ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewiston, ID

Lewiston man sentenced in rape of 16-year-old girl

By Of the Tribune
Lewiston Tribune
Lewiston Tribune
 5 days ago

A 21-year-old man was sentenced to up to 20 years in prison for the rape of 16-year-old girl.

Dillon P. Blake, of Lewiston, was sentenced Thursday by 2nd District Judge Jay Gaskill at the Nez Perce County Courthouse. Gaskill imposed a sentence of three years fixed and 17 years indeterminate with the total sentence not to exceed 20 years. That means Blake will have to serve at least three years and not more than 20 years, but he could be released before the 20 year sentence has ended.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Lewiston Tribune

Lewiston Tribune

Lewiston, ID
2K+
Followers
145
Post
350K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Lewiston Tribune

Comments / 0

Community Policy