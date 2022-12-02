Art by the Sea hosting reception

Art by the Sea Gallery and Studio is hosting a reception on Saturday, Dec. 3, from 2-4 p.m. for gallery member, Ava Richey. Ava is an accomplished painter who works in several mediums and styles, and is a founding member of the gallery.

The Holiday Tables are also up and ready for you to find original, hand-crafted gifts, as well as the member’s show, “Black & White.” The gallery has a wide variety of original artwork, pottery, photography, jewelry, cards, prints, scarves, woven goods, felted hats and much more.

The “10 Year Anniversary Art Drawing” will also take place during the reception and features a Cast Glass Box by Anne Sobbota and a Ceramic “Petit Bol” by Sandra Heinzmann. These donated artworks will be given to two winners who have submitted their name and phone number up to the time of the drawing. The Art Drawing is a “Thank You” to the community for the wonderful support they’ve given the gallery over the past ten years.

Meet and greet the artists while enjoying some wine and home baked goodies. The gallery is open from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. daily (except Christmas Day) during the winter.

For more, visit Artbytheseagallery.com.