gallery.

The Holiday Tables are also up and ready for you to find original, hand-crafted gifts, as well as the member’s show, “Black & White.” The gallery has a wide variety of original artwork, pottery, photography, jewelry, cards, prints, scarves, woven goods, felted hats and much more.

The “10 Year Anniversary Art Drawing” will also take place during the reception and features a Cast Glass Box by Anne Sobbota and a Ceramic “Petit Bol” by Sandra Heinzmann. These donated artworks will be given to two winners who have submitted their name and phone number up to the time of the drawing. The Art Drawing is a “Thank You” to the community for the wonderful support they’ve given the gallery over the past ten years.

Meet and greet the artists while enjoying some wine and home baked goodies. The gallery is open from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. daily (except Christmas Day) during the winter.

For more, visit Artbytheseagallery.com.

Comments / 0

Related
The World

Black Market Gourmet to host reception

The month of November guests at Black Market Gourmet have enjoyed the work of Kim Kimerling. Black Market Gourmey invites the community to a reception on Sunday December 4, from 2-4 p.m. at Black Market Gourmet to engage and visit with the artist and view this outstanding collection of work. A bit about the artist: Kim works in painting, pottery, printmaking, collage and recently in up-cycle books. His work is...
The West Virginia Daily News

The Old Stone Presbyterian Church to present Handel’s ‘Messiah’

The Old Stone Presbyterian Church Music Department, under the direction of Dr. Brennan Wood, will present selections from George Frideric Handel’s “Messiah” on Saturday, Dec.10, at 7 p.m. in the church sanctuary. Messiah is an English-language oratorio composed in 1741 by Handel. The concert will feature a 15-piece orchestra and a chorus of 34 singers […] The post The Old Stone Presbyterian Church to present Handel’s ‘Messiah’ appeared first on West Virginia Daily News.
Recycled Crafts

Falala Christmas Layout

I love the non-traditional colors on this layout from Sallor, along with red and green there’s also pink and black. She created three photo clusters around her layout adding layers of die cut strips underneath each matted photo along with little rub on accents and embellishments from Scrapbook.com. There’s also a cluster of rub on ornaments and paint splatter in matching colors on the background.
uptodateinteriors.com

A Holiday Home Tour Featuring Beautiful Christmas Color Palette Ideas

Tour our holiday home featuring a different Christmas color palette for each room plus over 25 Christmas home tours. This post contains affiliate links for your shopping convince to brands I love. You still pay the same price but I may earn a small commission. Greetings and welcome to our...
TEXAS STATE
kellyelko.com

12 Years of Christmas – The Best of My Christmas Home Tours!

I’m going where no blogger has gone before! I am taking you on a stroll down Christmas memory lane and sharing my past 12 years of Christmas Home Tours! I’ll share the good, the bad, and the ugly (sometimes very ugly)! But one thing you will get is TONS of Christmas decorating inspiration because each tour has some very unique ideas that you can mix and match and use in your decorating! Plus, you’ll see the progression of my decorating style and how it’s evolved over the years. So hop into my magical sleigh and lets head back to my best Christmas home tours.
The World

The World

Coos County, OR
317
Followers
761
Post
55K+
Views
ABOUT

The World covers local news in the Coos County and Douglas County areas in Oregon. We focus on local breaking news, general news, community news, sports, and opinions.

 https://theworldlink.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy