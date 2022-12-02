Read full article on original website
kymkemp.com
Tribal Culture ‘Salmon & Acorns Feed Our People’ Presentation at the Clarke Museum
Ron Reed and Kari Norgaard discuss the importance of fire for Karuk tribal culture, health, food, and sovereignty. They describe the history of settler colonial fire suppression practices and its ongoing impacts on Indigenous communities. The presentation is free to attend and will also be live-streamed and recorded for those...
kymkemp.com
Lightning Along the Coast from Eureka to Fort Bragg
Offshore, to the southwest of Eureka, lightning is brightening the night sky. One of our reporters tells us they heard thunder also about 6:20 p.m. Then another reported lightning and thunder about 6:30 p.m. The National Weather Service in Eureka earlier issued a “Special Marine Warning including the Waters from...
kymkemp.com
‘Sing Me a Story’ Opera Workshop Performance at Cal Poly Humboldt Tomorrow
This is a press release from the Cal Poly Humboldt Department of Dance, Music, and Theatre:. The Cal Poly Humboldt Department of Dance, Music, and Theatre presents Opera Workshop in Two Parts this month. The first, “Sing Me a Story”is a diverse collection of songs and scenes from Opera and Musical Theater and will be presented on Monday, December 5th at 8:00 PM at the Fulkerson Recital Hall, Cal Poly Humboldt in Arcata, Ca. The second, “Peter Rabbit (and the Garden of Doom)” is a musical play for children by American composer MiIton Granger, and will be presented on December 16th at 11:00 am. Concert tickets for “Sing Me a Story” are $10 General, $5 Children, and FREE for Cal Poly Humboldt students with ID. Tickets may be purchased at the door or in advance at centerarts.humboldt.edu. Ticketing details for the December 16th performance of Peter Rabbit are forthcoming soon. Note for Audiences on Dec. 5: Three scenes contain language and content that are appropriate for adults only. These occur mostly at the end and will be clearly marked in the program.
kymkemp.com
Humboldt County Animal Shelter’s Annual Fundraiser to Benefit the Emergency Medical Fund
Press release from the Humboldt County Animal Shelter:. Join the Humboldt County Animal Shelter’s Annual Fundraiser for the Emergency Medical Fund, administered by the non-profit Friends for Life Animal Rescue. This event will feature a raffle, online silent auction, and refreshments. Additionally, adoptable cats will be on display and dogs on parade (weather permitting). Raffle tickets may be purchased at the shelter Monday – Friday, December 5- 9th (need not be present to win).
kymkemp.com
The Humboldt Honey Resurrected
The iconic ‘Humboldt Honey’ image depicting a woman in layers of clothing, Birkenstock sandals, and headscarf was created by Ingrid Hart, a Humboldt State journalism major, back in 1983. High Times writer and local woman, Sharon Letts, interviewed Hart about the history of the ‘Humboldt Honey’ as Hart gears up to reprint the iconic poster at the beginning of 2023.
kymkemp.com
Catherine Ann Bryant: ‘She will be missed by many’
This section includes announcements of important events in our lives–births, graduations, engagements, marriages, and deaths. If you want to share an event with your community, please send a photo and a written piece to [email protected]. Catherine Ann Bryant, beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, & friend passed away...
mendofever.com
Reports of Lightning in the Skies of Mendocino and Humboldt Counties
Offshore, to the southwest of Eureka, lightning is brightening the night sky. One of our reporters tells us they heard thunder also about 6:20 p.m. Then another reported lightning and thunder about 6:30 p.m. [Image from the National Weather]. *Featured photo is a stock image.
kymkemp.com
Milo Thinks You Would Make a Perfect Pet Parent
This information is provided by 24petconnect.com. If you know someone who can help get this potential pet into a forever home, please pass this along to them. Located At: Humboldt County Sheriff’s Animal Shelter. Description: My name is Milo. I am a male, orange tabby Domestic Shorthair. Age: The...
lostcoastoutpost.com
Crafters Rejoice! A New ‘Creative Reuse’ Store is Soon Opening in Old Town to Provide Your Environmentally Friendly Supplies
For Humboldt makers and crafters, especially those who prefer upcycling materials, it was a sad day when beloved creative reuse store SCRAP Humboldt closed its doors. But now a new space is opening up in Old Town to fill the hole left in our hearts. Makers Apron – a new...
lostcoastoutpost.com
THE HUMBOLDT HUSTLE: Empress Gennie Makes Community and Makes a Living With the Hair Skills Passed Down From Her Ancestors
Empress Gennie considers herself the Humboldt Dreadlock Queen. Like any queen, Gennie, 31, feels the most comfortable and safe behind her castle walls. In this case, she guards her castle by keeping people at more than arm’s length. She cyber-meets each new client with skepticism, and did the same with this reporter.
kymkemp.com
‘Drag Me Out Like a Lady: An Activist’s Journey’ by Local Author, Jentri Anders
Drag Me Out Like a Lady: An Activist’s Journey, by Jentri Anders. Once I moved off the county road, I was faced with the real rural hippie experience. There was no electricity and there were no phones. There were scary roads, beater cars, eternal breakdowns, and, for most women, dependence on men, because so much depends on physical strength and skills obtained by virtue of being male. My fears changed from urban to rural — bats, ticks, snakes, fires, weather, medical emergencies, landslides. The easy part was that I knew I was doing something meaningful and doing it in the midst of a community of people also wanting to live sane, meaningful, non-exploitive lives. On the plus side, everything was very clear and very simple. All you have to do is stay alive and protect your child. There were no big abstractions to deal with, no “movement,” no endless arguments over tactics and policy, no constant jockeying for position in a corporate or academic hierarchy skewed against me, no defending myself from attacks from left and right. . .. In SoHum, what there was to defend myself from or embrace was plain and simple — rain, mud, friends, gardens, music, illness, mosquitoes, breathtaking natural beauty, spiritual evolution. On the last one, it was quiet in the country, encouraging a meditative outlook. . . I could step out my door or open a window and hear rain and frogs and nothing else. I was more than ready for it.
kymkemp.com
‘Abandoned’ RV on Fire in Eureka
According to scanner traffic, fire personnel are at the scene of vehicle fire near the intersection of G Street and Harris Street in Eureka. The call went out over the scanner just after 9:30 a.m. The vehicle is reported to be an “abandoned” RV and is in the process of being extinguished. Please avoid the area if possible.
kymkemp.com
Marty Glass: His Biography, Written by Himself in His Own Hand
This section includes announcements of important events in our lives–births, graduations, engagements, marriages, and deaths. If you want to share an event with your community, please send a photo and a written piece to [email protected]. Marty Glass, longtime resident of Southern Humboldt County and the San Francisco Bay...
kymkemp.com
[Update: Rescued!] Occupants Trapped in Commercial Structure Fire on Central Avenue
Fire personnel are responding to a report of commercial structure fire in McKinleyville. The call went out around 2:15 p.m. on December 2 for Arcata Fire, Fieldbrook Fire, and Westhaven Fire departments to respond to the 2700 block of Central Avenue in McKinleyville. Additionally, Arcata Ambulance has been requested as...
North Coast Journal
Music Tonight: Saturday, Dec. 3
The Eureka Symphony is presenting its Winter Festival program at the Arkley Center for the Performing Arts tonight (and last night) at 8 p.m. I’m always happy to juice up the Symphony’s performances and this one looks like a real corker, with pieces by Rimsky- Korsakov, Prokofiev, Samuel Taylor-Coleridge and more. There will even be a rendition of Alan Silvestri’s suite of music from the score to the beloved holiday film The Polar Express. Tickets range from $19-$49, and rush tickets are available at the box office at 7 p.m. sharp for $15, $10 for students. As with previous symphony performances, proof of vaccination and a mask are required to attend.
kymkemp.com
A Look Back at Eureka, Circa 1890s
The town site of ‘Eureka’ was founded in the 1850’s as a supply post for the mining industry in the Trinity Mountains to the east. The City of Eureka is the oldest city in Humboldt County, and was incorporated on April 18, 1856. The City was established as a planned development by a land company that divided the land into lots, delineated streets and roads and managed the land for members and investors. Early settlers claimed large pieces of property, eventually selling off smaller portions to other buyers. Some families bought entire blocks, building on one portion and subdividing the rest into streets and lots.
lostcoastoutpost.com
OBITUARY: Donna Jean Mortimer, 1958-2022
Donna Jean Mortimer, wife, mother and sister, passed away on November 3, 2022 at Providence St. Joseph Hospital in Eureka. She was 64. She is survived by her husband, Tim Mortimer, her brother Buzzy, sister Becky, brother Allen, her many nieces and nephews, and friends. Donna is preceded in death...
krcrtv.com
Red Kettle stolen from a senior citizen bellringer in Eureka
Eureka — Eureka Police are looking for a suspect who robbed a Salvation Army employee of her kettle as she was bellringing outside of Walmart in Eureka. The incident occurred at 3300 Broadway Street late Saturday afternoon and was captured by a Walmart security camera. The senior citizen Salvation...
kymkemp.com
Headline Humboldt Covers the Lawsuit Filed by the Institute for Justice Against the Cannabis Abatement Program
Headline Humboldt covered the Institute of Justice’s townhall meeting in Redway about the lawsuit against the County of Humboldt’s abatement program. The story starts about minute marker 15. As a side note, we got a kick out of how the reporter, Ryan Hutson, who also writes for Redheaded...
kymkemp.com
Snowy Mountain Passes in the Emerald Counties and Beyond
Snow is impacting travel in many mountain passes today after wintery weather dropped by yesterday just in time to get folks ready for December. The National Weather Service in Eureka warned in a tweet this morning, “Light snow is possible throughout the interior mountains today. Accumulating small hail is also possible along the coast this morning. No matter where you are, drive safe on your morning commute!“
