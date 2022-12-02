ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photos: Marshfield honors top student-athletes from fall sports

The World
 5 days ago

Marshfield High School honored its top student-athletes from the fall sports season during an awards ceremony Monday.

The students who won team awards, most chosen by the teammates, were:

Cross Country

• Most Improved Award – Jaxson Stovall

• Most Inspirational Award – Bodey Lutes

• Distinguished/Citizen Athlete Award – Alexander Garcia-Silver

Football

• Most Improved - Chantry Potter

• Most Inspirational - Toby Johnston

• Attitude & Sportsmanship award - Dawson Howerton

• OSAA Athlete - Mitchell George

• Distinguished Citizen Award - Johnny Calvert

• Scholar Athlete Award - Conner Middendorff

Boys Soccer

• Most Valuable Defensive Player – Gannon Frost

• Most Valuable Offenseive Player – Jose Yanez Torres

• Most Improved Defense Player – Jake Bennett

• Most Improved Offense Playver - Jonah Martin

• Best Newcomer – Fernando Ramirez

Girls Soccer

• Most Valuable Player – Kaleigh England

• Best Defensive Player – Milagros Perez Nanez

• Best Offensive Player – Mallory Edd

• Most Improved Player – Abigail Tempelhoff

• Most Inspirational Player – Rylinn Clark

• Best Team Player – Izabel Perez

Volleyball

• Most Improved - Alie Clarke

• Most Inspirational - Devin Plummer

• Best Offense - Bridget Gould

• Best Defense - Gracie Peach and Kate Miles

• Most Valuable -Tatum Montiel

The World covers local news in the Coos County and Douglas County areas in Oregon. We focus on local breaking news, general news, community news, sports, and opinions.

