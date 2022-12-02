Lewiston man sentenced in rape of 16-year-old girl

A 21-year-old man was sentenced to up to 20 years in prison for the rape of 16-year-old girl.

Dillon P. Blake, of Lewiston, was sentenced Thursday by 2nd District Judge Jay Gaskill at the Nez Perce County Courthouse. Gaskill imposed a sentence of three years fixed and 17 years indeterminate with the total sentence not to exceed 20 years. That means Blake will have to serve at least three years and not more than 20 years, but he could be released before the 20 year sentence has ended.