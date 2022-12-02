ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dorchester County, MD

Dorchester lawyers sworn into county bar association

By Mike Detmer
Dorchester Star
Dorchester Star
 5 days ago
CAMBRIDGE — Dorchester’s lawyers’ association renewed a tradition when they swore lawyers into the county bar association.

On Monday, Nov. 21, four lawyers participated in a candidate ceremony for the Dorchester County Bar Association in the Dorchester County Circuit Court’s main courtroom.

