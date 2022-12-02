Photos: Marshfield honors top student-athletes from fall sports
Marshfield High School honored its top student-athletes from the fall sports season during an awards ceremony Monday.
The students who won team awards, most chosen by the teammates, were:
Cross Country
• Most Improved Award – Jaxson Stovall
• Most Inspirational Award – Bodey Lutes
• Distinguished/Citizen Athlete Award – Alexander Garcia-Silver
Football
• Most Improved - Chantry Potter
• Most Inspirational - Toby Johnston
• Attitude & Sportsmanship award - Dawson Howerton
• OSAA Athlete - Mitchell George
• Distinguished Citizen Award - Johnny Calvert
• Scholar Athlete Award - Conner Middendorff
Boys Soccer
• Most Valuable Defensive Player – Gannon Frost
• Most Valuable Offenseive Player – Jose Yanez Torres
• Most Improved Defense Player – Jake Bennett
• Most Improved Offense Playver - Jonah Martin
• Best Newcomer – Fernando Ramirez
Girls Soccer
• Most Valuable Player – Kaleigh England
• Best Defensive Player – Milagros Perez Nanez
• Best Offensive Player – Mallory Edd
• Most Improved Player – Abigail Tempelhoff
• Most Inspirational Player – Rylinn Clark
• Best Team Player – Izabel Perez
Volleyball
• Most Improved - Alie Clarke
• Most Inspirational - Devin Plummer
• Best Offense - Bridget Gould
• Best Defense - Gracie Peach and Kate Miles
• Most Valuable -Tatum Montiel
