Drag Me Out Like a Lady: An Activist’s Journey, by Jentri Anders. Once I moved off the county road, I was faced with the real rural hippie experience. There was no electricity and there were no phones. There were scary roads, beater cars, eternal breakdowns, and, for most women, dependence on men, because so much depends on physical strength and skills obtained by virtue of being male. My fears changed from urban to rural — bats, ticks, snakes, fires, weather, medical emergencies, landslides. The easy part was that I knew I was doing something meaningful and doing it in the midst of a community of people also wanting to live sane, meaningful, non-exploitive lives. On the plus side, everything was very clear and very simple. All you have to do is stay alive and protect your child. There were no big abstractions to deal with, no “movement,” no endless arguments over tactics and policy, no constant jockeying for position in a corporate or academic hierarchy skewed against me, no defending myself from attacks from left and right. . .. In SoHum, what there was to defend myself from or embrace was plain and simple — rain, mud, friends, gardens, music, illness, mosquitoes, breathtaking natural beauty, spiritual evolution. On the last one, it was quiet in the country, encouraging a meditative outlook. . . I could step out my door or open a window and hear rain and frogs and nothing else. I was more than ready for it.

2 DAYS AGO