SWOCC squads each win two games in weekend tourneys

The Southwestern Oregon Community College women’s and men’s basketball teams each won two of their three games at basketball tournaments during the holiday weekend.

The women, competing as usual in the Clackamas Thanksgiving Tournament, lost to Umpqua before beating the host school and Pierce.

Umpqua beat the Lakers 72-62, building a 60-42 lead through three quarters.

Jaci Powers had 26 points and 15 rebounds for the Lakers, connecting on 10 of 18 shots overall and five of eight 3-pointers. Skylar Willey had 12 points and Kaelynn Teagle 11.

On Saturday, the Lakers bounced back with an 83-79 win over Clackamas, outscoring the Cougars 21-15 in the final quarter.

Powers had 18 points and nine rebounds in the win. Gillian Roybal added 17, including four 3-pointers; Kiana Quintero had 16, also with four 3-pointers; and Willey had 14 points and 12 boards.

On Sunday, SWOCC topped pierce 68-56 to improve to 4-2 on the season. Powers had 20 points, Roybal 13, Teagle 10 and Quintero nine in that win.

The Lakers finished their opening weekend with a 56-49 win over Treasure Valley a week earlier. Powers had 19 points and Quintero 12 in that victory.

This weekend, the Lakers are in the Warrior Classic at Walla Walla, Wash., with games against the host school Friday and Columbia Basin on Saturday. They face Multnomah in Portland on Sunday.

SWOCC’s men competed in the Red Devil Classic at Kelso, Wash., where they lost to Spokane before bouncing back with two wins.

Spokane topped the Lakers 80-65. SWOCC was led by Zach Jefferson with 18 points, Merrick Sherwood with 17 and Logan Prince with 11, to go with nine rebounds.

SWOCC topped Centralia 84-66. Onwaja Thomas had 17 points, Prince 12 (and 10 rebounds), Jefferson 10, and Sherwood and O’shen Cazimero nine each.

On Sunday, the Lakers beat Yakima Valley 76-68 to improve to 4-2. Thomas had 15 points and 10 rebounds, Prince had 12 points and 10 boards, Sherwood had 12 points and Cody Nixon added 10.

SWOCC makes its annual trip to California for the Tregs Classic at College of the Redwoods this weekend, facing Sierra College on Friday and Shasta on Saturday. The Lakers host College of the Redwoods on Dec. 9, their only preseason game.