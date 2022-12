ODENTON, MD – Police in Anne Arundel County are investigating a reported gunfire incident at a bar in Odenton early Saturday morning. According to police, at approximately 2:00 a.m., officers responded for a report of gunshots fired at My Place Bar and Lounge located at 1676 Annapolis Road in Odenton. “Witnesses told officers there was an argument followed by two males firing shots at each other. No victims were located. One vehicle was damaged by a projectile,” detectives said today. “Multiple shell casings were recovered in the parking lot.” Western District detectives are investigating and ask anyone with information to The post Police investigate weekend shooting outside Odenton bar appeared first on Shore News Network.

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO